There are many different places where you can buy humidifiers, including online and in stores. Places like Amazon, Best Buy, and Target all have vast inventories of humidifiers, but how do you know which ones are worth your money? Finding the right humidifier won't be a chore with this handy list of the best brands to buy from and their best-selling machines.
TaoTronics
The TaoTronics Cool Mist Humidifier comes in at approximately $50 and is well worth the money you'll invest into it. No matter the room size you're trying to fill, or the type of room you're going to put it in, this humidifier can handle it.
It can crank out over 24 hours of humidity while keeping levels perfectly stable and not over-humidifying any spaces. In over 24 hours of use, the tank doesn't need to be filled. This humidifier is also easy to use and easy to assemble, making it worth it all around.
Vicks
The Vicks V5100NS is an excellent option for much larger spaces, and it clocks in at about $60. This machine is hardworking and will blow a lot of moisture into the air. It only takes about an hour to get the humidity rating to 35%, which is excellent timing.
You can make the Vicks spray in any direction you'd like, which is especially helpful if you're trying to keep delicate paintings dry or using humidity to keep your plants healthy and vibrant.
Because this humidifier doesn't have a filter, it was slightly difficult to clean. Other than that, this is an excellent humidifier for large rooms.
Pure Enrichment
The Pure Enrichment MistAir Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier is an excellent option for bedrooms because of just how quiet it is. This humidifier won't keep even the softest of sleepers awake.
The Pure Enrichment humidifier only runs for up to 16 hours at a time, making it a great option if you're looking to run something overnight. The tank is small, so it doesn't hold as much water, but that makes it much easier to fill up in a bathroom sink without getting water all over the place.
For only $40, this is an excellent option for humidifying smaller spaces.
Cranes
Cranes Adorables Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifiers are an excellent choice for your kid's bedroom, as they come in adorable animal shapes, such as a monkey, chicken, frog, fox, and Hello Kitty.
While this is one of the cutest humidifiers on the market, it's also practical. It's effortless to use and easy to set up, and it will look great in your kid's room. It takes a bit longer than an hour to reach 35% humidity in a bedroom but won't get overly steamy at any point.
Honeywell
The Honeywell Top Fill Cool Moisture Humidifier is massive, checking in at almost $100 when, not on sale. However, you truly do get your money's worth. This humidifier has two top-fill tanks to keep it going for hours on end and is excellent for humidifying more than one room at a time.
It's heavy, so it's easier to fill if you bring a pitcher of water to the tank instead of bringing the tank to the sink. With this humidifier, you get a three-year warranty, so it truly is worth the investment.
How to Pick a Humidifier
When picking out a humidifier, you should always keep in mind what your specific needs are. If you're only looking to humidify a small area, opt for a smaller humidifier; if you're looking to humidify a room overnight, make sure to choose one that is quiet and has a light you can turn off. It's all about what you're looking for.
