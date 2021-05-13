Conceptually, there is nothing complicated about marketing your business online. You simply need to connect with potential clients who are already using the internet all the time. However, using branding so as not to get lost in the endless stream of adverts and content is what businesses struggle with.
Branding requires a smart strategy you'll put into place on your website and social media accounts. But the most fundamental step is simple: focus on design. Eye-catching logos and images are what attract people first, not written or spoken words.
To create stunning branding, you are going to need some online tools. Consider using all of the following.
Logo designers
People associate brands with images, which is why it is the most eye-catching logos that stick with you. As you can tell from brands like Nike or Apple, the logo does not need to be complicated or loud. Rather, it should provide an image of the brand that represents your company.
Not everyone has an eye for design, but for that, you have 2 options. First, hire a logo designer from a graphic marketing agency or search for freelancers at popular marketplaces like Upwork and Fivver. The second option is creating your logo with a logo creator tool. One of the most popular tools is created by Wix company that known for its DIY website builder, and they also offer a logo maker that creates your logo based on few questions. Check their logo ideas. No matter which way you chose You will come out with a logo designed by a professional.
Stock photo subscriptions
No one particularly likes stock photos, but they are very effective. Stock photos make it possible to represent your thoughts and ideas in pictures. While there are some good sites which provide free stock photos, most companies find they need the bigger range found with subscription services.
Whether you use Depositphotos, Shutterstock, or any other paid service, you will find what you are looking for if you spend some time looking. You also may need to think about how to formulate what you want in words.
You can use stock photos on your website, in social media posts, and in marketing releases. The subscription is well worth it and will become one of your most handy tools.
A professional camera or photographer
Stock photos are useful up until you need to actually show your own products or staff. Many small businesses assume that they can just use their phone camera to take these photos. The reality is that as great as a photo in portrait mode on your iPhone might look, it will fall short when rendered on a computer browser. It’s not that it will look bad – but its quality will clearly be poorer than other sites and any stock photos you've used.
You're going to need to invest in a professional camera or hire a photographer for a day or so. The latter is the best option for businesses that won’t need to take a lot of photos. After all, why buy an expensive camera if you're never going to need to use it again?
But if you produce a lot of products or want to showcase your workspace on a regular basis, having your own camera in the office is a good idea. It will save you money on having a professional regularly come in, and will encourage you to take advantage whenever there is a great aesthetic to be captured.
Graphic design software
Stock photos and photographs of your product will fulfill an important role on your website and in your branding. However, when it comes to your most important branding output, you need customization. Ideally, you would have an expert working with Adobe Photoshop. However, if that’s out of your price range, there are free and affordable options.
Sites like Canva and Pixlr provide free tools to edit images and add elements. They offer background removers, alternative backgrounds, filters, effects, and more. Their paid services give you an all-access pass to every tool available.
These sites are made to be as user-friendly as possible. While you will need to use some design instinct to decide what looks right for your brand, the tools to make it happen are easy to get the hang of. Any stock photos will start to look like your own, and photos you took yourself will look like they were captured by a pro.
Branding starts with great visuals. Your clients are more likely to remember images than the copy you write. If you don’t spend time on what will be your brand’s first impression, a lot of your other branding work will be in vain. Make sure to take advantage of the above tools, and you'll be well on your way to a successful marketing campaign.
