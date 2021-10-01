Abandoned Cart Series Strategies to Boost Conversions

Every company with online purchasing options knows the struggle of potential customers leaving their would-be purchase in their “shopping carts.” There are numerous reasons consumers might be abandoning their carts without seeing their purchase all the way through, but there are also various strategies you can follow to reach out to the shoppers with reminders and boost your conversion. Keep reading to find out what steps business owners recommend you take if you are struggling with a low conversion rate.
Send an Email Reminder About the Abandoned Items
Oftentimes potential customers forget they left items in their cart and did not complete their purchase, so the first step to boost your lead to sales conversions is to simply remind people of the items they left behind. Sending them an email reminder identifying the items they have abandoned in their cart and reminding them about why they should shop with your business goes a long way. If the customer was on the fence about the purchase, and that was the reason they abandoned their cart, sometimes the only push they need to remind them they want to complete the purchase is a visual of the items they left behind.
Tyler Hayden Read, Founder and Senior Editor Authority Group LLC
Communicate With a Sense of Urgency
Changing abandoned carts into sale conversions is something all businesses have to work towards. There isn’t a magic step you can take to boost sales, but there are proven tactics your marketing team can take to remind customers about the products they never bought. Attaching a timeline to the purchase creates a sense of urgency, thus forcing the consumer to give immediate thought to whether they want to complete their purchase. People respond well to time pressures, as it leads them to make a decision one way or the other. You can create a sense of urgency by letting the customer know if the item in their cart is in short supply, or by offering a discount incentive if they purchase within a particular time frame, such as free shipping or a discount code. We never want to place stress onto the customer, but a gentle reminder of their abandoned cart with a time incentive has been proven to boost sales.
Dylan Trussell, Co-Founder Culprit Underwear
Use an Eye-Catching Email Subject Line
When people are clearing out their unread emails, they often delete them in bulk without even opening them; this is often especially true with marketing emails from companies. At the same time, email marketing can be a highly effective tool if used correctly. So how do you get customers to open their emails from your business? In order to avoid having your email correspondence deleted before it is viewed, consider using an eye-catching subject line that draws the customer in. For example, use words and phrases that gather attention; you can even include visuals such as emojis in the subject line to have this effect. Inside the body of the email, the first few lines should follow the subject line’s thread and lead the eye down further into the body with short spans of text and noticeable visuals. Then of course remind customers about the products left in their cart and why they may want to return to your site to purchase them.
Kashish Gupta, Founder and CEO Hightouch
Reach Out With a Discount Code
Sometimes potential customers will not act on purchasing the items in their abandoned cart unless they have some kind of discount incentive. Therefore, a successful strategy to boost conversions is to reach out after the cart has been untouched for a short period of time and offer a discount code. I recommend small businesses wait until the second or third follow-up email correspondence because the customer might simply have forgotten they left their cart. But if you really want to boost conversions, discounts often lead to sales. Some small businesses may not be able to offer sale items, in which case a shipping sale or other kind of benefit is worth considering.
Matt Seaburn, Partner and President Rent A Wheel
Incorporate Customer Reviews
Statistics show that consumers feel much more comfortable about making a purchase, and are more likely to complete the sale, if they first see positive reviews from other satisfied customers. Something about the perceived trustworthiness of other people desiring the products for the same reasons is incredibly effective at boosting conversions. With this in mind, a major component of your email marketing strategy to follow up on abandoned carts should be to share customer reviews. Customer testimonials should be central to your branding and digital presence, but sharing those reviews directly to your potential customers is a great step to make. Perhaps the on-the-fence customer will see a review addressing their main concerns about the product, which in turn leads them to decide to make the purchase. Always include a link back to their cart directly below to make the purchase as easy as possible for them.
Dylan Fox, Founder and CEO AssemblyAI
Address Shoppers’ Concerns
Knowing that people who abandon their digital shopping carts often do so because of some hesitancy or concern about the product(s) can help you in your marketing strategy. With sales, you always strive to meet the customers where they are. With face-to-face communication it’s easy to have an open conversation with customers about their hesitations but with digital marketing, you sometimes have to guess at their fear. Try to address the main concerns of their demographic in a way that might provide the answer they’re seeking. For instance, if their target demographic is statistically concerned about money, offer reasons for why your products are worth the cost due to the high quality. Perhaps you may want to offer a discount incentive as well if this is the case, but definitely work towards addressing their main concerns with solutions.
Daniel Patrick, Founder DANIEL PATRICK INC.
Clarify the Return Policy
Sometimes all that is stopping customers from making online purchases is their worry over whether they’ll like the product or that it will work/fit. Whereas in-store purchases offer a tactile item you can assess before purchasing, online shopping works differently and some customers have trouble trusting this method. Particularly those in an older demographic, who may be new to the concept of online shopping, statistically have concerns about the distance between them and the product. Include your return policy in clear wording in your email outreach. Reassuring them that they can return or exchange the product just as they could in-store will alleviate a ton of their concern and may lead to a sale.
Adam Rossiter, Co-Founder Bulk
Personalize Your Email Outreach
When sending follow-up emails regarding abandoned carts, personalize the messages as much as possible so the customer feels known. Address them by name. List the specific items they left in their cart and the last date they visited your website. Even market your email towards them by taking into account their demographic and what statistically may be their main reasons for not completing the purchase; address them in ways that appeal to the audience they are part of. Any steps you can take, no matter how small, to make your consumer feel identified by you helps drive conversions.
Hyram Yarbro, Founder Selfless by Hyram
