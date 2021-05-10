Many students tend to underestimate the repercussions of driving under the influence of alcohol. Some even think that just because they were slightly tipsy while driving, they can easily evade the charges that accompany drunk driving. While it may seem like a minor crime in a campus student’s eyes, driving while intoxicated (DWI) can have catastrophic impacts on your life, both in college and after that.
Consequences of Getting a DWI on Your College Life
Here are some of the ways getting a DWI can affect your college life.
Loss of Scholarships
Driving while intoxicated is a crime in America. Since most scholarship programs require their beneficiaries to have a clean record, being charged with a DWI could lead to the immediate termination of your scholarship. This could have a very grave impact on your education if you have no other source of financial support to further your studies.
Expulsion from College
Most universities have zero-tolerance for crime. Therefore, if you commit a crime while still a student at a university, you are at great risk of being expelled. In particular, colleges tend to be more strict regarding crimes that involve the abuse of drugs of any kind. It will be best if you abstain from drugs and alcohol any time you plan on driving.
Revoked Drivers’ License
One of the most immediate consequences of DWI is having your drivers’ license revoked. This means that you cannot legally drive any car until you are cleared to receive one again, which may cause you great inconveniences, especially if you were previously accustomed to moving around in your car. Accessing areas that lack public means of transport may be an almost impossible task.
Conviction
If you are arrested for driving while drunk, you may be charged and convicted for this crime. The fines and jail terms vary from state to state. It might get even worse for you if someone got injured as a result of your recklessness. The consequences may also escalate if you have been charged and convicted with other crimes before your DWI.
Civil Lawsuits
In the unfortunate event that you injured or killed someone while driving under the influence of alcohol, you are at risk of civil consequences. Civil suits can be very challenging and financially draining to face. They may also leave you with a bad record that you will struggle to recover from.
Automobile Insurance Cancellation or Increase
Your insurance company is highly likely to cancel or increase the cost of your insurance if you get convicted for a DWI. This may force you to find new insurance, which will still be more costly. Insurance companies calculate premiums on a risk basis. Since drunk driving poses huge risks to all involved, insurance companies may either avoid giving you coverage or demand obscenely high premiums from you.
Risk of Unemployment
Most employers are seeking decent, law-abiding citizens to be part of their team. Very few would consider someone with a soiled record, including a DWI. Moreover, many jobs today require you to drive yourself around. If your license is revoked, this is a problem.
Social Consequences
One of the frequently overlooked impacts of a DWI is the effect it has on those we love. You cannot overemphasize the kind of stress and worry your parents or guardians may get from your conviction. It may also lead to complicated interactions or broken relationships.
How to Navigate a DWI
With all the fun parties in college, you may find yourself with an unforeseen DWI charge. Dealing with a DWI may be the most daunting thing you will have to face in your college life. However, with the help of a DWI defense attorney, there’s the possibility you can come out of it relatively unscathed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.