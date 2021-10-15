What is Homelight?

HomeLight is building the future of real estate — today. Our vision is a world where every real estate transaction is simple, certain, and satisfying for all.
The best real estate agents rely onHomeLight’s platform to deliver better outcomes to homebuyers and sellers during every step of the real estate journey, whether that's enabling an all-cash offer, unlocking liquidity of their existing home to buy a new one, or creating certainty through a modern closing process.
Each year, HomeLight facilitates billions of dollars of residential real estate business on its platform for thousands of agents. Our technology analyzes millions of real estate transactions and compares agents near our clients on the metrics that matter most:how well they sell homes like yours.
Founded in 2012 by CEO Drew Uher, HomeLight is a privately held company with offices in Scottsdale, San Francisco, New York, Seattle, and Tampa with backing from prominent investors including Zeev Ventures, Menlo Ventures, Group 11, Crosslink Capital, Bullpen Capital, Montage Ventures, Citi Ventures, Google Ventures, and others.
