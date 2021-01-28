College football Bowl season is usually an unpredictable conundrum for many if not all NCAA football fans. The 2020 season of course has taken the cake as the most unpredictable season up to date with the Bowl scheduling becoming more of a puzzle as days go by. Some games have been cancelled, some schools just plainly decided to opt out of the college football postseason before it even started and all thanks to who, yes, the Coronavirus. As championship weekend approaches let’s take one last dive into bowl projections for all you online betting fanatics that are looking to get in on some good action.
With schools such as San Diego State, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Pitt, Boston College and Stanford already opting out of bowl bids, more are sure to come in the coming days. As of today and heading into the final weekend of play, aka “championship weekend”, the Alabama Crimson Tide, Clemson Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish remain the most sound picks to headline the College Football Playoff matchups to come early in January 2021. But do not lay those picks out just yet. A lot could happen this up-coming weekend and with how 2020 has been going, who knows, we might be in for a shock.
First of all there are the Texas A&M Aggies. If they hadn’t had their game against Ole Miss cancelled we could be talking about the Aggies being in the top four, but by not being able to finish a complete 10 game season could end up being the reason they don’t make it until the end. A win in their last game against Tennessee could help in the hopes of making a splash, but they need a commanding win and for luck to be on their side too.
Two more schools with superb records, Iowa State and Cincinnati could see their playoff hopes taken away because of game cancelations due to COVID-19 scares. Lastly we have Miami, if only the Gators hadn't lost against LSU this past weekend we could certainly be talking about Miami being cemented into the top 4 of the rankings. They basically had it all in their hands to win or lose and well, now, with the only option of maybe surviving is to beat Alabama in the SEC Championship game this weekend, let’s be honest, pigs will fly in 2020 before Miami makes the playoffs.
With a clear picture of who will most likely end up playing in the CFP games, let’s get down to them. First, the Rose Bowl, hosting Ohio State with Justin Fields against Clemson with Trevor Lawrence. Both Lawrence and Fields are expected to go as 1 and 2 in the next season’s NFL draft and at the end of the day it should give you an idea of how this game will pan out. While Ohio State does host a good defense and they are one of the better equipped schools to play in stages like this, there is no one stopping Lawrence and company from getting to the championship game, you can count on that.
Secondly, the Allstate Sugar Bowl, where two of the best football programs to ever lace up, Alabama and Notre Dame will battle for the other spot in the Championship game. While the Fighting Irish can bring tradition to the table, beating Nick Saban in a game like this has become more and more difficult as time goes by. Saban and the Crimson Tide manage each year to reinvent themselves and put on some amazing showings. Mac Jones and company will make it onto the final game to try and avenge the 2018 CFP Championship loss against Lawrence and his Clemson team.
Finally it all comes down to January 11th in Miami. Saban vs. Swinney, Trevor Lawrence vs. Mac Jones, Clemson vs. Alabama, a second round that will hopefully be as good or better than their 2018 championship matchup. In a season marked by a virus stopping the way we do everything, this game might very well be the kick start of something better, as we might just end up seeing Trevor Lawrence ride out into the NFL sunset as national champion one last time.
