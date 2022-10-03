Ashwagandha Testosterone Booster Supplements, Does Ashwagandha Increase Testosterone Levels

So, you've heard people saying Ashwagandha can increase testosterone, and now you want to find out if it's true. The answer is yes. It can - but there are a few caveats, so read on.

Not only is Ashwagandha one of the most popular natural testosterone boosters, it's also one of the most researched.

All the best supplement manufacturers prefer to use ingredients that have plenty of scientific evidence behind them. That's why Ashwagandha extracts are key ingredients in so many testosterone-boosting supplements.

Regardless of whether they are designed for muscle growth, sexual enhancement, or both, many of the best supplements for boosting testosterone have Ashwagandha on their ingredient lists. There are many options available.

However, as with all supplements, the quality and potency can vary considerably between brands.

Best Ashwagandha Booster Supplements to Increase Testosterone Levels

Buying Ashwagandha Supplements: What You Need to Know

If you want to use Ashwagandha to increase your testosterone, there are two main routes you can go. The first option is the most obvious one ‒ buy a bottle of Ashwagandha pills.

If you decide to do this, try to pick an option that provides at least 500 mg of the herb and combines it with black pepper extract. Black pepper contains a compound called piperine that will enhance absorption, making sure none of the herb's natural goodness goes to waste.

It's also best to stick to products produced by reputable manufacturers, such as Health Nutrition. Customer reviews show the Ashwagandha pills it provides are particularly good. They also have the bonus of a 100-day money-back guarantee.

The second option is to buy a specialist testosterone boosting product that combines Ashwagandha with additional testosterone boosters such as D-aspartic acid or Panax (Korean ginseng). Better still, go for one that has both, such as TestoPrime and Prime Male.

Both these options rank among the top testosterone-boosting products in the world and regularly appear on all the best supplement lists. They also come from manufacturers that back them with lengthy money-back guarantees.

A third option, that won't be available to most people, is to buy fresh or dried Ashwagandha leaves and use them to brew herbal tea. However, unless you live in a country, such as India, where it grows locally, this option will not be open to you.

Another problem with using the raw Ashwagandha herb is you can never be certain of the dose you are getting. When you use Ashwagandha pills or similar supplements the herb quantity is carefully measured to be consistent between doses.

Testo Prime - Supplement for Increasing Testosterone Levels

CLICK TO VIEW TESTO PRIME PRICE

Testo Prime is highly recommended, it contains the purest form of Ashwagandha root extract that has been clinically tested.

All the reasons why you are considering using an ashwagandha supplement is contained in Test Prime.

READ MORE ON ASHWAGANDHA AND TESTOSTERONE

What Is Ashwagandha?

Ashwagandha extract is the common name for the evergreen shrub Withania somnifera. It's also known as winter cherry.

In India, Ashwagandha has a long history of use in traditional Ayurvedic medicine. The extracts used for medicinal purposes are generally sourced from the shrub's leaves and roots.

Some of the main active compounds in Ashwagandha are naturally-occurring steroids called Withanolides. On a chemical level, Withanolides are very similar to the ginsenosides provided by Panax ginseng. This is the reason behind Ashwagandha's other name ‒ Indian ginseng.

Both plants have long standing reputations as aphrodisiacs. They also share another common bond ‒ they are adaptogens.

Herbs of this type are useful for controlling anxiety and stress and, like Panax ginseng, Ashwagandha has very good credentials in this area.

However, although Ashwagandha has been linked to many health benefits, in this article we are going to focus on only one - its ability to increase testosterone.

Ashwagandha and Testosterone: A look at Some Research

Although this may initially appear to contradict what we just said, we are going to begin by taking a look at Ashwagandha's ability to reduce stress.

Stress causes your adrenal glands to produce extra cortisol. Although this important stress hormone is beneficial in small amounts, cortisol causes a lot of problems when the level present in your blood becomes too high.

High cortisol can cause headaches, sleep difficulties, and weight gain. Too much cortisol also lowers testosterone.

The relationship between high cortisol and low testosterone has been well documented. The results of one study are particularly interesting because they suggest high cortisol levels may increase susceptibility to pain. However, high testosterone has the opposite effect. [1]

Obviously, any pain-reducing ability testosterone may have is not going to be notable, but it's still an interesting reaction.

Ashwagandha and Stress Reduction

The results of a study published in Cureus in December 2019 show that doses of 250-600 mg of Ashwagandha per day were effective for reducing stress. Data from the study shows the herb also delivered significant improvements in sleep quality.

The researchers used a mixed-sex study group. This is a notable point because it shows the herb was effective for women and men. It's also worth noting the data also shows marked decreases in cortisol. [2]

Although there are plenty of other studies that are supportive of using Ashwagandha to reduce stress, we chose to reference this one because it shows the herb was also effective for improving sleep.

Testosterone production amps up during sleep so, when you do not get enough sleep or sleep poorly, it can cause low testosterone.

The researchers in charge of one study recruited a group of healthy, young men and had them spend several nights sleeping in their laboratory.

For the first three nights of the study, they allowed the men to get up to 10 hours of sleep. Then, for the following eight nights, the men were only permitted to sleep five hours or less. This resulted in 10-15% reductions in testosterone. [3]

Ashwagandha's ability to reduce stress and improve sleep gives it pretty good credentials as a testosterone booster.

However, there are plenty of studies that show a direct link between Ashwagandha and improvements in testosterone.

Ashwagandha as a Testosterone Booster (Study no. 1)

We wanted to begin with a recent study so we chose one that was published in 2019 in the American Journal of Men's Health.

The research group consisted of overweight men, aged 40-70. All of them were suffering from mild fatigue. The study ran for 8 weeks, during which some of the men were given Ashwagandha tablets, while the rest got tablets containing a placebo.

Data from the study shows the men receiving the herb had an 18% greater increase in DHEA-S. This is an androgen hormone that's involved in testosterone production.

More importantly, the Ashwagandha group also achieved 14.7% improvements in testosterone (over those taking the placebo). [4]

Does Ashwagandha Increase Testosterone Levels (Study no. 2)

Although Ashwagandha offers value to both sexes, supplements that provide it are generally most popular with men. The same is true for all testosterone boosters.

However, regardless of their sex, the majority of people who become interested in this herb do so due to its ability to reduce stress or boost testosterone.

The people who are interested in using Ashwagandha to increase testosterone tend to belong to one of two crowds ‒ people who want to improve their physical performance and/or muscle mass, and people who want to improve their sex lives and/or fertility.

The second study we have chosen to reference highlights the value of using Ashwagandha to increase testosterone and male fertility.

This study was inspired by the researchers' desire to understand the role of stress in male infertility and explore Ashwagandha's value both as a stress reducer and fertility enhancer.

Semen sampling showed all the participants had normal sperm (normozoospermic) yet were still infertile. Each of them belonged to one of four groups:

Normozoospermic heavy smokers

Normozoospermics suffering from psychological stress

Normozoospermic men with infertility of unknown origin

Normozoospermic fertile men

As you would expect with a study of this nature, each group consisted of men who were given daily doses of Ashwagandha and men who were given a placebo.

Data from the study shows a definite connection between stress and infertility. It also shows Ashwagandha was effective in decreasing stress and improving overall semen quality.

In fact, after the treatment, 14% of the participants were living with pregnant partners.

Although the level of improvement varied between the various groups, the data shows Ashwagandha successfully lowered cortisol and increased testosterone as well. [5]

Ashwagandha is particularly good at regulating reproductive hormone levels. Ashwagandha can raise testosterone, the luteinizing hormone, the follicle-stimulating hormone and prolactin in the infertile men.

Ashwagandha Testosterone Booster Supplements (Study no. 3)

This study will be most interesting to men who are interested in using Ashwagandha to support improvements in muscle growth.

In this case, the primary aim of the study was to examine the possible effects of Ashwagandha root on muscle mass and strength.

The study ran for eight weeks and 57 men (aged 18-50) took part. None of them had much experience in resistance training.

Some of the men were given 300 mg of Ashwagandha root two times a day. The rest were given a placebo. Both groups underwent resistance training exercises.

By the end of the 8 weeks, a comparison of bench press and leg extension capabilities showed the members of the Ashwagandha group had significantly greater improvements in strength.

A comparison between the men's arm and chest measurements shows the Ashwagandha group also achieved significantly better improvements in muscle size. The herb reduced exercise-induced muscle damage as well.

But what about the men's testosterone levels? Hopefully, by now, you won't be surprised to learn Ashwagandha delivered significant improvements in testosterone too. [6]

Does Ashwagandha Cause Side Effects?

Ashwagandha does not have a reputation for causing side effects. Most people can reap the benefits it provides without experiencing any negative issues.

However, a minority of users find the herb causes stomach issues such as diarrhea and vomiting.

Ashwagandha lowers blood sugar. That makes it a poor choice for diabetics. It can also reduce blood pressure so, if you already have blood pressure issues, it would be unwise to use Ashwagandha without getting your doctor's approval first.

In fact, as with most supplements, if you have any existing health problems or would need to use Ashwagandha alongside medication, we strongly suggest discussing the matter with your doctor first.

Who Should Consider Using Ashwagandha to Boost Testosterone Levels?

Ashwagandha extract supplements are a good option for many people.

Consider using Ashwagandha if you want to:

Control your levels of stress and anxiety

Boost your testosterone

Improve your training capacity and muscle growth

Improve physical and mental health

Enjoy higher libido and improvements in sexual health

Improve sperm quality

Overcome a training plateau

Ashwagandha Supplement FAQs

How long does it take to see results?

This can vary from one person to the next. People respond to the herb in different ways. Although you may notice certain benefits, such as clearer thinking and improved vitality, within the first few days, it could take up to four weeks before most of the main benefits kick in.

Is it safe to use Ashwagandha with other supplements?

That depends on the supplements. If you want to use Ashwagandha alongside whey protein powders, multivitamin and mineral pills, or creatine there should be no problems.

If you are considering using it alongside supplements that contain multiple ingredients or herb extracts, it would be unwise to do so without asking your doctor first.

Rather than trying to mix and match two or more testosterone boosters, consider choosing a specialist product such as TestoPrime or Prime Male.

Products like these have been developed by experts. They provide the best natural testosterone boosters in safe and effective doses. The experts have done the hard work, so you don't have to. Both supplements can provide a significant increase in testosterone for older men 50 and above.

Is it safe to use Ashwagandha during pregnancy?

Unless your doctor advises you otherwise, we suggest against using Ashwagandha when you are pregnant or nursing a child.

Is Ashwagandha better than ginseng?

That's a tough question. Some people say it is, while others claim ginseng works best. They are both highly respected adaptogen herbs.

When it comes to boosting testosterone, research suggests they are on a similar level. However, they seem to work very well together so there are strong arguments for choosing a testosterone-boosting supplement that contains both.

Resources

1. Modulation of Pain Sensation by Stress-Related Testosterone and Cortisol: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22804789/

2. Adaptogenic and Anxiolytic Effects of Ashwagandha Root Extract in Healthy Adults: A Double-blind, Randomized, Placebo-controlled Clinical Study: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6979308/

3. Sleep Loss Dramatically Lowers Testosterone in Healthy Young Men: https://www.uchicagomedicine.org/forefront/news/sleep-loss-lowers-testosterone-in-healthy-young-men

4. A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Crossover Study Examining the Hormonal and Vitality Effects of Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) in Aging, Overweight Males: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6438434/

5. Withania somnifera Improves Semen Quality in Stress-Related Male Fertility: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3136684/

6. Examining the Effect of Withania Somnifera Supplementation on Muscle Strength and Recovery: A Randomized Controlled Trial: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26609282/

Does Ashwagandha Increase Testosterone Levels - Bottom Line

Ashwagandha is one of the most popular natural testosterone boosters, it's also one of the most researched. It is a staple ingredient in virtually all of the most effective testosterone boosting supplements on the market.