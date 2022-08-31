Ashwagandha vs. St. John’s Wort: The 5 Top-Rated Health Benefits

If you’re on the hunt for natural remedies, Ashwagandha root and St. John’s Wort are two adaptogen plants that have been used to treat a variety of mental and physical conditions since ancient times.

From Ayurvedic medicine to traditional European remedies, modern studies have shown that Ashwagandha and St. John’s Wort work as effective antidepressants, relieve pain, and balance hormones. Always consult a medical professional before adding any herbal supplement to your diet since these plants can have minimal to severe interactions with multiple medications.

If you’re looking for a natural solution to stress, anxiety, depression, cognitive issues, heart health, arthritis pain, or menopause symptoms, discover the 5 best health benefits of Ashwagandha vs. St. John’s Wort.

1. Can Decrease Anxiety and Stress

According to the National Library of Medicine, Ashwagandha root, taken in powder, tablet, or liquid form, can reduce the cortisol stress hormone that your body releases when triggered by stress. Studies have shown that high doses of Ashwagandha can decrease anxiety and moderate depression to improve quality of life.

In a similar way, St. John’s Wort can boost mood since it acts as a natural selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) to combat mild to moderate depression symptoms.

2. Helps Relieve Pain

In Ayurvedic medicine studies, preliminary clinical trials discovered that Ashwagandha can help fight inflammation in the body. Users reported a decrease in swollen joints, pain levels, and a 30% decrease in C-reactive protein levels which are a nonspecific sign of inflammation. The plant’s anti-inflammatory properties could potentially also make it a treatment option for rheumatoid arthritis.

St. John’s Wort also reduces inflammation on a cellular level due to its inhibitor properties. The flowering plant is often used to ease menstrual cramps, nerve pain such as sciatica and neuralgia, and ease symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis.

3. May Improve Strength and Muscle Mass

For centuries, Ashwagandha has had multiple uses that include boosting muscle strength and renewing energy.

Some smaller studies say that an Ashwagandha supplement can assist with building muscle during a weight-lifting routine. After an 8-week study, the participants who took Ashwagandha not only had stronger muscles during leg extensions and bench press workouts than those who took a placebo, but they also lost more body fat.

According to some athletic sources and testimonials, St. John’s Wort oil or salve applied externally can be a powerful way to ease and heal tired or strained muscles after a workout.

4. Supports Healthy Heart Function

A healthy heart can give you a longer life.

Solid research by the NIH and other studies find that Ashwagandha has properties that reduce triglycerides, bad (LDL) cholesterol levels, and overall cholesterol levels after 30-day trials.

Evidence suggests that Ashwagandha also lowers blood pressure. If you have high blood pressure and cholesterol levels, this can raise your risk for heart disease. Ashwagandha helps protect your heart and reduces silent killers to increase heart heath.

While RXLIST.com reports that St. John’s Wort is sometimes used to treat heart palpitations and reduce symptoms of depression in people with heart disease, it’s important to be careful with St. John’s Wort. This adaptogen can interact negatively with many drugs or even cause reverse effects such as depression, manic episodes, or heart palpitations in some people.

5. Reduces Menopause Symptoms

In 2021, a double-blind, controlled, and randomized placebo study took place that explored the effect of 300mg of Ashwagandha compared to the placebo-controlled group.

After participants took the Ashwagandha dosage twice a day for 8 weeks, researchers found that a statistically significant number reported fewer hot flashes and urinary issues. Luteinizing hormones, FSH, and estradiol, which decrease with age, also increased compared to the placebo group.

According to research published by the Mayo Clinic, the National Women’s Health Network, and the NIH, St. John’s Wort also helps reduce hot flashes and night sweats, elevates low moods, and symptoms of anxiety to make the menopause transition easier and improve quality of life.