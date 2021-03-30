In the old days, bread was baked about once or twice a week, and family members would slice off pieces from the loaves, which generally contained more whole grains than the pre-cut, store-bought loaves that we are used to now.
How To Prevent Stale Bread
If someone has accidentally left the bread bag open or left the bread out in the open, it doesn’t take long at all for it to go as hard as a board. Food is expensive, and wasting food is something that most people have an aversion to. There are a couple of easy ways to resurrect those rock-hard slices of bread to a more edible state.
By wetting a paper towel or clean cloth to soften hard bread - soaking it and then squeezing out any excess water - you can resurrect even the most tooth-chipping, rock-hard baguette to a biteable consistency. Wrap the offending loaf with your damp cloth and place it in a low oven (200 degrees F) for 10 to 15 minutes, or until it is pliable to your liking. Alternately, you can place it in a microwave at 50% power for a minute or two, although if you zap it for too long, this can sometimes result in a chewy tooth.
How To Use Stale Bread
If you feel like your stale loaf of bread is beyond help, luckily there have been a million cooks who came across the issue of having an excess of stale bread prior to you.
● Bread Pudding: This probably seems like a lazy addition to this list, but what people might not realize is that amazing bread pudding absolutely must start with the stalest of bread available. If you begin your bread pudding recipe with soft bread, you will end up with mushy, sub-par bread pudding as an end product. The hardest loaves of french bread are required when beginning to make bread pudding. Some of the best recipes actually call for soaking the rock hard chunks of baguette in cold water first, then squeezing out the excess water before you place the bread in your dessert pan and drown it in a rich combination of cream, egg yolks, and whatever delightful additions of vanilla and spice your recipe calls for. The stale base, rehydrated, provides a perfect structure for your dessert.
● French Toast: Much like bread pudding, French toast is at its very best when you have a legitimately stale selection of bread to begin with
● Stuffing: Once again, an abundance of stale read chunks and crumbs will make the absolute perfect stuffing for your Thanksgiving turkey, or any other use that you see fit for a nice, traditional stuffing/dressing side dish. It is essentially a savory version of bread pudding, after all; the use of well-made stock and savory vegetables essentially replaces the egg custard that is poured over the base of rehydrated bread used in bread pudding. It will be just as delicious made in a casserole dish as it is stuffed inside a bird when it is made with great ingredients.
● Panzanella: This is a refreshing salad that is made with garden tomatoes, cucumbers, fresh basil, stale bread cubes, and a sharp and delicious vinaigrette. It’s a perfect use of croutons that is unexpected and beautiful to present to the table.
● Cassoulet: This traditional French dish is made with lots of amazing animal fat, beans, and the essential finishing touch is very stale bread, to soak up the rich broth of the dish, and turn it into an absolute delight. This is a complicated, day-long kind of recipe (my personal favorite kind of recipe) that will blow away even the most snobby foodie you know when it is made correctly. It’s absolutely perfect for cold, wet weather.
The Difference A Loaf Makes
Whatever loaf you choose, there’s no reason to toss out a stale half loaf. That impressive loaf of bread you bought the other day to accompany soup or make sandwiches with will become an amazing incarnation of a different sort if you just show it a little bit of love and attention. The best cooks in the world know how to utilize the bits and scraps that come from an active kitchen, and with a little creative thought, you can also master this way to reduce food waste and widen your culinary horizons.
