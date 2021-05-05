There are many different categories of recognition and achievement in all branches of the military. Whether you are United States Airforce, Army, Marines, or Navy, a serviceman or woman can work up their ranks, earn respect and status. Winning recognition or an award takes courage, dedication, hard work, and care for your brothers and sisters. Many of the awards given to the military members are not a level of recognition that most service members will receive. The awards are mainly provided for rare achievements and sparsely handed out. Those who do receive these awards have given all they got to the uniform and the United States of America, citizens, and freedoms.
To identify a distinguished awarded military member, take a look at their uniform. You will see patches, medals, ribbons, and flags. A decorated man or woman in the armed services walks around with pride, wearing a uniform showcasing their accomplishments.
Types of Military Medals
There are many types of military medals that servicemen and women can earn. Here is a list of the most famous military awards that our nation’s heroes can earn—
The Congressional Medal of Honor
The Congressional Medal of Honor is the most coveted recognition but the hardest one to receive. This medal is offered to a serviceman or woman that has accomplished the highest achievements in their field. The United States Congress decides who the recipient of this award will be given to the recipient by the United States President. The recipient must show go above and beyond the call of duty to earn this prestigious award.
The Silver Star Medal
This medal is the third-highest medal a member of the armed services can receive. The recipient of this medal must show a gallant effort in heroism during combat. Since this medal’s inception in 1932, this medal has been awarded to over 100,000 recipients. This medal is a thank you for the selflessness acts a soldier will deal with during combat
The Distinguished Service Cross Medal
This award is given to the servicemen and women in either the United States Navy or United States Airforce to show recognition for valor, service, and heroism. This award is for the extraordinary people that go over and above during combat in the field. The recipient of this award set an example to their troops and instill a high standard of service.
Where To Shop For High-Quality Military Medals
When a military member received recognition, they are given the title but then have to purchase the medal piece themselves. When shopping for medals, there are so many vendors to choose from. These medals have symbolism for so much more than a title.
When shopping for your medals online, do not just look at the store’s website. Take a good look at the details of the description, materials used to create the medal, and review a few customer reviews and pictures. By seeing the feedback from past customers, you will get a better idea if this is a quality product.
One of the reputable online stores to purchase your successive military medal at is the Armed Forces Superstore. This store offers awards made of the finest metals and ribbons.
Service Men and Woman Wear The Medals With Pride
Now that you ordered your Military Medals from a reputable company, you can add the medals to your uniform and wear them with pride. These medals will stand the test of time since they are made with quality products. Instead of buying your next award from a subpar medal store, do your due diligence and find a seller offering quality products.
