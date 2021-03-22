Before the global lockdown, Penn State's Counselling and Psychological Services was expecting to see about 5000 students in 2020. However, CAPS was forced to start planning for possible scenarios to keep the students' services available after the lockdown. As such, they developed models where their staff would continue working on campus where they'd be completely remote.
CAPS started training their staff to work with this hybrid model last year, as it seemed like the only solution for them to continue offering services. However, like most lockdown planning, things changed quickly after the university announced that the staff should work from home where possible.
According to CAPS director Ben Locke, the university administration had mapped out everything needed to complete the work from home, although they didn't know they needed to do it that quickly. Essentially, the University staff was forced to build the boat while sailing it. However, the Students Affairs IT team helped provide the tools needed for the massive project, led by director Cheri Graham.
Finding devices to help the staff work from home was the most pressing need in this project, and CAPs had to figure who could work from a desktop and who needed to be on campus. They also had to consider the specialized software needed and had to get some headsets and webcams.
Thanks to the university's IT department, CAPS located around 200 devices for using through Student Affairs. IT specialists Brandon Pash and Dylan Ishler set up their operations in different conference rooms to reimage, disinfect and deploy these devices, with a quarter designated for CAPS staff. The two kept a comprehensive list of every department they received a loner device from and who was assigned to it to ensure it eventually returned.
These IT specialists also supported the University Health Services caring for students within the State College area. Pash and Ishler were also on the frontline to provide tech in the ambulance bay area, later converted to a screening checkpoint. The two had to reconfigure ten laptops and run the cables all over the bay to ensure that technology was present in every space separated by dividers and tables.
CAPS staff from the University of Texas and Penn State developed a national tracking system for licensing requirements in every state by provider type (counsellor, psychologist, therapist, social worker and physician). By June, clinics and providers all over the country had provided over 15,000. The university also fast-tracked the Student Affairs wellness portal's launch to curate resources aimed at helping the students thrive. The project was scheduled to launch in the fall, but the spring semester made it necessary to get it online quicker.
