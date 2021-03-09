If you’ve ever lived in Seattle, you’d know that allergy season isn’t just restricted to the months of spring. On the contrary, allergy season in Seattle can start as early as February and stretch all the way till September. That’s a long and painful window for anyone who dreads a scratchy throat and itchy eyes.
But there’s no reason to lose your sleep just yet. The good news is that there are a wide array of effective treatment options to help you manage allergies. From nasal sprays and eye drops to medication and immunotherapy - there are various ways to combat pollen allergy.
But allopathic treatment options for allergy often have serious long-term side effects. You can, however, avoid these side effects by opting for more natural at-home remedies. For instance, simple changes in your lifestyle and diet can go a long way to reduce the severity of your allergy symptoms.
In this blog, we’ve handpicked a few effective natural remedies to make your life easier during allergy season in Seattle. Let’s take a look.
Before You Begin…
First things first - the best way to steer clear of seasonal allergies is to take the right precautions at the right time. This, in turn, means you should constantly monitor the weather in Seattle, Washington and keep an eye on the latest pollen index.
Make sure you watch out for the presence of different types of pollen, namely:
● Tree
● Grass
● Weed
Tree pollen is the most likely cause of seasonal allergies in February, with the common culprits being cedar, alder, juniper, hazelnut, and birch. In fact, it marks the onset of pollen season in the greater Seattle area. The dry weather during this month further exacerbates the problem.
The sooner you can detect the beginning of tree pollen season, the earlier you can start implementing preventive measures to stay healthy and fit. This is particularly crucial when you’re trying to manage your allergies using natural therapies and treatments.
It’s also essential to know precisely what triggers your symptoms. This, in turn, will help you minimize exposure to these triggers or avoid them altogether. While the tree pollen season typically peaks in March, April marks the advent of grass pollen. Likewise, weed pollen season starts in May and continues throughout summer.
Monitor the onset and timeline of your symptoms to identify the type of pollen that’s causing your allergies. You can also consult an immunologist and get an allergy test done for a closer look at your triggers.
Here are a few effective ways to combat seasonal allergies:
1. Stay Hydrated
Water is a magic potion that safeguards your body against a wide range of harmful diseases. Drinking plenty of water and other fluids throughout the day helps control the production of histamines in your body. This, in turn, regulates the immune system’s response to allergens and pollutants.
That’s why keeping your body hydrated is the key to reducing the likelihood of allergies. Also, in the event of an allergic reaction, drinking warm water and beverages can help relieve symptoms, such as sore throat and congestion.
2. Watch Your Diet
Eat your greens. Period. Leafy green vegetables, such as spinach, kale, and morning glory, contain a bioflavonoid called quercetin that’s rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory enzymes. This, in turn, helps heal the nasal passage and airways during allergy season.
It’s equally important to include plenty of citrus fruits, such as lemons, oranges, clementines, and tangerines in your diet. These fruits are rich in vitamin C, which helps strengthen your body’s immune system and keep seasonal allergies at bay. Also, make sure your diet includes a balanced mix of essential nutrients and minerals.
3. Try a Nasal Rinse
A nasal rinse helps clear the nasal passage and alleviates congestion and a runny nose. Also, it removes bacteria and foreign particles from the airways and thins the mucus layer. This, in turn, prevents allergens and pollutants from adhering to the nasal passage and airways.
You’ll easily find a nasal rinse kit in any local pharmacy. Or you can build your own nasal rinse kit at home with a neti pot. Mix a few spoonfuls of iodide-free salt with distilled water and gently flush each nostril with the solution. You can also add a few drops of peppermint oil for immediate relief from nasal congestion.
4. Mask Up
The COVID-19 pandemic has normalized the habit of wearing masks in public places. But masks aren’t just useful in protecting you from viruses and bacteria. They also go a long way to block the entry of harmful allergens and pollutants.
So, don’t forget to wear a mask whenever you venture outdoors, even after the pandemic is over. While you’re at it, make sure you get an N-95 mask for maximum protection from airborne allergens and pollutants.
5. Prioritize Hygiene
Pollen tends to adhere to various surfaces including your shoes, bags, clothes, and other belongings. That’s why you should make it a point to wash your clothes and wipe your personal belongings every time you come home from outside. Also, it’s a good idea to take a warm shower after returning home to get rid of any allergens.
Have you tried any alternative treatments or at-home therapies to manage seasonal allergies? Share your experience in the comments section below.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.