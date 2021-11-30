How to Set Up a Home Office Primed for Productivity

Everyone knows that working from home is great. You save on gas, you can wear your pajamas all day if you want to, and you don't have to worry about going out for lunch. Plus, you can work at your own pace and schedule. There is no rush hour traffic, and you can get a lot more done in half the time.
However, working from home is not always easy to do, even when it seems like all the stars are aligning for your productivity! In fact, having too much freedom can actually make you less productive. If your workspace at home doesn't contribute to getting things done, you might find yourself wasting a lot of time and not getting as much done as if you were in the office.
Here are some ways to make sure your home office is primed for productivity:
Get Comfortable
This is the most obvious tip on the list, but it is also extremely important. If you don't feel comfortable in your workspace, you won't enjoy being there, and that can translate into not being productive. A home office should be a place where you want to spend time working. Therefore, make sure everything from your desk chair to lighting is conducive to productivity. Get the best beige throw pillows, ergonomic chairs, desk lamps, and more so that you can be relaxed but productive.
Create a Clear Workspace
You should have an organized desk with easy access to all of the things you need for work-related tasks. This means you need to make sure everything is in its place and easy to find when you need it. This will help keep your mind clear, free of distraction, and focused on getting things done. You might feel distracted or overwhelmed if your workspace is not organized and uncluttered, so always make sure that it stays this way!
Put Away Distractions
This one should be obvious, but you would be surprised how many people don't do this. Put away distractions like your phone, TV, stacks of papers, anything that might draw your attention away from getting things done. You need to stay focused on the task at hand, so even if it is just for a few hours per day, try to put away distractions. This will help you get more done and stay on schedule.
Invest In Light Exercise Equipment
It is important to invest in light exercise equipment for your home office. This will help you release tension and stress that might build up during the day so that you can stay relaxed and focused on getting things done. You don't need anything big or expensive- just a yoga mat and some resistance bands should do the trick!
Get Natural Lighting
As much as you can, try to get natural lighting in your home office. This will keep your mood and energy levels up so that you are more productive throughout the day. It is proven that the human body works better when exposed to sunlight every day! Therefore, make sure that your home office is in a well-lit area so you don't have to work by the light of overhead lamps.
Pick the Right Colors
Color choice can have a big effect on your productivity. For example, colors like green and blue can help stimulate creativity, while orange motivates you to think more critically. Yellow helps increase concentration levels! When picking out color schemes for your home office, always choose ones that will boost moods and make it easier to get things done.
Add a Personal Touch
As a rule of thumb, always add a personal touch to your home office. This will help you feel more comfortable and relaxed when working there so that you can be productive all day long! Choose some decorations or pictures of things that are important to you like family members, friends, items from travels, and more. This will help you look forward to spending time in your office, which will make it easier for you to get things done.
Make Sure Everything Is At Hand
Another important tip when setting up a home office primed for productivity is making sure that all of the tools and supplies needed are within arm's reach so that there isn't any unnecessary fumbling around. This will ensure that you stay relaxed and focused on getting things done.
Final Thoughts
Setting up a home office can be tough at first, but it doesn't have to be once you know what the requirements are. As long as everything is comfortable, organized, and conducive to productivity, then all of your work-related tasks should go by smoothly! These tips should guide you to creating a home office that will ensure you get everything done and stay productive all day long.
