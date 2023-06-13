Back To Basics: A Simple Guide To Understanding Diamond Carats

Image Source: Pexels

If you’ve ever looked into diamond jewelry, or even bought a bit of bling yourself, it’s inevitable that you’ll have come across the term ‘carat’.

It sounds simple, but there’s a lot to get to grips with in order to truly appreciate everything that’s encompassed by diamond carats, so hang around and we’ll work through all you need to know together.

The Essence of Diamond Carats: Grasping the Basics

Understanding diamond carats can certainly be overwhelming. But if we break it down to its essence, these gorgeous gems are actually quite simple.

Carat weight is the basis of all diamonds, and means measuring a diamond's physical mass in relation to other sizes. A single carat equates to roughly 0.2 grams and using this unit of measurement helps determine the size you desire for your ring or pendant.

Of course carats are only the start of what you should be looking for in diamond jewelry. For example, two diamonds can both contain one-carat weights, but will appear different to one another as factors such as cut, clarity and color play a role along with the sheer size of the gem. We’ll get into all of this later, so don’t worry!

Another important step then becomes looking at what standard international organizations have defined, and also appreciating how sizing affects cost so that your desired outcome fits well within your budget limitations.

Unraveling Diamond Sizes: How Carat Weight Affects Appearance

We’ve touched on the relationship between the size of the diamond you pick and the way it looks, but it’s worth discussing this in more detail so that you can make informed decisions when buying gems.

It’s important to not get too bogged down in going for the biggest, highest-carat gem you can afford within your budget, because this is no guarantee that it will look the best.

The reason for this is simple, since sometimes it’s better to divide the carat weight among several smaller jewels, rather than lumping all of your eggs into just one basket, as you’ll get more glitter and glamor for the same outlay.

Of course if you’re trying to make a particular statement, you can really forge your own path forward at this point. But it’s worth looking at different jewelry designs and fashions that incorporate the same carat weight of diamonds, but use different size gems in different configurations to know what’s right for you.

Beyond Weight: Exploring Other Influential Factors like Cut, Clarity, and Color

We should also delve back into other topics mentioned earlier, to give you a rounded understanding of what makes diamond jewelry so special.

First up, the cut of the gem is clearly an aesthetic choice, but also one which has a practical impact on how light is reflected and refracted by the jewel of your choice. A cushion cut gem will react differently when illuminated than a round or pear-shaped gem, for example.

This means that it could be argued that size is less relevant than cut, since you can be dazzled more by a smaller yet more intricately faceted gem, compared with a larger, more simply designed counterpart.

Next, there’s clarity, which is relevant whether we’re talking about mined or lab-grown diamonds. Diamonds with fewer inclusions are clearer and thus more dazzling in the right conditions, while also generally being costlier because they are less common.

This means a larger yet heavily included gem could be available at a lower price point than one with a lower carat weight but fewer inclusions visible to the naked eye.

Lastly, color should be on your watch list, and in diamonds it is impacted by inclusions, as well as how they are formed and whether or not they have undergone any additional treatments for aesthetic purposes.

There are price differences for diamonds of different colors, as you’d expect, so as with all of these elements of choice, you have to work out what’s right for your budget, as well as for your personal tastes and sense of style. Don’t get lured in by the marketing hype, but keep a level head when weighing up carat options and the rest of the four Cs, being cut, clarity and color.

Making a Confident Investment Decisions

The best thing to do if you are still a little muddled by all of this talk of diamond carats and their other features is to get in touch with a reputable jeweler and get them to go through everything with you, preferably with some examples to show you in the process.

This is especially important if you’re not just thinking about the price you pay for your diamond jewelry today, but also about how much it will be worth tomorrow, and in the future.

If you’re mainly looking for a piece that’s going to be meaningful to you on an emotional level, like an engagement ring or an anniversary gift, then you really don’t need to be too concerned by long term price fluctuations. Just be content that you’ve made a decision that’s right at the time, because you’ll be holding onto it for years to come.

On the other hand, if you are trying to turn a profit by buying diamond jewelry, you will need to dive much deeper in to all of the things we’ve covered here, from carat weight to where the gems were sourced from and the provenance of the jewelry designer, the retailer and much more besides. The reality is that there are many more investment options out there which offer less risk than diamonds, so it’s really not worth getting into as an amateur.

Final Thoughts

When buying diamonds, don’t let their sparkle blind you to hard facts like carat weight, clarity, and anything else that impacts the look and the value. That way you can get something you really love, without it turning sour soon after.