5 Things You Must Do When Your Child Goes to University

Being a parent means dealing with changes, especially in your children's lives. You've raised them for years and have been there through every milestone.
But the time will soon come for them to go to university and leave the nest. It's a bittersweet moment. You've become so used to their presence that their leaving might come as a significant blow. Meanwhile, their absence could also be a relief. A smaller household is often easier to manage.
Either way, there is nothing to do but cope. Change might be difficult, but here are a few ways to make it more manageable.
1. Help Them Settle
Right before they leave for university, be there to help them settle.
You can help them move on their first day and ensure they have everything they need for their new living space. This way, you can also get to know their new environment and have some idea of what life would be like for them.
Another way to help them settle is by teaching them essential life skills. For example, make sure they know how to handle money and clean up after themselves. Basic cooking skills are also a good plus.
By helping them, you can rest more easily, knowing that they know how to handle themselves.
2. Give Them Space
Expect to feel the urge to know everything they're doing during the first few months. It's normal to feel concerned for your child who's away.
But make sure not to go overboard. Your child is at a phase where they are trying to make their way in the world. This means spending some time in activities that you may not know about.
Give them space and make them feel your trust. Of course, a healthy relationship also calls for a bit of distance.
3. Stay in Touch
Giving your child distance doesn't mean cutting them off entirely. Consistent communication is essential to maintain your relationship. Let them know you care. Be interested in their new life.
To help manage everyone's expectations, it's best to talk about these before they leave. For example, decide as a family how often you expect to call or visit.
Social media is also a great way to stay in touch. When you're in each other's network, you can see what they're up to or even shoot a message.
4. Keep Up with Household Changes
Yes, your child has gone away for a while. But, you still have a household to manage. So, make sure to keep up with different aspects of household maintenance.
Your child's absence might affect some parts of your lifestyle. It's one less person in the house, but it's also one less person that could help out with daily tasks.
Their absence can also affect any existing agreements or insurance policies you have. For example, if they used to drive your family car, you might have to list them as an occasional driver. Depending on your situation, you might even have to remove them altogether.
5. Embrace the Transition
It might be a little tricky at first, but you'll have to embrace this change.
Put your attention back on things you might have neglected due to parenting duties. For example, did you have a special hobby or interest you quit years before? Is there something you've wanted to do but never got the chance?
Now is also the time to focus on your other relationships. It may be the one with your spouse or some friends you lost touch with. The possibilities are endless.
