How to Get Multiple Offers During a Startup Acquisition

If you're considering selling your startup, there's good news, the mergers and acquisitions market is alive and well. Important to note that acquisitions are much more difficult than the typical financing round that you would do via a safe note.
With the price gap between seller and buyer expectations narrowing, entrepreneurs are asking themselves, "Should I think about selling my startup?"
Multiple offers are a strong sign that buyer activity is on the upswing. According to BizBuySell, the internet's largest business sales increased by 5% in the second quarter of 2021. More than 2,000 businesses were claimed to have been sold.
When a business that is for sale receives multiple offers, it is more likely to sell faster. With the number of startups for sale on the rise, it's crucial for serious buyers to put in an offer that they're excited about and interested in.
Here are ten ways you can get multiple offers on your startup during an acquisition.
Instead of waiting for a buyer to approach you, create a procedure to attract the best
Selling a business isn't the same as selling a home. While putting a "for sale" sign in your yard and hoping buyers approach you might get the job done, it seldom results in the best deal for the seller.
For private equity funds and other types of financial buyers, a proprietary deal in which a buyer buys a startup directly from the seller (rather than through a competitive selling procedure) is somewhat of a pinnacle. This is because proprietary transactions are frequently concluded at well-below-market valuations.
Talk to several different buyers
The majority of people don't marry the first person that they date, just as they wouldn't buy the first vehicle that they test drive. The same is true for startup buyers. How can you be sure you're speaking with the greatest possible buyer, if you've never talked to other potential buyers?
Buyers are well aware that isolating a seller is in their best interests, and they are frequently on the lookout for proprietary deals in which a seller exclusively works with one bidder. This is because buyers understand that the simplest approach to buy a startup at the lowest price with the best terms is to isolate the seller and minimize competition.
Work with a banker who oversees thousands of buyer relationships
The capacity of an investment banker to guide a deal to completion is critical, but so is their ability to provide a seller with access to a large pool of possible buyers. Investment bankers cultivate deep ties with strategic and financial buyers, many of whom a seller may not be able to reach or even be aware of without the support of the banker or similar M&A advisor.
Working with a M&A expert who is capable of identifying and evaluating a diverse world of buyers will contribute substantial value in terms of:
● Increased confidentiality
● Time saved
● More desirable transaction terms
● A higher purchase price
● Improving marketing materials to tell your startup's story
Buyers are impatient as they make snap decisions depending on how your startup appears at first glance. Once taken, these decisions are often difficult to reverse, and they almost always cost the seller money.
It's vital that you explain the startup's "story" and not simply how it seems on the surface. A startup owner submits only a few financial statements to potential buyers. Buyers have opinions about that one bad year or that huge legal bill from the previous year.
Buyers wouldn't know that the bad year was caused by a freak hurricane that impacted the two top customers or the high legal fees that came from acquiring a patent on a newly invented proprietary technique.
Emphasize Company Strengths
Most business owners are adept at promoting their startup's strengths to customers. However, correctly presenting these strengths to buyers and investors can be challenging. When it comes to maximizing value, it's critical to focus on what a buyer wants rather than what the seller is selling.
Compared to a private equity group trying to raise EBITDA rapidly, a strategic buyer in severe need of manufacturing capacity should find value in various elements of the business. It's critical to personalize your presentation of the startup's capabilities to the buyer you're speaking with.
Don't hide your startup's flaws
Without a buyer learning all of a startup's issues, the deal may not go ahead. Due diligence is quite thorough in today's transactions, including professionals from various professions going through every detail for months. If there's a problem, it will be discovered, costing the seller more if discovered late in the sale.
Instead, early in the sales process, reveal client concentration, single-source suppliers, management deficiencies, and account termination to buyers. Your investment banker can assist you in constructing comments around any issues, which can help alleviate buyer concerns and decrease or eradicate the effect on the value.
Author Bio
Alejandro Cremades is a serial entrepreneur and the author of The Art of Startup Fundraising. With a foreword by ‘Shark Tank‘ star Barbara Corcoran, and published by John Wiley & Sons, the book was named one of the best books for entrepreneurs. The book offers a step-by-step guide to today‘s way of raising money for entrepreneurs.
Most recently, Alejandro built and exited CoFoundersLab which is one of the largest communities of founders online.
Prior to CoFoundersLab, Alejandro worked as a lawyer at King & Spalding where he was involved in one of the biggest investment arbitration cases in history ($113 billion at stake).
Alejandro is an active speaker and has given guest lectures at the Wharton School of Business, Columbia Business School, and NYU Stern School of Business.
Alejandro has been involved with the JOBS Act since inception and was invited to the White House and the US House of Representatives to provide his stands on the new regulatory changes concerning fundraising online.
