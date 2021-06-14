Constructions takeoff help you get a list of the activities you need to perform and the materials you must gather in order to accomplish certain tasks. In order for this to work, the project planner is supposed to get the blueprint of the construction. Based on this, they can get the list of the materials needed for completing the project. The construction takeoff list has to be detailed and it must contain all the materials you will need for the successful completion of the project.
Most importantly, the list is prepared to prevent any form of wastage. Every material that’s mentioned in the list has to be used for the construction takeoff. To put it simply, the accurate construction take-off provides the clients with a detailed list of the items that are to be used for completing the construction project. It also shows the total expenses you will incur. Based on the size and scale of the construction, the list could be comprehensive or a simple one with the basics outlined in the blueprint.
When do You Need the Construction Takeoff? How Can it be Made?
Whether you are working on a project from scratch or trying renovations on a current project, construction take-off is required in all types of construction-related activities. Without an accurate list in place, it gets pretty challenging for the project management team to get the right cost estimate. The materials used for the construction projects must be quantified.
Examples of the materials added to this list are wood, concrete, pipes, and rebar. The list includes the name of the materials, along with their quantity. In other words, the project planner has to list all the materials required for the construction project along with the quantity of the material and the prices. The process is completed in two steps - the estimator completes the quantity takeoff list and assigns the price to the listed materials.
This can be done either manually or through the construction takeoff software. The latter is a simple and cheaper way to get a well-curated list of the items that need to be added to the list for a successful construction project.
How to prepare an Accurate Construction Takeoff?
First of all, the list has to be comprehensive and complete. This means the estimator must list all the materials that will be required for the completion of the job. That’s because to get the right cost estimate for the project, it is important that the estimator adds the essential items to the list along with their prices.
While it’s possible to prepare this list manually, it would be super time-consuming and challenging to get it right. That’s one of the reasons why blueprint is mandatory for all kinds of construction projects. The estimator is supposed to prepare a comprehensive blueprint and take the items with their quantities from the outline. Once the estimator gets a clear picture of the products required for the construction, they can get started with the cost analysis process. The cost will be assigned to each material depending on the current price of the product and the quantities you purchase the material in.
If the project is quite simple and small, the estimator can go ahead without creating construction takeoff. But, this is for the projects that involve only a few items. Contrary to what people believe, material takeoff is not a simple list that features only a couple of items you will require for successful project completion. It’s rather complex. You can try the construction estimating software to simplify the project and streamline the operations, but then again the project can be quite demanding.
