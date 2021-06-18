Should students have freedom of speech in school? Is that even a question? Freedom of speech is a basic and essential right all people must have; that is an indisputable fact. Unfortunately, the reality of the educational system might be somewhat disappointing because students are often confronted with a fear of expressing their opinions due to various reasons. Well, let’s get a bit deeper and see what the major implications are.
The Limitations of Freedom
Real-life is not all black and white – there are grey areas where you cannot be sure of what is right and what is wrong. Whenever you read students’ essays on freedom of speech in schools and colleges, the idea is always that students must have that inherent right to speak their minds honestly and clearly. But what do you make of students expressing their opinions in a not-so-civilized manner?
Well, that is where we hit that grey area where you can’t be 100% sure what to make of the freedom of speech. On the one hand, you are free to speak your mind however you want and get any information you want either related to your topic of studies or not. And on the other hand, some people might use their freedom of speech to say hateful or even dangerous things that might hurt other people.
Essential Right
Surely, freedom of speech in the US is one of the essential rights all humans have regardless of their social status, gender, religion, and other distinctive features. So, the students should have it too and there’s no doubt about it. Any student should have the right to call out injustice at school or flaws in the system, and that should never be punished. However, many students are afraid to do it because they are afraid of the authorities like principals, teachers, and all the important people in the system. That is why many issues go unnoticed in the academic community.
Call-Out Culture
Unfortunately, freedom of speech may go too far at times. There’s this recent trend known as the call-out culture. People are just waiting for each other to make a mistake, say something controversial or do something weird, and then they would call each other out on their mistakes. Many college and university tutors have already lost their jobs because they said something ridiculous and got called out by the students. At this point, nobody is safe, and because the individual rights in education seem to sway far towards the students, many professors are literally afraid to say something controversial because it might cost them their job. So, in this case, it seems like professors are robbed of their right to freedom of speech and are forced to keep their mouths shut.
Hate Speech
One of the main arguments against freedom of speech is the problem with hate speech. This is especially critical when it comes to human interactions on the Internet. Of course, people tend to speak more unreservedly online, and they would often say things they would never dare to voice in real-life communication. The problem here is that people lack education on how to communicate online, so some of them might think that writing some hateful expressions on Twitter is appropriate. Unfortunately, many learn their lesson only after they get in trouble. This does not only concern college students or teachers, that is something all people should learn.
Different Views
There are all sorts of conflicting views on almost any topic, and that is why freedom of speech is important. We all have our opinions, and your opinion might be different from the opinions of other people in your class, and the beautiful thing here is that we can all speak our minds and express our opinions freely. Surely, any kind of discussion must be civilized and happen in a respectful atmosphere. You cannot just ignore your assignments or be rude to your tutors only because you have the right to do it – be reasonable, play by the rules and be respectful.
Wrap Up
Freedom of speech is a basic and essential right all of us must have and exercise in a civilized manner. Just because you can say anything you want does not mean you should. Remember, people have different opinions, and some of them might get hurt by your expressions. Students must have the right to freedom of speech, and at the same time, we must teach people to exercise this right in a civilized way.
