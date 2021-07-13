When you’re planning a vacation, you may scramble at the last minute, trying to figure out what you should bring and what you should. Whether you’re packing list is extensive or not, planning for a vacation is stressful work, especially if you leave packing to the last minute. Here are a few things that you should keep in mind before jetting off on your dream vacation.
Planning and Preparing for the Best Vacation
The best vacations are the ones that are planned out to a T. Of course, you should still leave room for spontaneous adventures when you get to your destination (if you’re into that). However, your travel times and packing list should be planned out far in advance to avoid any last-minute hang-ups. That means looking at everything you may want to bring with you and purchasing anything that you don’t already own.
To help you prepare for your upcoming vacation, we’ve collated a list of important travel items that you should have in your carry-on (or luggage) when you flit away to a new destination this summer.
Starting out that list is one of our favorite (and an often overlooked) travel essential: the waterproof pillowcase.
What is a Waterproof Pillow Case?
A waterproof pillow case is used to protect your pillow from any allergens while remaining the same soft to the touch and comfortable to sleep on. Pillows can, unfortunately (and we know you don’t want to hear it) be the home to bedbugs, dust mites, and allergens. To prevent your pillows at home from getting invested (or wet), you should always use a pillow protector. When you travel, is a good idea to use one as well.
Why Do You Need One for Travel?
When you travel, you usually stay in hostels, hotels, or motels (depending on your budget). Even when you stay at the fanciest hotel, you don’t know where the pillows have been. Putting a pillow protector on your hotel pillows will ensure that you stay safe from any allergens or irritants that may have collected on the pillows. They’re also great for long-term travel, as they prevent allergens that you may bring home with you from getting into your pillows and irritating your allergies throughout the night.
Some people choose to bring their own pillows to hotels, but this is a great alternative, and they’re much easier to pack. If you’re looking for a way to make sure your pillows are as clean as possible and safe from any spills, make sure to pack a few pillow protectors in your luggage.
Other Vacation Essentials
However, the pillow protector isn’t the only essential that you’ll need on your trip. The items that you need will change greatly depending on where you’re going, but here are a few general items that you should consider bringing on your trip with you.
For Your Flight
Flights, no matter how long or how short, are always uncomfortable. If you don’t pay the upcharge fee for a bigger, more comfortable seat, there are ways that you can make yourself more comfortable in the smaller seats. You should also consider bringing items to help you pass the time if your flight is especially long or doesn’t have any type of movie service.
When it comes to comfort items, you should always bring a neck pillow and a blanket so you can sleep easily if you want to. Using a neck pillow helps to prevent neck strain and can allow you to get a more restful nap in. A blanket is also important (most airlines will make you pay for one) because airplanes tend to be particularly cold. This is because of all the oxygen they pump into the aircraft.
If you’re particularly uncomfortable on long flights, you may also want to consider getting an airplane footrest or wearing compression socks on your flight, both of these items can help your legs and feet to feel more comfortable throughout the length of your flight.
Other great items to bring with you include:
● Books
● Downloaded movies
● Games to play with friends (quietly)
● Headphones
For the Beach
If your vacation involves a beach getaway, you definitely need to pack accordingly. If you don’t have a swimsuit, it’s time to start shopping. Think about where you’re going and what kind of vibe you want to establish for your vacation looks. The best way to buy swimsuits is by looking at a variety of different brands and picking out a few that you like.
You should try them on if you can, but if you can’t, opt for brands that have a good return policy. Swimsuit sizing is often weird, so you may not get the right fit on the first try. It’s also important to start bathing suit shopping early, especially if you’re planning on going on vacation in the summer. If you live in a colder climate, bathing suits tend to sell out pretty quickly in the summer months.
Another beach essential is sunscreen, without it, you’ll be burnt to a crisp on your island getaway. Nothing ruins a vacation faster than a killer sunburn. In especially hot climates, getting a sunburn may be especially dangerous, so make sure to always apply sunscreen. Sunscreen should be applied after 2 hours or so (depending on the brand).
For the Hotel
While your waterproof pillowcase is definitely one essential you should think about bringing for your hotel room, there are many more. In fact, most of the things you pack will be for your hotel room, such as toiletries, makeup, and clothing. Make sure to make a list of everything you want to bring along with you so you don’t miss anything. Count up the number of days you’ll be gone and bring a few extra outfits just in case you want to change mid-day, or if something happens to one of them.
When it comes to hotel toiletries, our favorites include a good tinted moisturizer and the best teeth whitening toothpaste. A good tinted moisturizer will give you the barely-there coverage you need while also providing you with much-needed SPF. If you’re a habitual teeth whitener, you might not find the time to use strips while on vacation, but a good whitening toothpaste is a great way to ensure your whitened teeth hold up while you’re gone.
If you’re looking to work out in the hotel gym, don’t forget to bring your activewear, including mens rash guard shirts, tights, sports bras, and whatever else you and your partner (or you alone) may need to get the best workout in.
The Best Vacations Require Planning Ahead
The best way to accomplish a great vacation is to start planning early. Think about what you’re going to need, make lists, and execute them. The more prepared you are the day you leave, the more thankful you’ll be. Traveling can be exhausting, so it’s best to do the heavy lifting upfront. Start packing early to ensure you don’t miss anything along the way. You’ll enjoy having the spare time available the few days before you leave for your trip. Plus, you won’t be stressed about potentially leaving things behind. It’s a win-win.
