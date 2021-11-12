What is Moissanite, and How Does Moissanite Compare to Diamond?

Moissanite is a gem created from silicon carbide. It has a high refractive index, fire, brilliance, and sparkle. Henri Moissan originally discovered Moissanite in 1893. This was after sifting through tons of meteorites that fell to earth in Arizona.
Moissan discovered this gemstone when he found tiny needle-like crystals that were later identified to be silicon carbide. Later on, in the 1960s, the business of manufacturing moissanite for jewelry started. As a result, Moissanite became a great alternative to diamond in the jewelry market.
Moissanite is typically colorless and transparent, making it very similar to diamonds. In addition, it has a vitreous luster, meaning that it reflects the light in the same way as most jewels. Compared with diamonds, however, Moissanite emits higher levels of fire or brilliance due to its superior refractive indexes. This means that the light that comes off Moissanite's surface creates more sparkles than diamonds.
Visit https://www.moissaniteco.com/moissanite-vs-diamond for more information on these precious gemstones.
Why Moissanite is a Great Alternative to Diamonds
Diamonds are actually among the rarest minerals on earth, making up only 0.02% of mined materials. However, it is easier to find Moissanite these days. This is so because it is lab-grown using carbon and silicon atoms under extreme heat and pressure.
By the late 1990s, the lab-grown Moissanite grew in popularity, making it comparable to diamonds. This has been so due to their similar physical qualities. In its natural state, Moissanite is available in various colors.
When Moissanite was first introduced in jewelry stores, it cast a yellow tint on the wearer's finger. This color has since been stabilized to a pure, white hue set in yellow gold or even rose gold. In that case, Moissanite is very similar to diamonds, but its characteristics can sometimes make it more desirable.
Here are essential points to note about Moissanite:-
Pure Moissanite is colorless, so it does not have the color ranges that diamonds have.
It has much greater transparency making Moissanite appear clearer than diamonds.
Lab-grown Moissanite is different based on its grading around the world. Therefore, it is crucial to know the standards used in making the Moissanite you want.
Moissanite gemstone follows the GIA diamond grading scale for color and clarity. Therefore, you can expect even more of a comparison between Moissanite and diamonds.
Moissanite vs. Diamond and The 4 C's of gemstones
There are 4C's of gemstones. These include cut, clarity, color, and carat weight, and so do Moissanite. These qualities make every rock have a unique set of characteristics that make it special and one of a kind.
The Cut is one of the most important factors to consider when purchasing a gemstone. This is so because even the most delicate quality stone degrades considerably if it has a poor cut. For diamonds with a slightly warmer yellow color, you can opt for G-H and I-J color stones. These will be almost indistinguishable from the more expensive K - M – N-type diamonds.
Diamonds with a slight hint of warmth or yellow undertones (G/H, I/J) are perfect. This is especially if you prefer the look of white gold to platinum. These types of diamonds tend to flatter on those with warm undertones in their skin. This helps to mimic the look of natural color.
The diamonds treated to emphasize the yellow overtone are sometimes called "Sunshine" diamonds by jewelers. In reality, treatments only affect the outer layer of the diamond, allowing the stone to absorb more yellow light.
Many people choose to purchase gemstones with a certificate as proof of quality. The certificate provides independent confirmation of quality. Additionally, the certification also guarantees that you receive all the details about your specific diamond. By law, every loose gemstone should have a grading report. However, not all certificates provide comprehensive information. This is especially when it comes to treating a stone with color.
All said and done; Moissanite is simply a lab-grown silicon carbide crystal for jewelry use. It is available in minute quantities in the earth's crust. However, it is also grown synthetically using silicon and carbon atoms to form crystals similar to diamonds. Moissanite is compared to diamonds since it has many qualities that are very common between them.
