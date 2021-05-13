When people play video games, there are many things to keep in mind. Some have difficulty turning off or transitioning from video games. Others experience mood swings when playing or become hyper focused afterwards. There are also people who are naturally introverted or who are fully absorbed in video games. There are, however, certain advantages.
According to a recent study conducted by several universities, video games may have a positive impact on students' academic performances. The world’s leading legal online casino Canada features games, guides and bonuses for players, and students can learn a huge chunk from them.
The University of UNION and the University of Belgrade in Serbia, as well as the University of Hafr Al-Batin in Saudi Arabia and the Arab Open University in Kuwait, collaborated on the research. The research focused on students at a small Saudi Arabian university.
The National Literacy Trust (NLT), the Association of UK Interactive Entertainment (Ukie), which represents video game firms, and Penguin Random House, a book publishing company, was also part of the study.
The research sought to determine the disparities in academic achievement between students who played games and those who did not.
According to the findings, playing video games can help young people improve their reading skills, imagination, and empathy (the ability to put oneself in another's shoes).
79 percent of the children polled said they read a lot of video game-related material, such as books, reviews, blogs, in-game communications, and fan fiction.
In addition, 35% believed that playing video games made them better readers. According to the findings, gaming will help children become more imaginative. Scripts, top tips for other players, and feedback are among the video game-related material that 63 percent of the young people surveyed publish. 58 percent of those polled said they'd be interested in writing or creating their own video games, and a third said they'd like more chances at school to read and write about video games.
The study also discovered that playing video games can help young people better relate to others, with 65 percent saying that gaming allowed them to picture themselves in different situations.
76 percent of those who took part in the study discussed gaming with their mates, which can help them form stronger social bonds.
Gaming has also had a positive effect on those polled mental wellbeing. Many young people believe that playing video games has helped them cope with stressful circumstances and negative emotions.
Rhianna Pratchett, a scriptwriter, scenario planner, and author who has worked on games like Heavenly Sword and Mirror's Edge, knows firsthand the positive effect gaming can have on people.
"Video games transport us into new worlds, new experiences and make us feel part of the story like no other medium. It's no surprise to see that young people's engagement with video games is at an all-time high," she said.
In another perspective, students are making a living out of developing new gaming concepts. There are known teens under the age of 20 who are employed by top gaming companies, or have signed lucrative contracts with some of the world’s leading brands. In short, besides helping students in their performances, video games are a good way of making money and improving the lifestyles of people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.