The Ultimate Guide To Melbourne Cup 2021

Horse racing in Australia couldn’t get any bigger than the annual Melbourne Cup––also known as ‘the race that stops a nation.’ This year, the prestigious horse racing carnival reopens its doors to a live audience following a zero-crowd policy last year amid the pandemic.
Whether you’re one of the many who wish to be part of the crowd at the Flemington racecourse or are just curious to join the fun, read this definitive guide to the Melbourne Cup 2021.
What is the Melbourne Cup?
This premier horse racing event was first held in Australia in 1861, making the Melbourne Cup 2021 its 160th run. As such, the four-day-long Melbourne Cup is considered a significant part of Australian culture. The event has likewise made its way as one of the prominent international horse racing events, including the Kentucky Derby in the United States, the Dubai World Cup, and the Royal Ascot in Britain.
As the name implies, the Melbourne Cup takes place in the eponymous capital city of the state of Victoria. As the race that stops the nation, the Melbourne Cup is declared a public holiday in the city to allow all revelers to join the fun and excitement, sports betting included. (1)
The event is a test of stamina, where horses are required to carry weights of at least 50 kilograms while running the 3,200-meter racetrack. The Melbourne Cup winner participated in by thoroughbreds aged over three years old must overcome the grueling task of this handicap race. (2)
Apart from this significant event, small races and social events, including music concerts and fashion shows, allow more people to engage in this iconic event.
When and where does it happen?
The race that brings the entire Australian horse racing industry to the pinnacle of international focus happens every first Tuesday of November. The Melbourne Cup 2021 starts at 3 pm on November 2, at the Flemington racecourse. (2)
However, other small races happen before and after this significant event. The week-long festivity, which opens on October 30 with a music festival, is famous for its four-day horse competition. These horse races happen during Victoria Derby Day, Melbourne Cup Day, Crown Oaks Day, and the family-centered Lexus Stakes Day at the closing day of the festivity on November 06. (3)
Where and how to place bets?
There are two ways to place your bets on the Melbourne Cup. One option is lining up at the betting shops operated by the Totalisator Agency Board (TAB). If you’re a first-time punter, though, consider a safer and less-confusing way to do it via online booking. Also, check out Melbourne Cup information at Punters before moving forward with your bets.
If you don’t have a booking agent or a bookie, do your homework by searching for online bookie reviews before opting for one. Then, create an account and register on the site of your choice. You should be over 18 years old to register and prepare your debit or credit card to pay for the deposit. Once these steps are done and over with, you can place your bet on the horse of your choice.
Which horse is likely to win the Melbourne Cup 2021?
Various sources have named different horses as potential frontrunners. In most predictions, the name that often appears include local candidate Incentivise and other contenders Delphi, Spanish Mission, and Grand Promenade. (2)
However, the final list of participants for the Melbourne Cup has yet to be announced, following a shift to a more extensive screening process for both international and local contenders. To get the latest updates and insights on the front runners for Australia’s most prominent race, you can look for Melbourne Cup tips from various sources. (7)
How much is at stake for the Melbourne Cup 2021?
The AUD $8 million Lexus Melbourne Cup is the highlight of the Melbourne Cup Carnival. This pot represents a 10% increase over the AUD$7.3 million prize money in 2018, which, in turn, is a hike of over one million compared to the AUD$ 6.2 million catch from 2012 to 2017. Winners will also receive a trophy worth around AUD$250,000.
Only the horses that finish the race in the top 12 are eligible for a share of the pot. The top spot wins a substantial AUD$4.4 million, while the galloper snagging the 12th place wins AUD$160,000.
Placing a wager is another way to engage in the Melbourne Cup. Whether you’re a seasonal bettor or an experienced punter, make sure to head on to https://www.youtube.com/c/puntersaustralia for a performance analysis of each contender.
How much of the prize money goes to the Melbourne Cup winners?
Of the entire pot, 85% goes to the horse owner, a tenth goes to the trainer, while the jockey gets the remaining amount. Simply put, the AUD$4.4 million could net the owner up to AUD$3.74 million, AUD$440,00 for the trainer, and AUD$220,000 for the winning jockey.
Are there side events at the Melbourne Cup 2021?
Apart from the musical concert to be held at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl on October 30, the Penfolds Victoria Derby Day occurs on the same day. This Melbourne Cup opening will also feature Myer Fashions on the Field competition, which honors the most fashionable and elegant from among the thousands of onlookers. (3)
Apart from the most-coveted Lexus Melbourne Cup Day on November 2, a side event during Kennedy Oaks Day will bring together fashion-forward ladies of all ages looking to see the fastest three-year-old female horses in a smaller race on November 4. The final race happens on November 06, with the VRC Seppelt Stakes Day, which sees gallopers returning to the Flemington racecourse over three years old. (3)
Will a crowd be allowed for the Melbourne Cup 2021?
The short answer is yes. However, the crowd is limited to 10,000 fully vaccinated individuals for each event. This comes with one caveat, though: the state of Victoria, which counts Melbourne as its capital city, should have 80% of its total population fully vaccinated by November 4. With the rate of vaccination efforts, 70% will have been inoculated by October 26, about a week before the Melbourne Cup. If there are no delays, authorities might reach the goal just in time for the prominent race. (2) (4)
Last year, amid the coronavirus pandemic, organizers decided to push through with the race but banned live audiences to prevent virus spread. This year, the leadership has decided to limit the crowd to 10,000 and institute some changes. (4) (5)
What are the changes to the Melbourne Cup 2021?
The Victorian government has declared some changes to the race in cooperation with Racing Victoria (RV), which supervises all thoroughbred horse racing in the state.
All participants will be subject to more stringent veterinary screening processes before traveling and upon arrival in Australia, whether the participant comes from overseas or a domestic contender. From as high as 42 in 2018, international participants shrank to only 24 this year. The final list of participants hasn’t been released as of this writing. (5) (6)
Organizers will use QR code technology to confirm a ticket holder’s vaccination status before entering the track. Additionally, if the state can’t reach the vaccination target by then, those who live outside the 25-kilometer radius of the venue may not be allowed entry to the racecourse. (4)
Where to get tickets for the Melbourne Cup 2021?
Online ticket sellers and ticketing booths stand ready to offer tickets once the organizers finalize the COVID-proof plan. Spectators must get Melbourne Cup tickets as soon as possible to avoid missing out on the chance to witness the festival. Members of the Victoria Racing Club are likely to have priority access to the event. (4)
If you’re not a member, never make the mistake of buying tickets outside the track on race day. Since the crowd has restrictions, the likelihood of failing to get a ticket through this strategy is almost guaranteed. (7)
How much does the Melbourne Cup ticket cost?
The final details have yet to be released. In 2019, a general admission ticket cost AUD$90.75 for adults, AUD$ 73.40 for students, and AUD$ 47.95 for pensioners. Prime seat locations may cost you up to AUD$300. (7)
How to get to the Melbourne Cup?
If you have a ticket and are going to the event for the first time, getting to Flemington racecourse is accessible via tram, bus, or train. Hop on to tram #57 Maribyrnong, which takes you directly to Newmarket. Other train routes leaving Flinders Street and Southern Cross stations can also take you to this stop, especially during the race day. If traveling by bus, you can take either the 404 or 472 route. (8)
What if you can’t get a ticket?
If the 80% vaccination rate isn’t possible in time for the Melbourne Cup and you live far away from the venue or couldn’t get a ticket, you can still participate in the action through these options.
Watch it live on TV:At least two channels are going to air the Melbourne Cup for free, so those who can’t go to the racetrack will have the opportunity to get into the game. Channels 10 and 7 will broadcast the Melbourne Cup as they happen, so set your TV remote controls on either channel for the live races. Another channel, 10 Network, will air the major and minor races during the entire Melbourne Cup run. (2)
Go to a pub:These watering holes are allowed to hold a small group of World Cup revelers, and you can go with your friends to these places to watch the race. (7)
Look for online streaming services:Search online video streaming options before the competition to watch the event on any of your electronic gadgets. (7)
Bottom Line
Spectators are eager to participate in the 2021 Melbourne Cup following the no-crowd policy last year. Despite restricting the number of audiences, the move sends a strong signal about Melbourne’s economic recovery to the rest of the world.
Those who couldn’t manage to get tickets can join the Melbourne Cup in other ways. Placing bets, watching the live broadcast, streaming online videos, and gathering around a pub are a few of the alternative options. No matter which one you choose, remember that keeping this highly-regarded Australian sports spectacle alive is crucial, whether the odds are in your favor or not.
