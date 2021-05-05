You deserve to feel luxurious every day of your life, meaning you should always stock your pantry with delicious, sumptuous snack foods. You can make many snacks to satisfy those fancy cravings and many that you can pick up from online retailers, grocery stores, or home stores.
Here are some of our favorite luxury snacks that you should always have on hand in your home.
Turkish Pistachios
Turkish pistachios are a great option to satisfy those nutty cravings. Turkish pistachios are grown in the Antep region of Turkey and are much smaller and less open than regular pistachios. They are richer in vitamins and minerals and can help with brain, stomach, and kidney function.
Antep pistachios are also certified Kosher. You’ll always want to have some around once you find out just how addictingly delicious they are. You can get them in many different flavors, including BBQ seasoning, salt & pepper, and onion garlic.
Chocolate Covered Coffee Beans
If you’re looking for a luxurious snack and a pick-me-up, chocolate-covered coffee beans are a great option. Not only are they delicious, but they’ll give you the boost of caffeine that you’re looking for in the middle of the day.
Depending on the coffee beans you choose, you can experience different flavor profiles. There are so many kinds of beans, so you can always switch it up. You can also choose between white, milk, and dark chocolate varieties.
Maple Pepper Pecans
While you’re at it, you might as well add one more option to the trail-mix of items that are adding up in your pantry. Maple pepper pecans are a great option, and they’re easy to make at home. While you can buy them, it’s much easier and much cheaper to make them in bulk for yourself.
Even though they’re cheap to make, you’ll still feel like you’re eating luxuriously when you pop a few of these in your mouth. All you’ll need for this recipe is:
● Egg whites
● Kosher salt
● Pure maple syrup
● Unsalted butter
● Black pepper (coarsely ground)
● Pecan halves
Finger Sandwiches
Finger sandwiches are a great thing to keep ingredients around the house for. They’re easy and quick to make, and they’ll make you feel fancy. Plus, you get to enjoy the deliciousness of a sandwich without feeling like you’re eating an entire meal.
You can use bread or crackers to craft whatever little bize size sandwiches you want. Many options include the use of lox salmon, but you can choose whatever protein you like the most. Choose your favorite spread and a slice of fancy and delicious cheese, and you’ll be good to go.
Brie and Gruyere
Speaking of fancy and delicious cheese, two significant kinds of cheese to have on hand are Brie and Gruyere. If you’re putting together a charcuterie for a party or just one for yourself, these cannot be left out.
Gruyere is sharp and nutty, while Brie is smooth and velveting. They differ enough but also make a great pair. Include crackers, fruits, honey, and jams to make your charcuterie board the talk of the party.
Caviar
And finally, the fanciest of them all: caviar. Caviar is a great dish to eat while sitting by the pool on a hot day. These chilled fish eggs are delectable when consumed directly from the can, but you can also eat them with unsalted, plain crackers if you so desire.
Caviar is expensive but worth it when it comes to the taste. You can get high-quality caviar from online retailers, restaurants, and some high-end grocery stores.
