From acoustic rock to blues rock, alternative rock, and adult contemporary, these are the genres that people mostly associate with. And there is one band in the music industry who can provide you with all these and more: the Dave Matthews Band! This American rock band has surely made it big in the music scene, thanks to their rhythmic vocals and stage performance. And now that the band is set to embark on the Dave Matthews Band tour, fans are already excited to watch them perform live! Don’t miss out on the fun if you are a fan of the band yourself! Check out the Dave Matthew Band tickets immediately and book them today!
If you would like to be part of the Dave Matthews Band meet and greet, you will need to make sure that you check out the tickets as soon as you can. With the help of the Dave Matthews Band presale tickets, you may be able to score some great deals and get to interact with the band members! If you are from Canada, make sure to check out the Dave Matthews Band tickets as well for interesting offers!
News of the Dave Matthews Band tour has traveled far and wide, and fans are elated with excitement! You might want to grab hold of some cheap Dave Matthews Band tickets, and we are here to help you with just that! If you are ready to watch the band in style, you can also go for the Dave Matthews Band VIP tickets!
Formed in 1991, the band’s founding members were Dave Matthews, LeRroi Moore, Stefan Lessard, Boyd Tinsley, and Carter Beauford. At present, the band is a three-member band consisting of Matthews, Beauford, and Lessard. With Matthews already having been part of the music industry, he formed this band and went on to release Under the Table and Dreaming, the band’s debut album, in 1994. Soon after its release, it gained worldwide success and went n to achieve six times platinum certification.
Prior to the release of the debut album, the band released Recently, its first live EP, which was then re-released in 1997 by RCA Records. Dave Matthews Band’s album contained the hit songs Ants Marching, Satellite, and What Would You Say. In 1996, the band released its second studio album Crash. The album’s hit song So Much To Say earned the band a Grammy Award under the category Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group. Furthermore, the band’s first two albums earned them four Grammy nominations and a Grammy Award!
With hit songs like Too Much, Crash Into Me, and Tripping Billies, the band has gone on to win many Grammy Awards and nominations alike. By 1998, the band had released their third studio album, Before These Crowded Streets. This album saw a change in the music direction as it contained the gospel song Stay (Wasting Time), Crush, a love song, and the famous lead single, Don’t Drink the Water. The album went on to sell over 900,000 copies in the first week itself! It also received a Grammy Award nomination under the category Best Rock Album.
If you would like to watch the band perform live in a luxurious way, don’t forget to check out the Dave Matthews Band VIP box seats. This will allow you to watch the live performance in an intimate setting. You could also go for the Dave Matthews Band luxury suite if you don’t mind splurging some money for a comfortable live show performance!
In February 2001, the band released its fourth album, Everyday, with hit singles like The Space Between, Everyday, and I Did It. These songs went on to chart on Billboard as well as the Hot 100 chart. Four years later, the band released Stand Up, their fifth studio album. Having debuted on top of the Billboard charts, it spawned the hits Everybody Wakes Up, Dreamgirl, and American Baby.
In 2007, the band performed a benefit show at Piedmont Park in Atlanta, for which the Allman Brothers was the opening act. Having sold 75,000 tickets, as many as 20,000 people were reported to have sneaked into the arena! This made the sow the largest one-day concert in the history of Atlanta! Later on, the show as released as a CD/DVD known as Live at Piedmont Park.
Big Whiskey and the GrooGrux King, the band’s seventh studio album, was released in 2009. It went on to reach the number one spot on the charts of Billboard 200 while spawning three singles, Why I Am, Funny The Way It Is, and You and Me. It also received two Grammy Award nominations under the categories Album of the Year and Best Rock Album. Away From The World, the band’s eighth studio album, also gained the top spot on the Billboard 200. This made it the band’s sixth album to reach the top spot continuously! After the album’s release, the band embarked on a 15-show tour in 2012. This was the first time the band performed all the songs of an album during an entire show! Ever since, Dave Matthews Band has embarked on several tours and shows around the world while performing in sold-out arenas.
In 2018, the band released Come Tomorrow, its ninth studio album. Evidently, it debuted at the number one position on the charts of US Billboard 200. It went on to sell 1,185,000 copies by the end of December 2018! This was definitely the band’s best-selling album.
To date, the band has accumulated a total of six MTV Video Music Awards nominations, three American Music Awards nominations, and 13 Grammy Awards nominations. It won the Grammy Award in 1996. In 2019, the band won a nomination to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Having made quite an impact in the music industry, specifically in the rock genre, Dave Matthews Band is one band that can lift your spirit! With chart-breaking songs and albums, there is no question of why the band has been able to garner such a huge fanbase. Therefore, with the Dave Matthews Band all set to kick-start, make sure you are in attendance. Being part of this amazing journey with the band will bring you nothing but ever-lasting memories! Once again, don’t forget to check out the Dave Matthews Band tickets lest they sell out. The earlier you book your tickets, the more chance you will have to see them performing live.
Dave Matthews Band Ticket Prices Tour Information
How Much Are Dave Matthews Band Tickets?
If you want to watch Dave Matthews Band perform live, you’d better make sure that you book your Dave Matthews Band tickets. Starting from $60, you will find Dave Matthews Band tickets up for grabs on several websites. Make sure you’re not the last person to secure the tickets, or they may sell out before you know it!
How to Buy Cheap Dave Matthews Band Tickets
You will be able to find cheap 2021 Dave Matthews Band tickets on several genuine websites. Although the ticket pricing may vary from city to city, you can secure some pretty amazing deals online. Make sure to check out our website if you want to be part of a lifetime experience.
Will Dave Matthews Band Tour?
The definite answer for whether Dave Matthews Band will be touring in 2021 or not is a big yes! Having garnered a huge fanbase over the years, fans are certainly excited to find out what they have in store for the 2021 tour. So, make sure that you grab hold of this opportunity before the others do!
Where can I see Dave Matthews Band in concert?
Dave Matthews Band is set to embark on a US tour, stopping in places like Tampa, Charlotte, Alpharetta, and many more. If you don’t want to miss out on any of the action, make sure to check out the Dave Matthews Band tour dates. If you find that the band is playing at a place near you, you certainly can’t miss out on purchasing the tickets!
When do Dave Matthews Band Tickets Go on Sale?
The Dave Matthews Band tickets are on sale now, so you’d better grab them before other excited fans do! The band has a record of almost always selling out tickets. So, if you don’t hurry, you will only be disappointed by the fact that the tickets are all gone!
Who Is the Opening Act for Dave Matthews Band?
In the past, several artists have opened for Dave Matthews Band. So, you shouldn’t be surprised when you find another spectacular artist or artists opening for Dave Matthews Band during their 2021 tour. You are sure to have the best time of your life when you see this band giving its all while rocking the stage!
How Long Is a Dave Matthews Band Concert?
Usually, concerts last about two to three hours on average. You can expect the same time duration for a Dave Matthews Band concert as well. The opening act as well encore will also serve as factors in determining the length of the Dave Matthews Band concert.
Is Dave Matthews Band Touring?
Dave Matthews Band is definitely touring and may even make a stop at a city or arena near you. If you check out the Dave Matthews Band tour dates, you can find the complete list of the band’s tour schedule. Accordingly, you can pick a convenient place and day so that you can watch the band live in action!
