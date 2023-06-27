Augusta Precious Metals Review: Based On Our Personal Experience

Did you know that football legend Joe Montana endorses Augusta Precious Metals? They are also offering FREE gold to anyone who requests IRA/401(k) info. With a solid track record and a commitment to transparency, this company has captured the attention of countless investors seeking to diversify their retirement savings. However, is it the right choice for you?

We've personally analyzed the company's offerings, and today we want to share our insights on its services, account minimums, and our personal experience in investing with them. As a member of the National Ethics Association, Augusta Precious Metals prides itself on its straightforward approach and exceptional customer service.

Keep reading as we dive deeper into this Augusta Precious Metals review, exploring the pros, cons, and unique aspects that make this gold IRA provider stand out. Let's discover if they're the perfect fit for your precious metals investment journey.

What Is Augusta Precious Metals?

Our findings show that Augusta Precious Metals, a renowned gold IRA provider, has made a name for itself by offering physical gold and silver IRAs to diversify retirement savings and investment portfolios. Founded in 2012 by CEO Issac Nuriani, the company has become a frontrunner in precious metals investment.

However, what sets Augusta Precious Metals apart? The company's commitment to transparency, simplicity, and exceptional customer service shines through in every aspect of its business.

It provides IRA-compliant precious metals, enables you to purchase precious metals directly, and offers secure storage in IRS-approved depositories. Additionally, it ensures lifetime support from professionals who guide clients through each stage of their investment journey.

Known for its educational resources, Augusta Precious Metals offers many how-to videos and free tips to help investors avoid gimmicks and high-pressure sales tactics.

Furthermore, this company prioritizes customer experience by encouraging its team to interact with clients, educating them about purchasing gold and silver and setting up precious metal IRAs.

Notably, Augusta Precious Metals is the only best gold investment company in the U.S., with no complaints filed against it with the Better Business Bureau (BBB). This attests to the company's commitment to transparency and trustworthiness.

Weighing the Pros and Cons of Augusta Precious Metals

After trying out Augusta Precious Metals ourselves, let's take a closer look at the advantages and disadvantages of choosing Augusta Precious Metals as your gold IRA provider:

Pros:

Emphasis on customer education and transparent guidance.

Access to a Harvard-trained economist on their staff.

Consistent positive feedback from clients.

Assistance with the paperwork required to open an IRA.

Account lifetime support from Augusta professionals.

Zero fees for up to 10 years, depending on your investment.

Impressive A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

Cons:

A minimum investment requirement of $50,000 may be a barrier for some investors.

Premium coins may come with higher markups, increasing the cost of investment.

Considering these pros and cons, you can determine if Augusta Precious Metals aligns with your investment goals and expectations. Moreover, the company's focus on education and transparency and its strong reputation make them an attractive choice for many looking to invest in precious metals.

Who Are the Leaders of Augusta Precious Metals?

The success of Augusta Precious Metals can be attributed to its exceptional leadership team, comprising gold and silver experts who drive the company's vision. Key figures such as Isaac Nuriani, Howard Smith, and famed ambassador Joe Montana contribute their expertise to ensure the best possible experience for clients.

What Are Gold and Silver IRAs?

Before diving deeper into our review of Augusta Precious Metals, let's take a moment to clarify what gold and silver IRAs mean.

A gold IRA is an IRS-approved retirement account that allows you to invest in physical gold, silver bullion, or both.

On the other hand, a precious metal IRA is a self-directed IRA that enables you to purchase valuable metals compliant with IRS regulations, including gold and silver.

Like a standard IRA, all value appreciation of your gold and silver holdings are tax-deferred until you withdraw them upon retirement age. Alternatively, you can opt for a Roth IRA, which allows you to pay taxes upfront and withdraw funds tax-free during retirement.

The primary difference between a traditional IRA and a gold or silver IRA lies in the ability to hold IRS-approved gold and silver through a third-party custodian, offering you a tangible and secure way to diversify your retirement savings.

How Augusta Precious Metals Supported Our Investment Journey?

We found from signing up with Augusta Precious Metal they help simplify setting up gold IRAs, ensuring that you acquire IRS-compliant gold and store it securely in an insured depository vault.

It guides you through establishing your gold IRA account. It streamlines the process of transferring funds from existing IRAs, 401(k)s, or other retirement accounts to your new precious metals IRA.

Once you've obtained your IRA-approved precious metals, Augusta transports them safely to the Delaware Depository, providing peace of mind and a hassle-free experience throughout your investment journey.

After trying out Augusta Precious Metals, we are delighted with our investment portfolio!

How We Opened a Gold or Silver IRA with Augusta Precious Metals

The precious metals dealer distinguishes itself from other gold IRA companies by offering exceptional customer support. There are plenty of people that would recommend Augusta Precious Metals when opening a gold and silver IRA, and here's how the process works:

1. Connect with a personal agent: Upon contacting Augusta Precious Metals, you will be assigned a personal agent to introduce you to its educational resources. During your appointment, you'll learn about the following:

The fundamentals of gold IRAs.

Typical fees.

Economic and inflationary factors.

Red flags to avoid in precious metal investments.

Your agent and the education team will also answer any questions about diversifying your portfolio with precious metals.

2. Open your self-directed IRA: Next, your agent will connect you with the IRA processing team, who will guide you through setting up a self-directed IRA to hold your precious metals. This team handles 95% of the work, making the process hassle-free and straightforward.

3. Fund your account: With assistance from the IRA processing team, you'll complete the necessary paperwork to fund your new account. You'll need to decide where the funds will come from, considering that Augusta Precious Metals has a $50,000 minimum deposit requirement. Moreover, you can contribute to your IRA or roll over money from another retirement account.

4. Choose your gold or silver investments: The order desk team will discuss the available gold and silver products that meet government requirements for an IRA. They'll guide you through the selection process, ensuring your investments align with your financial goals. A final recorded call will confirm the details before your order is processed.

5. Secure storage at a depository: Lastly, the company will ship your precious metals to an IRS-approved secure depository for safekeeping. Augusta Precious Metals typically sends orders within ten days and ensures your items during transit. Once the depository receives your order, the facility's insurance policy will protect your precious metals.

With Augusta Precious Metals, we enjoyed a seamless experience, comprehensive support, and expert guidance as we diversified our portfolio with precious metals.

Who Should Work with Augusta Precious Metals?

This firm could be the ideal gold IRA company for those who:

Are exploring the world of gold investment and want to learn more before committing.

Seek personalized guidance and support throughout the entire process.

Have a minimum of $50,000 available for investment or rollover.

The precious metals company is especially well-suited for retirement investors looking to diversify their portfolio beyond traditional stocks and other investments.

Augusta Precious Metals provides comprehensive educational resources and a dedicated team of professionals to ensure you're well-informed and confident in your decision.

The Features and Services of Augusta Precious Metals

At Augusta Precious Metals, investors can use a range of offerings to diversify their portfolios with gold IRAs. These include:

1. Gold and Silver IRAs

Augusta Precious Metals specializes in helping investors create tax-advantaged retirement accounts backed by gold and silver.

It guides you through setting up a self-directed IRA, selecting IRA-eligible precious metals, and storing them in compliance with government regulations.

Some of the IRA-eligible gold and silver coins available through Augusta include:

American Gold Eagles

American Gold Buffalo

Australian Striped Marlins

American Silver Eagles

Canadian Silver Maple Leafs

With gold and silver IRAs, investors can protect their retirement savings from inflation while enjoying the tax benefits of these accounts.

2. Direct Purchase of Gold and Silver

Augusta Precious Metals offers a variety of gold and silver bullion products for direct purchase for those who prefer to own physical precious metals outside of an IRA. These include:

Gold American Eagles (various sizes)

Gold American Buffalo (1 oz)

South African Gold Krugerrands (1 oz)

Gold Bars (1 oz and 10 oz)

American Silver Eagles (1 oz)

Silver Bars (10 oz and 100 oz)

By directly purchasing gold and silver, investors can maintain greater control over their precious metals and storage options.

3. Premium Gold and Silver Coins

In addition to common bullion products, Augusta Precious Metals provides an exclusive selection of premium gold and silver coins for collectors and investors seeking unique, highly sought-after items.

Examples of these premium coins include:

St. Helena Gold Sovereigns

Canadian Gold Arctic Foxes

Certified Indian or Liberty Coin Sets

Royal Canadian Mint Silver Soaring Eagles

Ben Franklin Half-Dollars

Mercury Dimes

4. Flexible Gold Buy-back Option for Your Peace of Mind

Life is unpredictable, and there may come a time when you need to sell your gold quickly, even if you hadn't initially planned on it. Augusta Precious Metals offers a Gold Buy-back Program to provide a convenient and hassle-free option for selling your gold when needed.

While Augusta cannot guarantee that it will always buy back your gold, the company has a solid track record of never turning down a request, ensuring that you have a reliable channel for selling if the situation demands it.

Of course, you always have the option to sell your gold independently. However, this process involves the added effort of finding a suitable buyer or local gold dealer and searching for the most competitive prices.

With Augusta's Gold Buy-back Program, you can enjoy peace of mind knowing that the company could potentially buy back your gold at attractive prices, saving you time and effort when it matters most.

5. Dedicated Lifetime Customer Support

Augusta Precious Metals strongly focuses on creating enduring relationships with its clients. This commitment drives them to invest their time and resources into each customer and the prospective investor.

Its comprehensive approach goes beyond simply educating you on the importance of portfolio diversification. The company also guides you through the necessary paperwork and administrative tasks to open an account.

By choosing Augusta Precious Metals, you gain access to a team of service specialists and a wealth of industry expertise. Additionally, its unwavering support ensures a smooth and personalized investment experience that lasts a lifetime.

Augusta Precious Metals' Fees and Minimums

When investing with Augusta Precious Metals, knowing its fees and minimum requirements is essential.

The company maintains a $50,000 minimum order for all precious metal transactions, whether it's through an IRA or direct cash purchase. You can meet this threshold by selecting any combination of its available products.

Here's a breakdown of Augusta Precious Metals' fees:

One-time account setup fee: $50.

Annual custodian fee: $100.

Annual depository fee: $100.

During the first year, you'll pay $250, while subsequent years will incur a $200 annual fee. These charges exclude any hidden management, shipping, or insurance fees.

In addition to the abovementioned fees, Augusta Precious Metals charges a margin when purchasing precious metals. Furthermore, the margin varies for each product, with its markup for common bullion products aligning with industry standards.

Is Augusta Precious Metals a Legitimate Company?

If you're wondering whether Augusta Precious Metals is a legitimate gold and silver IRA provider, rest assured that it is. With over a decade of experience in the industry, the company has built a solid reputation.

It has partnered with the established custodian Equity Trust to offer gold IRAs. With a history spanning 45 years, Equity Trust manages more than $34 billion in assets.

Your gold and silver investments are stored securely in IRS-approved depositories such as the Delaware Depository, backed by $1 billion all-risk insurance provided by London underwriters. This approach ensures the utmost safety and security for your valuable assets.

Augusta Precious Metals is accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) with an impressive A+ rating. Additionally, the company holds an AAA rating with the Business Consumer Alliance.

As a registered member of the U.S. Mint and the American Numismatic Association (ANA), the company is a reliable and trustworthy source of gold and silver investments.

Additionally, with an average customer rating of over 4.9 stars, Augusta Precious Metals has demonstrated its commitment to providing exceptional service and value to its clients.

Alternatives to Augusta Precious Metals

While Augusta Precious Metals is a well-regarded precious metals IRA provider, it's essential to recognize other options in the market. To help you make an informed decision, let's compare Augusta with some of its main competitors:

Goldco has a lower minimum investment of $25,000 compared to Augusta's $50,000. Both companies charge an annual fee of $200, but Goldco's markup starts at 7%, slightly higher than Augusta's 5%.

However, for investments of $50,000 or more, Goldco offers 5% back in premium silver and provides an additional 10% for purchases of $100,000 or more.

Customer ratings for Goldco are on par with Augusta, and both companies are known for personalized care and exceptional customer service.

This company also offers investment options in palladium and platinum. While Augusta may save you on fees, Goldco is a suitable alternative for those unable to meet Augusta's minimum investment requirement.

With a minimum investment of just $20,000, Noble Gold is a more accessible option for many investors. The company charges an $80 setup fee and a $150 annual fee for storage in Texas or Delaware. However, its markup ranges from 9% to 11%, higher than Augusta's.

Customer ratings for Noble Gold are similar to Augusta's; both companies use Equity Trust as their custodian. Like Augusta, Noble Gold also offers a gold buy-back program. If Augusta's $50,000 minimum is beyond your budget, Noble Gold is a viable alternative.

Birch Gold Group has an even lower minimum investment requirement of $10,000. The company charges a $200 annual fee; for accounts valued over $50,000, the fees are waived for the first year.

Customer feedback for Birch Gold Group is comparable to Augusta's. Both companies offer similar services, but Birch Gold Group also provides investment options in palladium, platinum, and gold and silver.

If you're looking for a more viable minimum investment, the $10,000 Birch Gold Group requires is worth considering.

The Bottom Line

We determined through our experience with Augusta Precious Metals they are a reputable precious metals IRA provider praised for exceptional customer service and knowledgeable personnel. With a customer-centric approach, it offers valuable support and guidance throughout the investment process.

Although the minimum investment of $50,000 might be steep for some, the quality of service and expertise offered by this company makes them an excellent choice for those considering diversifying their retirement funds with gold or silver.

Furthermore, with so many Augusta Precious Metals reviews, we've decided to make this as comprehensive as possible to help you make a better decision.