Over the course of the pandemic, small businesses have faced a constantly evolving string of struggles. Initially, they had to weather the lockdowns with the help of government stimulus checks. When the second wave hit, many businesses lost money they had spent in reopening. Now, with the country gradually returning to normal, surviving businesses and those that are opening anew have to contend with different developments.
The most obvious cause of SME struggles is that PPP loans are running out. The original program was not meant to last this long, even with new funds allocated by the government. The fact is that PPP loans helped millions of businesses survive, but was always a means to keeping businesses running despite low income, rather than supporting businesses left with no income at all.
However, it is not just a lack of capital that is making this a particularly tough time for businesses. No one quite knows how the next few months will pan out, and small businesses are having to gamble with what money they have on the assumption that everything will go back to normal.
Furthermore, as has been highly publicized, many small businesses are struggling to find staff even though unemployment is high. This could be due to a number of factors, including ill health caused by the virus, the need for parents to be home with their children due to schools being closed or childcare workers no longer being affordable, and a minimum wage that won’t make ends meet for most Americans.
Many American SMEs are contending with the same problem: how do they stay open when their funds are quickly dwindling? Let’s take a look at the sectors that are struggling the most to get an idea of what their options are.
The sectors hardest hit
Restaurants
Restaurants are well-known to be one of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic at every single stage. Many restaurants survived with PPP by adjusting their models to include better facilitation for ordering in. Some restaurants flourished because of this. But the more gourmet restaurants generally struggled to find a way to deliver food without diminishing the taste.
Furthermore, many restaurants make a large proportion of their money from alcoholic drinks, which people ordering in get at liquor stores.
During the recovery, restaurants are gambling on a post-pandemic influx of patrons. But they are finding it more difficult than other industries to fill empty roles.
Transport and travel
It has obviously been difficult to travel throughout the pandemic. But transport companies have also struggled to fill seats in vehicles in which social distancing is difficult or impossible. These companies are also looking ahead to a post-pandemic surge. However, they have to deal with shifting expectations and a lack of capital to keep running on a loss.
Events and venues
Thousands of live events have been cancelled, losing companies millions of dollars spent on marketing and facilitation. Events that have migrated to an online format brought in far less income. It’s impossible to sell food and beverages during these events and people are unwilling to pay anywhere near as much as they would to be at the event in person.
Events organizers and venues have also had to struggle with the impact of false starts. They've worked towards putting on events which had been postponed for months, only for the events to be postponed again. As with the other industries on this list, it is impossible to put on an event without a fair amount of capital.
What are the options for these companies when their PPP loans run out? Can small business loans help?
Private business loans
Small business loans provided by private online lenders have been touted as a way for companies to keep their heads above the water. It is unfortunately very difficult at the moment to get a small business loan, due to the losses loan companies have made writing off the debt of businesses facing bankruptcy.
However, it is not impossible, and this may be the best solution for many companies. Companies with significant assets do not have to worry as much, as they can act as security, allowing them to get a loan easily and at a low interest rate.
Companies without assets can get an unsecured small business loan by online lenders. These loans will come with high interest rates and significant penalties but may be what businesses need if they are to survive.
It is important for any SME getting an unsecured small business loan to have a solid plan in place to make the money to pay it back. Otherwise, the loan may hasten the demise of the company rather than keeping it going. Also beware that many providers of online business loans follow unscrupulous predatory practices and are not rooting for a business’s survival.
Staying afloat
At this point in the pandemic, staying afloat is no longer enough for many companies. Without a quick turnaround in business, as well as the return to work of staff in certain industries, anything left in PPP loans is going to run out soon.
Small business loans online offer a solution for companies with nowhere else to run. However, if these companies do not take the proper precautions, predatory lenders can swoop in and feed off their misfortune.
