How to Turn Heads on Your Next Night Out

There is nothing like getting the chance to let your hair down, have a few drinks, and indulge in your carefree fun! Most of us have spent most of the last year at home so it’s time to call up your friends, put on your dancing shoes, and work on your selfie game.
Having a night out is the perfect opportunity to have fun with your look and really glam things up. You can express yourself with your hair and makeup, shoes, outfit and so much more. Read on to see our tips that will for sure have heads turning on your next night out.
The Right Pair of Shoes
Some say it’s the shoes that makes the outfit and we couldn’t agree more! Shoes are an awesome way to really express who you are. They can jazz up even the most simple black dress or add color and style to jeans and a white t-shirt.
There are so many options when it comes to shoes as you plan your night out. You want to make sure you pick just the right pair. If you are going to cocktails and dancing you may want to get something stylish but yet still comfortable so you can stay on the dance floor until the lights come on.
One style that always makes a statement is platform boots. There are so many different variations that you are sure to find one that really suits you. They even have boots that glow in the dark if you’re looking to get noticed while dancing or just hanging out with your friends.
Skincare Routine
We all want to make sure we’re putting our best face forward and there is no amount of makeup that can cover up blemished skin. You need to think of your skin like it’s a canvas. It needs to be clean and well cared for so you can always be looking your best.
Having a good skincare routine is one of the best things you can do for yourself. Whether you are looking for a new skincare regime or you’re just looking to update your current one, Roo Skincare has wonderful products that you can feel confident using.
That’s because they have done over 30 years of scientific research. They are truly a leader in the cosmetics industry. So before your night out on the town, treat yourself to a hydrating mask so you can be glowing.
Styling your Hair
I think we can all agree that it is all about the hair. Curly, straight, up, down, blonde, black, whatever you got, it’s your time to flaunt it! There are so many cool products out there like a three barrel waver which gives you lushious beachy waves. Or maybe you want to put it all up in a bun with a few face-framing pieces so it can be out of your way as you dance the night away.
One of our favorite new techniques that has been hitting the social media by storm is plopping. What is plopping you ask? We are going to tell you. It is finally time for you curly-haired babes to show off those natural waves and the best way to do that is with… a t-shirt. Yes, you heard that right.
Well the experts at Prose Hair describe it best but plopping is when you flip your freshly washed hair over and wrap it up in a soft long-sleeved t-shirt. Then, keep it in there for 20-30 minutes before finishing it off with a diffuser for gorgeous care-free curls without any of the frizz.
Manicured Nails
Having well-manicured nails is like the icing on top of a beautiful sundae. It really completes the whole outfit and is another fun way to express your style. With the options of long, short, and everything in between you can really wear your nails any way you like.
Honestly though, while it is nice to take the time and be pampered, sometimes finding the time to make it to the nail salon can make the whole process kind of a hassle. But one great thing that has happened in the last year is we have learned that we can take care of our own nails and companies like Nailboo make it so simple!
You can get salon quality nails and best of all you can apply the nail dip in just a few minutes and it dries within seconds! No more sitting at a fan for forever while you hope they don’t mess up. Your nails will stay gorgeous because they are ship-free for three to six weeks! Think about it, that one manicure can last your many nights out!
Stylish Jewelry
Diamonds are truly a girl’s best friend which makes accessorizing with jewelry a must when planning your next night out. You definitely need some sparkle to keep you shining through the night. If you are planning on donning a statement necklace then you will want to find a more subtle earring to pair with it.
If you are looking for a simple gold chain or a custom pendant 6 Ice is the best place to go for all of your jewelry needs. Their gold and diamonds are a great way to amp up any outfit and we’re pretty sure we could all use some more glitz in our lives after the last year we all went through.
You are worth the investment in good quality jewelry that you know will last you through time. So as you search for that perfect piece be sure to do your research and know the purity levels and quality of the gold and ensure that it is a reputable retailer. A great styling tip is to mix quality pieces with some fun costume jewelry.
Picture Perfect Makeup
You got the outfit picked out, planned your hair and nails, and you’ve been working on your new skincare routine so the final step is to get that picture perfect makeup. There are so many fun eye catching trends happening right now like statement eyeliner with so many fun color options. Pairing the look with a great mascara and you will be sure to catch someone’s eye during your night out.
It’s all about gold and copper right now so keep that in mind as you’re shopping for some new eye shadow or shimmery highlighter. Another fun trend we’ve been seeing lately is to add freckles! Makeup companies have made it even easier to achieve this trend with freckle pens that give you that sweet faux freckle look.
Our pro tip on getting your foundation to outlast your night out is to prep your skin first. Begin with a light dusting over your face of your favorite translucent powder and then spray your setting spray on top. Once it’s dry, you can apply your primer and then your foundation. You will be looking flawless from sunset to sunrise!
Last Call
Now you know everything you need to know to be sure heads will be turning on your next night out. You will be oozing with confidence knowing that you are looking stunning and that will ensure you will have an incredible night out with friends!
