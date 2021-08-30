What You Need to know about WGAC Compliance

So you’re building a website. There is a range of things that you need to consider to make sure you get the true value for all your time, effort and money.
From making sure your website is SEO optimized to followingwgac compliance, there is a range of things you can do to enhance your website’s performance.
When it comes to WGAC compliance, the chances are that you have already ticked this one up. But it is still important to understand all that there is to know about being compliant with these globalized standards so that you can have confidence in your website.
What is WGAC Compliance, Anyway?
When practically every company in the world took to the internet to create their website, standards were created to create a fair and inclusive space. WGAC are a set of guidelines that dictate how content on your website must be laid out so that people with disabilities can still engage with it. This includes everything from the text you use, the images you use, the sounds you have and the script you have created.
In short, being WGAC compliant means that your website content is easy to perceive, straightforward to operate, simple to understand and robust enough to provide valuable information.
Why Should You Be Compliant?
In general, all companies strive to be able to connect and be relevant to all of their audience. This includes those with disabilities.
Here’s an example. In a store, you’d have a wheelchair ramp so those with a disability can get into your shop. On a website, you want to make sure those with disabilities can also find their way around to purchase something online. Whether in person or virtually, you as a company want to provide the best experience possible to everyone.
But more than just benefiting your company, being WGAC compliant is also the law. This came into play as a result of the Americans with Disabilities Act and putting more incentives to cater for the 20% of Americans who suffer from a range of disabilities. The ADA has also opened up the floodgates for lawsuits, with many big brands facing big cases in court. So from a financial perspective, being WGAC compliant gives you the peace of mind that you can not be sued by someone for your website.
How to be WGAC Compliant
So what does creating an inclusive website even mean? Well, there is a range of ways in which you can optimize the content on your website to fit within the guidelines. These include:
1. Use alternative text for your images
This means that with every photo you upload to your website, you have accompanied it with a detailed description of what it is. So, for example, this means that if you upload your company’s logo, you don’t just give it the alternative text of saying “logo”. Instead, you would say something like “The logo of [insert company name] and underneath is the company tagline which is [insert company tagline].” This alt text specifically helps those who are visually impaired as the screen reading programs they use will be able to describe to them what is on the screen more accurately.
2. Make sure videos have text too
Chances are you will be uploading at least one brand video to your website. Similar to images, you want to make sure that your video has an accompanying text that supports the audio for those that are hearing impaired. That way they understand the context of the video as well.
3. Use color-blind friendly hues
Brand color is super important. But using the wrong hues on your website can cause problems for those who are color blind. Rather than having to guess, you can actually use contrast checking tools that will help you create the perfect ratio for the hues you want to use on your website’s background. In general, WGAC compliance requires a ratio of 3:1 so the text and colors don’t get lost for those who have visual impairments.
4. Create user-friendly forms
If your website uses forms, make sure that it is created to be accessible for those who may have visual disabilities and need the support of a screen-reading program. To make it compatible, you will want to include HTML tags for all the controls on your form, which includes buttons, checked boxes, drop-down lists and text fields.
Being WGAC compliant isn’t rocket science. With a little help and following these four tips, you can be confident that your website will be user friendly to any and all who come across it.
