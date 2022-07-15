Back To Life Program Reviews – Is It For Chronic Back Pain?

The Back To Life Program is a unique and proven method to eliminate back, hip, and neck pain. It includes simple, easy-to-follow stretching exercises and movements for removing pain and discomfort from your life.

Back pain mainly occurs due to muscle or ligament strain. A study by American Chiropractic Association shows that more than 80% of people are suffering from back pain and cannot find any proper solution.

Studies confirm that 16 million people in the US suffer from chronic back pain and spend more than $12 billion on back pain treatment and surgeries. Chronic back pain may affect your life badly, and you can't be able to play with kids or do any exercise.

Chronic back pain is more dangerous than acute back pain. Chronic back pain is an age-related problem but can also occur due to a previous injury.

Acute back pain can be treated at home with some remedies within 3 to 5 weeks, but chronic back pain takes more than 12 weeks and needs proper treatment or surgery.

You may have to call a physical therapist who can make you do simple stretching exercises and movements to get rid of it.

Therefore, Erase My Back Pain (aka Back To Life Program) has been introduced with simple stretching exercises to eliminate back pain or sciatica pain.

Quick Summary:

Product Name: Back To Life Program (aka Erase My Back Pain) Benefits: Helps in removing back, hip, and neck pain Specification: Videos and PDFs Category: Pain Relief Author: Emily Lark Price: $37

What is The Back To Life Program?

Back pain is a severe disability, and people who have it know its pain, which affects their work and social life.

Back To Life Program is a digital program to help you eliminate chronic back pain and sciatica pain. It includes stretches and movements to realign the spine and lower back to end chronic back pain problems and bring life back to normal. You can do these therapeutic exercises at home without needing a professional therapist or doctor and enjoy the comfort of life.

The best part of this program is that it uses a natural method to get rid of back pain instead of using medicine or supplement. These medicines work as pain relief and lower your pain for some period, but the problem remains. And taking medications continuously means that you are providing chemicals and toxins to your body that may harm you in the long term.

Back pain problems may affect every part of life, like walking, playing, sitting, traveling, etc. Therefore you have to take off from the office, impacting your work life. It also makes you tired by reducing your energy.

Erase My Back Pain includes information, techniques, exercise tips, and recovery methods to erase back pain from your life forever. Doing stretches and massaging your back muscle can improve flexibility and strength.

Who Is the Creator Of The Back To Life Program?

The creator of the Back To Life Program - Erase My Back Pain is Emily Lark; she also had chronic back pain. Therefore she knows that chronic back pain is a severe problem and introduced this program to help people get relief from back pain.

She has been working as a fitness and yoga trainer in a studio across Chicago, United States. There she has been giving Yoga and Pilates coaching since 2004. After 10 years, in 2014, she opened her fitness center with the mission to help everyone to get rid of back pain or other pain.

The idea of becoming a fitness trainer came to her mind when she was 12 years old and got injured in an accident. The accident didn't cause too much injury, and she successfully recovered from it but left with a minor back pain problem.

At the age of 28, this minor back pain became so severe that she couldn't do work. She started searching to get relief from this chronic back pain, but after months of research, she finally designed the 10-minute stretching and movement exercises which helped her a lot to get relief from it.

She consulted many personal trainers, professional therapists, sports coaches, and doctors to prove that these exercises are safe for health and deliver positive results.

Later, she decided to make the Back To Life Program, which is available online and can be used by any man and woman of any age to eliminate all kinds of back pain.

How Does the Back To Life Program Works?

Emily Lark's Back To Life Program is an effective method to get relief from body pain. It solves various types of body pain: sciatica, spinal stenosis, Lumbar pain, and chronic pain. It eliminates pain from the body and makes people healthy and strong.

You can do these stretching exercises everywhere and anytime and get incredible results quickly. Every man or woman can perform these exercises; age doesn't matter.

If you have been struggling with chronic back pain for years, this program is for you to get rid of back pain and make muscles flexible and strong.

This program works by unlocking body muscles to become flexible and strong, reducing or healing back pain naturally.

The Back To Life Program starts with simple stretching and then a 10-minute exercise routine to be comfortable for everyone. Performing these exercises for a couple of weeks will erase body fault lines and develop a healthy spine.

These exercises reduce stress, tension, anxiety, and depression and can tone your stomach, hips, and thighs.

Many customers mentioned in their Back To Life Program reviews that they can get relief from chronic back pain while maintaining or reducing their weight.

By doing these simple exercises daily, user can enhance their natural healing ability in the body and boost flexibility and stamina every day.

What Will You Find Inside The Back To Life Program?

The Back To Life Program is divided into five different guides that can boost your spine health and make your back stronger to overcome back problems.

Video Instructional Guide:

This program includes 3 level video series of exercise or stretching plans from beginner to advanced levels.

The beginner-level video contains simple stretching exercises and movements of only 10 seconds and can be done anywhere. The creator recommends starting from the beginner level so that they get familiar with these stretching exercises and don't get difficult in doing exercises of advanced level.

The intermediate level includes 10-minute stretching exercises to remove back pain and improve digestion. These exercises mainly focus on body muscles to relax and gain muscle mass.

The advanced level video consists of multiple stretching, yoga, breathing, and other movements to improve your overall health and get rid of back pain.

Dietary Modifications Guide:

This guide includes a list of foods you can include in your diet to beat inflammation that causes pain. It excludes food that builds up lactic acid in the body, which makes muscle weak. Lactic acid symptoms are stomach pain, muscle ache, nausea, and rapid breathing. In this guide, you will get complete information about foods which you have to eat and which you have to avoid.

Sleep Position Rectification:

Poor sleeping posture may cause severe back injury and increase chronic back pain risk. A proper sleeping posture will help your back muscles align with the spine even when sleeping. This guide provides complete instructions related to your sleeping posture.

Goalpost Stretch Stretching Guide:

It includes simple and easy stretching exercises to release stress and tension in your neck and shoulder muscles. These exercises can be done at any time and everywhere.

Posture Correction Guide:

This guide contains posture movements while standing or doing work to improve fluidity and mobility and help the body prevent damage. These posture positions are also essential for your teeth and gums.

Pros

This program boosts muscles' flexibility and gives them strength.

It includes 3 level exercise videos, from beginner to advanced levels, and everyone can use it.

It also helps you to get rid of chronic back pain.

It includes 30 seconds stretches which help you to get relief from sciatica pain.

With this program, you can also solve other body pain.

Back To Life Program contains a 30-second stretching video on beginner level to release pain between the neck and shoulder due to tight muscles.

These stretching exercises support your body to lose weight from the stomach, thighs, hips, and other areas.

This program also includes a diet plan to improve your overall health.

You can get relief by reducing stress, pain, fatigue, and exhaustion and get the energy to the body to perform daily social or office work.

These exercises also improve immunity so that food we take can digest quickly.

If you have this program, you don't need to go to the gym.

You can use these exercises with fat loss smoothies to lose belly fat.

These stretching exercises are helpful for athletes as their muscles get damaged while performing challenging tasks.

You have a full money-back 60 days guarantee.

Cons

You need an Internet Connection to buy the Back To Life Program.

You can only buy this program from its official site.

The Back To Life Program results may vary from person to person as all human beings are different in size, age, gender, etc.

Price of Back To Life Program

If you opt to buy the Back To Life Program, the best thing is to buy it from the official site because they are offering two options: A physical Package and Digital Package.

Physical Package:

This package costs you $37 plus shipping and handling fees. When you buy it, you will receive 3-level stretching videos, a Back To Life manual, and a checklist in your email and home address as well. You can also download this program and start using it. However, shipping may take 5 to 7 days in the US, whereas the outside US takes 2 or 3 weeks to deliver.

Digital Package:

In this digital package, you get an email immediately after purchasing containing full program details. You will get an email containing back to life ebook, 3-level video series, and a checklist. This package costs you $37 without shipping or handling fees because a hard copy will not be sent to your address.

You will also get two bonuses with this program:

BackToLife Yoga Video for Bedtime Back Relief

BackToLife Guided Meditation Audio Series

The author also gives you 60 days to get your money back. Suppose you don't like the program or you cannot be able to perform these exercises, you can apply for a refund from their official website.

Many fake sellers are selling fake copies on many online stores with the same name of Back To Life Program Or Erase Back Pain. These fake copies would be different, or some pages would be misplaced, and they do not provide a money-back guarantee.

Conclusion:

Acute back pain and chronic back pain are the most painful conditions people face in life.

Many health professionals recommend medicine for relief, but the core problem remains.

Therefore, the Back To Life Program is designed for people with back problems who cannot find any natural treatment method to prevent this painful condition. This program contains simple, easy-to-follow stretching and movement exercises to get relief from back problems while maintaining your weight.

Back To Life Program not only helps you to recover from painful back problems but also improves the causes of back pain, like inadequate diet, lack of exercise, oxidant stress, and poor sleeping and standing posture.

