When we think of health insurance, we think of a plan that will protect us and our family in case of accident or illness. But did you know that you can insure your pet as well? That’s right. Your pet is part of the family, and it can be covered too.
If you’ve ever had to take your pet to the vet for anything besides its regular checkup or shots, you know just how expensive it can be. It can run into the hundreds, sometimes thousands of dollars. This is an unexpected cost that can put a big hole right in your pocketbook. But not if you have pet insurance.
What is Pet Insurance?
So what exactly is pet insurance? Do you add your pet to the family policy? Apply for Medicaid? Not exactly. Pet insurance is a policy all on its own, and believe it or not, it’s not all that uncommon.
Just like with your own health insurance, you pay premiums. Quite often there are limits and deductibles. Annual maximums. Reimbursement levels. And of course, just like with any other health insurance policy, there is a list of items that either will or will not be covered. Overall, accidents like broken bones and bite wounds along with conditions like urinary tract infections, arthritis and ear infections are included in coverage, while routine checkups and genetic conditions like hip dysplasia may not be.
As you can see, pet insurance is, for the most part, a catastrophic policy.
Do I Need Pet Insurance?
Good question. Just like with your own policy, pet insurance is there to cover the unexpected.
While at first you may think pet insurance an unnecessary expense, think again. What happens if your pet gets run over by a car? Cancer? Surgery can run into the thousands of dollars. Radiation therapy can cost as much as $10,000. Tumor removal, which is not all that uncommon in older pets, can be upwards of $5000. Insurance is there to make sure you don’t get overwhelmed financially.
5 Ways to Get Cheaper Pet Insurance
If by now you’ve decided that pet insurance is for you, you’ll be happy to know that besides it being there for your pet if and when the time comes, it’s actually quite affordable. Here are some tips to keep your pet’s insurance-policy premiums down.
1. Buy Pet Insurance While Your Pet is Young
Just like with your own health insurance policy, locking down a low rate when you’re young is always best. Financially speaking, rates are always lower in those early years.
Typically, the younger your pet, the lower the premiums. And even though pet insurance is mostly a catastrophic policy, there are instances where your pet may be covered even from an early age, like allergy shots. Testing, too. Allergy tests, and the years’ worth of shots that often accompany them, can be quite expensive.
2. Pay a Higher Deductible or Opt for Lower Reimbursement Plan
In insurance, the question is often: opt for the higher deductible, or pay the higher premiums. What is best depends on your unique financial situation.
Pet insurance is similar to other types of insurance: the higher the deductible, the lower the premiums. It’s just common sense: the less you pay now, the more you pay later.
You can also save money on your premiums by choosing to lower your reimbursement percentage. The higher the reimbursement percentage, the more money you receive when you make a claim. Of course, the lower the percentage, the lower your premiums. Should you pay now, or should you pay later? It’s hard to say. Again: hindsight is 20/20.
3. Shop Around for Rates
Like with any major purchase, it’s a good idea to shop around. Compare pet insurance prices. Be advised, however, that service can often be just as important as price. It’s important to note that:
- Some policies cover catastrophic events only, such as car accidents, poisonings and other accidental-related mishaps.
- Many plans have exclusions, reimbursement limits and even a waiting period.
- Some insurers offer comprehensive coverage, including vaccinations and even wellness coverage.
Remember: It isn’t always just the price, it’s the services your policy offers as well.
When shopping around, remember to look out for:
- Annual coverage limits
- Amount of deductible
- Reimbursement percentage
Again, pet insurance prices vary by company and type. Monthly premiums can be as low as $10 and as high as $100 per month. On average, the typical pet owner pays somewhere between $30 and $50 per month.
4. Keep Your Pet Healthy
Want to lower the costs of your pet’s health coverage? There’s no better way than keeping your pet healthy. Even if you do have pet insurance, every trip to the vet is going to cost you money. And besides, who doesn’t want to have a healthy pet?
Simple Ways to Keep Your Pet Healthy:
- Exercise regularly
- Regular checkups
- Preventative measures like heartworm and flea medication
- Proper grooming
- Good nutrition
Pay Annually
All this time we’ve been talking about the price of monthly premiums. You can, however, knock down the price by paying annually.
Many insurance companies offer a discount for in-advance, annual payments. Check with your provider to see how you can save even more money on your pet’s insurance premium.
Is Buying Pet Insurance a Good Idea?
In the long run, is buying pet insurance a good idea? Financially speaking, there are so many variables, it’s hard to say. In hindsight, if your pet never gets sick or injured its whole life, maybe not. But who’s to say what the future brings? You can, however, compare the costs of either purchasing an insurance policy, or not. Let’s run some numbers:
Let’s say you choose not to buy insurance but instead set up a rainy-day fund for your pet. If you estimate pet insurance costs at $50 per month, and instead put that into a savings account—interest notwithstanding—after 10 years you will have $6000. If your pet gets cancer, or even a tumor, your rainy-day fund is going to be wiped out. Or worse.
But, if you had insurance, you may save money And what if something happens to your pet during those 10 years? Financially speaking, buying pet insurance is a sound investment.
This doesn’t even bring into account the peace of mind insurance instills. Is buying pet insurance a good idea? You bet your sweet Milk-Bone it is.
