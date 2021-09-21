Is It Still Possible To Create A Profitable Business In 2021?

It is always possible to start a business, but is it possible to create a profitable business? Studies show that only 10% of all startups are successful. That figure can be alarming - so consider this. In 2020, about 4 million new businesses registered. 10% of 4 million is 400 thousand. Think of that, rather than thinking of the 10%. The success of a business relies on multiple factors, from luck to lucrative ideas. Below we will discuss whether it is possible to create a profitable business in 2021 and how you can do it.
Is It Still Possible?
Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Richard Branson are all examples that anything is possible. The statistic of only 10% of businesses reaching success has been the case for a long while. Ultimately, the success lies within the product or the service. There is no definitive guide on how to start a business, but a great place to start is the product or service you have in mind.
The product or service you’re selling is at the forefront of your business - every other process molds around it. From there, you can look at web design inspiration to start exploring and use free website templates to concretely generate a business website - and so your journey begins.
Then comes the hard part - finding success. Let’s explore some methods you can implement that are commonly linked to business success:
Using Resources To Execute Business Strategies
Without realizing it, the moment you create a business structure and visualize an execution, you’re forming a strategy. A study carried out by Gartner — aiming to research the gap between strategy and execution — found 40% of business owners think they do not align their enterprise leadership with the strategy execution - resulting in a failed strategy execution. Slow strategy execution has always been a downfall for businesses globally, primarily because many don’t have a strategy at all.
Many executive leaders fail to have at least a 3-year business plan, making this a great place to start. Goal setting provides vision, grounding and can highlight institutional problems.
A Strong Customer Focus
A strong customer focus has consistently been one pillar of entrepreneurial success - after all, what is a business without a customer. At the forefront of your customer focus should be the procurement of high-quality products or services, something that will set you apart from other small businesses. The demise of many startups is the sacrifice of product or service quality at a lower cost.
A Good Organizational Structure
The organizational structure will form naturally over time, but it’s not always a good structure. There is a well-document issue between employee retention and managerial styles. Organizational structures can crumble in the wrong, power-hungry hands. To secure a robust organizational structure, focus on inclusivity, progression, and productivity. Supervisors should set clear goals that enable them to manage performance.
Top tip- if you want people to work harder for you, create rewards and recognition that align with your business strategy. It is unbelievably easy to create a dedicated workforce by offering a monthly bonus or reward.
Profitable Business Ideas
Still, it is no use knowing it is possible to create a successful business without having a business idea. Although many will argue you can turn any business into a success, it helps find a niche where success is more of a guarantee. Let’s look at two ideas industry experts have voted to be the most successful in 2021:
Print On Demand
Print-on-demand services have grown far more popular and are like dropshipping - another popular business idea. The difference between the two is that print on demand services are an excellent opportunity for online clothing retailers, whereas dropshipping allows for a broader range of products to be sold.
You work with suppliers to customize white-label products such as t-shirts and caps with your own design. Or, a more innovative idea would be to let customers create their own design. Nike runs a similar service with their customizable trainers.
Selling Food Waste
An odd but lucrative idea, selling food waste is a very niche service - making it perfect for budding entrepreneurs. There are very few food waste subscription boxes, which is why it is so perfect. Food companies in general are proving very successful.
You work alongside food wholesalers to secure a trade deal where you have all the food waste — food that is not considered suitable for a grocery store shelf — and sell it in a subscription box. Food waste doesn’t mean it is moldy or out of date - it simply means it was not aesthetically pleasing enough to make the shelf.
In summary, it is possible to be the founder of a successful business in 2021. It will always be possible to start a successful business, it takes the right idea and execution, but it is possible. Starting a business is the hard part. The rest is a whirlwind of discovery, setbacks, and ultimately, success.
