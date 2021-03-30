If you have ever served, you are likely familiar with how to appropriately wear a military patch. Those patches inform those who meet you of what you are qualified to do with the military, so it’s likely you’ve mastered exactly how to best wear patches.
However, if you need a refresher on best practices for applying military patches properly (as changes in protocol will happen, such as in 2015, when much of the velcro was removed from the ACU), this article will attempt to instruct you.
Which patch goes where?
The placement of your patches depends on whether you are wearing your ACU or your ASU. For the ACU, the first patches of importance, the unit patches, should be attached on the shoulder, with your current unit’s patch attached to your left shoulder and the patch for any unit with which you served in a combat zone on your right shoulder.
Skill tab patches will go directly above your current unit patch, on your left shoulder; you can only have three of these at any given time.
The US flag should go above the unit patch on your right shoulder. Your name tape should go just above your ACU’s right breast pocket, while your branch tape goes on the left breast pocket.
For your ASU, you will attach your enlisted rank patch to the outer part of each sleeve, between the shoulder and the elbow. If you have the skill, you can sew this on by hand, but it may be best to have a tailor professionally sew it on.
If you have earned service bars, those should be four inches above your sleeve cuff, with service stripes on the left side and overseas service on the right side.
While this goes without saying, your ACU’s patches should generally be more subdued in color than your ASU, to prevent yourself from being identified when in the field.
More on the combat patch
While the combat patch is optional, there are certain rules you must follow when opting to wear one. First, you must have served in a theater or area of hostility. You must have engaged in ground combat operations, whether directly or indirectly, in a situation where you were exposed to enemy action or fire.
While not as hard a rule, the operations must have lasted at least 30 days. And if your service was with a different branch than the one you are in now, or you were a civilian at the time, you cannot wear the combat patch.
If you qualify for multiple combat patches, you may choose which one you wish to display. But again, you may also choose not to wear a combat patch. This ultimately is your decision.
Applying the patches
Thankfully, most patches are hook-and-loop patches (more commonly known by the name brand Velcro), so application is generally easy. However, it is still important to make sure that your patch is straight, as this can garner unwanted attention.
At least one argument has occurred about whether the unit patch should be on the center of the pocket including the flap, or excluding the flap. Ultimately, this is best left to your judgment, though we should note that much of the pocket is obscured to sight by the flap.
Nonetheless, as long as your unit patch is not obscured by the flap, you shouldn’t receive too much flak.
As long as you remember which patch goes where you should have no problem with applying your military patches.
One last thing; this article will not tell you that you cannot wear a morale patch, but remember that, when you are serving your country, if you see somebody else wearing a morale patch, don’t get too upset, as sometimes a person needs that extra morale boost.
