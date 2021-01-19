Today, Psychology is one of the most popular fields of study among students because mental health specialists are currently in high demand. Many young people decide to obtain a degree in this sphere as it offers countless opportunities in various domains, such as counseling, occupational therapy, psychotherapy, and many others.
To make a successful career in this highly competitive sphere, one needs to get a top-quality degree from a credible institution. Psychology students often face big challenges during the education process since it's both time- and energy-consuming. It requires much effort to learn all the materials provided by educators and gain the necessary skills. Additionally, one needs to maintain their mental health while keeping up with the studies.
- The American Psychological Association website
The American Psychological Association (APA) is one of the most influential psychological organizations that can benefit students a lot. As there is a wide range of specializations in Psychology, young people may sometimes feel confused about choosing the right career path. APA can help them by providing information on accredited programs of different levels and on funding sources for them. The organization's website emphasizes loads of easily-overlooked procedural details for applicants, like the standardized format of the letters of recommendation and so on.
APA also offers access to research publications and numerous databases with books and journals. One can find there multiple studies on different psychology topics, magazine articles, and publications that can come in handy at college. The website presents the latest news and event notifications so its visitors can stay updated about the rapidly-changing Psychology world.
- Online Psychology Laboratory by APA
Online Psychology Laboratory (OPL) was designed by the American Psychological Association specifically for students. The aim of this platform is to help students understand the science of psychology as well as to make the education process more engaging.
It offers interactive resources that allow learners to gain new skills by participating in research studies. Peer-reviewed materials like research demonstrations and correlational studies are some of the valuable tools offered to students at the Online Psychology Laboratory.
- PsychCentral
This is one of the largest independently run websites about mental health and news in Psychology. PsychCentral is an excellent resource for students as it offers tons of useful information that attracts nearly 6 million unique visitors per month. A large collection of mental health and psychology articles can deepen students' knowledge gained at college.
PsychCentral gives access to more than 250 support groups at Psych Central Forums and a support community called NeuroTalk. Students have a unique opportunity to ask the members of those groups any questions. They can get answers from people with hands-on experience and discuss real-life situations with them. What's more, Psychology students can get help from advice services on PsychCentral. There is a team of licensed therapists who are always ready to share their expertise.
- Psychology Today
Although Psychology Today is not a scholarly journal, it's commonly used by students. It is not a peer-reviewed resource but still, many young people use it in their studies as it offers credible materials. What's more, instructors usually consider it an acceptable source for academic papers.
This popular online magazine offering publications on a range of Psychology-related topics is released once in two months. Its goal is to make psychological education more accessible and understandable for both the general population and professionals.
- National Association of School Psychologists portal
The National Association of School Psychologists (NASP) is focused on advancing psychological practices to enhance students' learning and mental health. Its portal is a great resource for learners seeking information in more specific Psychology subdomains.
The NASP website gives access to resources and publications on various topics, for instance, learning challenges of children with ADHD and dyslexia, school safety, racial and ethnic disproportionality, assessment, and many more. Alongside the materials concerning the development of school psychologists, one can find educational podcasts and fact sheets on the website.
