The topic of life expectancy is a fascinating one. Before 2020, the average life expectancy in almost every developed company was steadily increasing. This was true of most developing nations as well.
The exception to the rule was the US, an aberration likely caused by the nature of our healthcare system and lack of public health initiatives. The US has a high number of premature deaths due to individuals being unable to afford health care, rising suicide rates, and high infant mortality. These systemic problems drive a lot of political discourse, and are unlikely to disappear in the near future.
That said, we have generally seen that as our technology has advanced, humans have started living longer. Most developed countries had a life expectancy of over 80 years in 2019. And while the US has seen a decreasing life expectancy, it still sits at 79 years.
Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic will have had an impact on life expectancy statistics around the world. All indications, however, are that these rates will return to normal over the next few years.
If you're wondering how new technology helps us live longer, here are some examples.
Automated health care
There are a number of chronic illnesses that can lead to premature death if not treated appropriately. Maintenance is a matter of life and death with diseases like diabetes, HIV, and a number of mental illnesses.
In the case of diabetes in particular, maintenance is no easy feat. You need to remember to constantly test your blood sugar and inject insulin when necessary. This is why automated pumps have made such a huge difference to many lives. Automated pumps are worn at all times and connect to the user’s smartphone. They send reminders to keep track of blood sugar, and will dispense insulin into the body.
With other chronic illnesses, there are now excellent systems which dispense the right medicines at the right times, which is especially helpful for older people with memory problems. They can also update the individual or their loved ones if they detect that the medication has not been taken.
Genetic testing
Genetic testing helps people live longer for a couple of reasons.
In the first place, genetic testing can ensure that severe genetic conditions are not passed down to children. If two parents test as carriers to certain conditions that will cause major deformation and suffering, they can find another way to safely conceive, such as through IVF that tests fertilized embryos for the presence of the condition. Only embryos which do not have the condition are then used.
The other way genetic testing can help is by alerting an individual to the fact that they have a genetic inclination towards the illness. These indications can be found even by at-home DNA testing kits. You can see examples of this with the Helix kit in the following review: www.top10.com/dna-testing/reviews/helix.
Services like Helix can give insight into potential diseases, but the health benefits don’t stop there. They also identify lifestyle issues according to your genetics, and can give you an idea of the ideal nutritional plan for someone of your makeup.
Remote mental health interventions
As we mentioned, one of the reasons the US has experienced a decreasing life expectancy rate is a rise in suicides. Mental health treatment comes with a stigma here, and is inaccessible to many because of costs not covered by insurance. Furthermore, many public health initiatives that other countries have to combat mental illnesses in the general public are non-existent in the US.
However, mental health treatment is becoming more accessible with online services. Remote therapy sessions are cheaper. People are also more comfortable attending sessions from the comfort of their home – as they do not want to be seen going to a therapist’s office. Alternatives to video chats – including text messaging – have been shown to have a positive impact on mental health.
Other online mental health services include AI bots that provide cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) and VR headsets that make exposure treatment for PTSD safer and more accessible.
Technology is helping humans live much longer than ever before. Once the pandemic ends, we should see a return to an increasing life-expectancy.
