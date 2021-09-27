Different types of treatments available for mental health

Poor mental health conditions are pretty common nowadays. Many people diagnosed with acute mental trauma can bolster their strength and initiate recovery through partaking in different treatments.
Such mental illness medications can occur in various settings and include a multidisciplinary team, such as counselors, nurses, psychologists, and psychiatrists. Therapies offered by these professionals can encompass various effective treatments.
Therefore, whenever you are searching for guidance, it could be overwhelming. Some of the most endangering mental health conditions are anxiety, depression, and bipolar maladies. Understanding that you have an acute mental health condition could be distressing, but there is hope!
In today’s article, we will discuss the top 5 specialized treatments available for mental health. Let’s get started!
1. Cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT)
CBT, aka Cognitive-behavioral therapy, is an accessible treatment for mental help, gaining immense popularity. Also, being an efficient treatment option for low mood syndromes and anxiety, CBT can be used as a treatment of:
● Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
● Panic attacks
● Some eating disorders
● Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD)
● Phobias
CBT mainly works for the notion that a connection is there between your feelings, actions, thoughts, and physical sensations. It implies that your perception of a situation will impact how you feel and behave. Therefore, CBT offers you various tools to stave off adverse thinking, which can drastically change your perception of the situation and how you act!
2. Residential Mental Health Treatment
Residential treatment is also known as inpatient treatment, which is done in a homely environment on a 24/7 basis. Such a level of extreme care is highly suited for those who need thorough medical supervision and with long-term and relatively mild symptoms who haven’t shown massive breakthroughs after outpatient mental health intercession.
Mental health treatment at residential facilities mainly consists of the following treatment:
● Medication
● Complementary therapies (for example, yoga or meditation)
● Medical supervision
● Individual psychotherapy/counseling
● Recreational therapies
3. Counseling and Psychotherapy
Such mental health treatment is also known as talk therapy and the most general treatment for common to severe mental health disorders. It includes discussing your issues with veteran mental health professionals.
As several types of talk therapies are done, a common treatment includes dialectical behavior therapy. Counseling is often executed one-on-one, and it can also be done in a group setting. Being an effective process, it’s also helpful for those experiencing challenging life situations and seeks mental peace.
4. Dual Diagnosis Treatment
Dual Diagnosis Treatment provides outstanding mental health services for patients striving with addiction and poor mental health. Therefore, such an amazing treatment medicates and highlights both drastic conditions simultaneously.
Both the maladies need to be concurrently treated to enhance the scopes of a complete recovery. Let’s understand this by an example. If a drug-inclined person has a co-occurring anxiety issue, they might get relapsed to self-medicate the uncontrollable anxiety.
Treating the rudimentary mental health traumas that contribute to the addiction can help stop relapsing conditions and sustain self-restraint for the long term.
5. ECT or other brain stimulation therapy
ECT, aka Electroconvulsive therapy, is the safest process, which sends electrics into the brain. It causes the brain to operate normally without any agitation. Moreover, such a powerful therapy can improve brain functions and even reverse troubling symptoms.
Concluding Words
Out of several effective mental health treatments, which one seems good to you? Whatever you opt for, it’s imperative to understand every therapy precisely before choosing one! Research thoroughly, and don’t be demotivated if the first treatment doesn’t work for you. Plenty of other choices are available, all you need is to take your time and find a credible therapist.
