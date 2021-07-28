1 in 5 Washington students stays on campus accommodation. But before you look for accommodation, you need to takecertain steps as not every place may be compatible for you. One has to be very particular about choosing paying guest (PG) accommodation as this is where you will spend the next 4-5 years of your life. The post below shares some smart tips to take note of while looking for a PG stay.
Proceed in advance
Your PG hunt should start from the moment your application is granted by the university. Ask the seniors at Washington (if you know any) for referrals. Otherwise get a virtual study of the overall rental market around University of Washington. It will get you a fair idea of the rental accommodation available and rates around the area. This will further help you to plan your monthly budget accordingly.
Decide what you need
Before you start searching for a PG, decide what you actually need from the property. Do you want to stay alone or do you prefer living with a roommate? How many bedrooms do you need? Would you like a furnished property? Since you moving away from your home, it’s best to get a furnished property. This way, you won’t need to waste time shopping for furniture. However, furnished properties entail higher rental rates. Calculate how much you can afford and conduct your search accordingly.
Consider the neighborhood
You should also consider the neighborhood while looking for your PG. Your chosen locale should be closer to the university campus. If you want to focus on study: try to avoid noisy localities. If you want to enjoy bustling nightlife as a student, consider somewhere located nearby.
Consult a real estate agent
Migration to another state or city is an elaborate affair. It’s going to be a packed life for the initial months, which will hardly spare you time to manage rental affairs. Thus, a smart thing is to consult a professional real estate agent. The agents will look after rental paperwork so that you get more time to devote to your studies. Just make sure to settle with a licensed and reputed company backed by experience working in your area.
Be prepared for landlord screening
Landlords usually run a thorough screening on all tenants before letting them inside their premise. They will do the same with you. Ask your realtor on the documents that you need for the screening process. Always carry your student ID and other identity documents with you while you go to meet the landlord.
Be careful with property inspection
You should visit each of property personally with your realtor before you make the final call. Take a tour across the whole rented area and don’t hesitate to ask if you notice anything suspicious.
Don’t hesitate to negotiate
Landlords are usually open to negotiation when it comes to college kids. So, do not hesitate to go for a reasonable bargain if you think the price is too high. However, be polite and courteous in your approach.
Read the rental agreement carefully
Do not sign the agreement without a careful review. Make sure you understand all the clauses. If you don’t understand anything, ask the landlord or realtor for help.
