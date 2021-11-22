What Careers Could a Second Language Help You to Achieve?
There are many reasons to learn a second language, but have you ever considered how this could boost your prospects of a solid career in the future? There are many types of jobs where having a second language is either essential or else highly recommended, and the following are a few of the best ones.
Source:Pixabay
Become a Sales Representative in the Global Marketplace
We now live in a global marketplace, where products and services can be offered on a worldwide basis. This is why there is great demand for multilingual sales representatives. A role like this could range from offering products online or by telephone, to traveling to different parts of the world to close large deals with foreign executives.
More senior roles in this area will require you to possess a good grasp of your second language in a business context, as well as the culture and formal etiquette. If you want a business career that allows you to pick up a wide range of skills and switch between industries in the future, this can be a good choice.
Work as a Product Localization Manager
One of the biggest challenges faced by companies in the global economy is how to adapt their products and branding to different markets. This is where product localization comes in, as it needs to be carried out by someone who is fluent in the local language and also with the culture. Thebiggest blunders made when globalizing brands could have been avoided by carrying out product localization, which is why this role is hugely important.
You couldlearn a second language while studying something else relevant to this role, by getting 1-on-1 language classes online and building a stellar resume. This gives you the added benefit of picking up a student discount when you book a package of lessons, making it an affordable way of boosting your skills without disrupting the rest of your studying.
Try Anything in the Travel Industry
The travel industry offers an obvious choice for anyone who speaks more than one language, especially if they like the idea of traveling to work in different parts of the world. This sort of role might not require a formal qualification in the language or a business background, as you may simply need a conversational level in order to communicate with tourists or service providers.
The most useful languages in this industry are those that are most widely spoken, such as Spanish, French, and Mandarin Chinese. However, you should consider whether you have a preference about where you work and consider the language to learn on that basis.
Build a Future in Broadcasting and Journalism
Many jobs in these areas don’t ask for a second language as an entry requirement, but if you are ambitious then being able to speak more than one language should open up more possibilities for you in the future. You will be able to travel and interview people in more places if you can speak more than just English.
Washington-based journalist Phillip Crowther was in the news recently, as Twitter users were impressed bycarrying out reports fluently in six different languages. This level of proficiency in languages will open many doors for you in just about any walk of life.
Source:Pixabay
Join the Diplomatic Service
A career in diplomacy can be very satisfying and rewarding, with the chance to work and live in different parts of the world while helping others. A typical route into this sort of role begins with a master’s degree or PhD in something related to political science, international relations, or similar.
The US Department of State guide tostarting a career as a Foreign Service Officer doesn’t list a second language as a requirement, but it is the sort of career in which being able to learn different languages is a key element if you plan to progress.
Learn a second language and you can expect more flexibility and a wider range of options in just about any career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.