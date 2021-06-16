Indeed the age-old question: When do I buy life insurance? If you’re young, single, just out of college, just entering the workforce, you may ask yourself: What do I need life insurance for? Why now? All good questions.
Why now? Why when you’re young? The best reason is: the younger you are, the lower your premiums are going to be. And those will be your premiums for life. Lock in now at that low rate for the best life insurance policy and you won’t regret it.
What is Life Insurance?
Life insurance is all about risk. But that’s shop talk. For you, the individual, life insurance is a safeguard in case the unexpected happens. If you are married, have children, no matter what age you are, you need to be sure your loved ones are protected. Life insurance is that protection.
Term Life Insurance
There are basically 2 types of life insurance: term and life. Term life insurance is the more affordable of the two. If you are just looking for catastrophic coverage and no equity, then term life is the policy for you.
As the name implies, term-life policies are for a predetermined term. Advantages to a term-life policy include:
- Lower premiums
- Consistent premium rates
- Choice of policy length
Whole Life Insurance
Whole life insurance stays with you for the whole of your life. While it is more expensive than term life, you do grow equity in the policy and you can cash it out if need be. As well, you are refunded your premiums at the end of the policy, plus interest. Many people don’t know this, but a whole-life policy is like an interest-bearing account and an insurance policy combined.
Advantages to a whole-life policy include:
- Accumulates cash value
- Consistent premium rates
- Lifelong coverage
When Is the Best Time to Get Life Insurance?
Baby Boomers
If you’re a baby boomer, born between the years 1946 and 1964, and you’ve put off buying life insurance, the good news is it’s not too late.
Pros:
- Financial protection for your loved ones in case something happens to you
- Benefits often cover end-of-life expenses, like funerals
- Some policies can be used to pay medical expenses
Cons:
- Premiums are higher
- May not be best investment when planning for retirement
- May put strain on current financial situation
Gen Xers
If you’re Gen X, meaning you were born between 1965 and 1980, the time is right for buying life insurance. Here are some of the Pros and Cons.
Pros:
- Many Gen-Xers are still mostly working and have discretionary income
- Life insurance is still affordable
- There is still time to pay-off the policy and receive refund for premiums
Cons:
Finances may be tight as Gen-Xers might still have...
- Mortgages to pay
- Education costs
- High daily expenses
Millennials
If you were born between the years 1982 and 2000, that means you’re a Millennial. Now is the perfect time for you to buy life insurance.
Pros:
- Rates are at their lowest for many
- Plenty of time to pay off the policy and receive refunds on premiums
- Employer benefits are often insufficient
Cons:
- May not be part of the workforce yet
- May be carrying too much student debt
- Cannot afford it
Gen Z
Gen Z, also known as Zoomers, are the youngest generation, born anywhere from the late 1990s to the early 2010s.
Pros:
- Premiums at lowest possible rates
- High rate of disposable income
- Limited financial liabilities
Cons:
- May not be age-eligible yet
- May not be part of the workforce yet
- May not be able to afford it
Step-by-Step Guide to Choosing Life Insurance
Now that you’ve decided to buy life insurance, it’s time to choose the best policy for you. The first step is choosing which type of insurance you need, term or life.
Decide What Kind of Life Insurance You Want
As stated before, there are 2 types of life insurance: term and life. If you are one of the younger generations, Millenial or Gen X perhaps, then whole life may be the best option for you. Because of your age, rates will be lower and there is plenty of time to pay the policy off. If you are perhaps a bit older, Gen X or a Baby Boomer, then term life, the more affordable insurance, may be a better choice for you.
Calculate How Much Coverage You Need
Once you’ve decided which type of insurance suits you best, you need to calculate exactly how much coverage you’ll need. The best way to do this is to use a life-insurance cost calculator. Such programs take into account your age, gender, zip code, and policy length. Once you punch in your information, then Wa-Lah, the calculator tells you how much coverage you’ll need. Makes the process fast and easy.
Pick the Length of Your Policy
The best way to determine the length of your term-life policy is simple: Exactly how long are you going to need it? What is the length of the term? Let’s say you want to make sure you're covered for as long as your child is in school. Counting college, that means you might purchase a policy with a length of 17 or 18 years. If you’re wanting to make sure your child is protected until he/her is of the age where he/her can fully support himself/herself, then maybe a 25-year policy is best. It all depends on the length of the term for which you need coverage.
Compare Quotes from Various Providers
After you’ve determined how much coverage you’ll need, what type of policy you want, then it’s time to shop around. Of course, you’ll want to get the best rate possible from a reputable company. There are websites that automatically search the best deals for you, or you can search out individual companies one by one. Perhaps you already have a company in mind, or maybe you’re just looking for the best deal.
Apply for Life Insurance
Once you’ve decided how much life insurance at which rate you’ll need, and you’ve chosen a company, it’s time to apply for the insurance itself. On your application, the insurance company is going to want to know:
- Your medical history
- Your family’s medical history
- Lifestyle history
- Do you drink alcohol
- Do you smoke cigarettes
- Current medications
- Future plans
- Risky activities
- Who is your beneficiary
- Payment frequency
Choose the Best Life Insurance Now
Buying life insurance is one of the best decisions you’ll ever make, for you and your family. Now that you know more about it, you’re better equipped to purchase the best life insurance possible. You’ll want to be looking for the best-rate premiums with the most coverage.
Once you’ve run the numbers and made your decision, it’s a good idea to make sure the company you’ve chosen is in good standing. Do your due diligence.
Congratulations on your decision to buy life insurance. Your family, and you, will sleep soundly now knowing you are protected.
