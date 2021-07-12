Traveling is a favorite pastime for many, and we can see why. It’s exciting, informative, and sometimes relaxing to see new places and experience new things.
This past year, traveling restrictions made taking these fun trips around impossible. But this year, things are opening back up, and people are more excited to get out of town than ever.
But traveling, for all of its positives, can still become uncomfortable. When sitting around for long stretches at a time, eventually, your body will get sore and tight in places.
If you notice that you’re prone to feeling achy and sore at the end of a long day of traveling, Everlasting Comfort has you covered with everything you need to make your long travels more comfortable.
The Joy of the Road Trip
Heading out on the open road is one of many of our favorite family pastimes. We get the opportunity to add our favorite songs to a playlist, have family or friend bonding time, and stop to see sights along the way.
Unfortunately, road trips take hours and even days to get where you’re going. You need to have the tools necessary to keep yourself from experiencing those aches and pains that are associated with long, cramped car rides.
If You’re Traveling Often, You’ll Likely Be Dealing With Long Flights
If you’re looking to get to your destination faster or are traversing long miles over oceans, you’re going to need a plane to get there.
We don’t need to tell you how uncomfortable flights are. No matter how long you’re on a plane, it’s not going to be the most comfortable experience of your life. In fact, studies show that flights are getting more uncomfortable as the years pass.
That’s why it is of utmost importance to get yourself everything you need to make yourself more comfortable on those long, cramped flights when you’re traveling.
Here are a few ways Everlasting Comfort can make all styles of travel more comfortable.
1. Memory Foam Coccyx Cushion
One of the best things that you can get for your body is a memory foam coccyx cushion. These are offered in not only memory foam versions but also as gel foam cushions.
A coccyx cushion has a cutout for your coccyx (or tail bone) so that you don’t have to put too much pressure on the small delicate bone.
These neat little cushions can also help distribute your weight evenly and correct your posture, keeping your core engaged and your spine aligned properly. This cushion is a must for any long bouts of travel, whether you’re traveling by car or by airplane.
2. Back Cushion Lumbar Support Pillow
A lot of the time, travelers complain about lower back pain when driving or flying long distances. This area of your back is actually referred to as your lumbar spine. It includes the lower vertebra of your spine leading to your coccyx.
A lumbar support pillow can be just what you need to save your achy lower back. These special cushions form to the natural curve of your spine, encouraging you to sit forward on your seat and practice good posture to avoid any soreness.
Get a lumbar support pillow here and see what a difference it makes in your travels.
3. Memory Foam Neck Pillow
One of the classic items many people associate with travel, especially on a plane, is the famous travel neck pillow.
These pillows are crescent-shaped and are designed to be worn around the back of your neck. They hold your neck in place while you lean against the window or back of your seat so that you don’t accidentally pull a muscle by sleeping in an awkward position.
Add a neck pillow to your travel necessities today.
4. Gel Infused Memory Foam Travel Pillow
If a traditional memory foam neck pillow just doesn’t cut it for you, Everlasting Comfort has an option that’s a step up from that travel pillow.
A gel-infused memory foam pillow offers all of the support of the regular memory foam pillow with an added gel, making it more comfortable and cooler for hot sleepers.
5. Wedge Cushion: Memory Foam
A wedge cushion is very similar to a coccyx cushion but has the added benefit of propping your backside up on an incline.
This means that you will experience all of the posture correction and coccyx protection of a coccyx cushion with increased circulation as a plus.
Travel in Comfort with These Everlasting Comfort Products
The worst part about traveling is how uncomfortable it can be. Everlasting Comfort offers you all the products you need to travel in comfort, no matter how long your journey is.
