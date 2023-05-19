Baker Street Lawsuit Funding Review

Getting caught up in a legal battle of any kind can be an extremely stressful and expensive process. Baker Street Funding is a legal financing company that understands these pain points and will assist you in settling all your litigation-related costs or personal expenses that result from your legal case – quickly and efficiently.

About Baker Street Funding

Baker Street Funding is a premier lawsuit funding company headquartered in Naples, Florida, in the United States. The company aims to aid plaintiffs and attorneys in receiving their legal compensation with their non-recourse financing products designed to meet their clients’ financial demands promptly.

When Baker Street Funding assesses your case and believes it can be of assistance, they will even go as far as to fund your case and your attorney’s portfolio, if needed. They use their private fund to finance legal claims or will refer you to one of its trusted partners of your claim is not something they can do.

Baker Street Funding quick facts in numbers:

· Founded in 2018.

· Funding is available for plaintiffs in 42 states in the U.S. (attorney support in most states).

· Approval time is as little as 24-48 hours.

· Named the No. 1 legal funding company in North America.

· Funds 95% of accepted cases.​

· Holds a record of $50 million+ in client legal financing in just a year.

· 95% of reviewed clients who received legal loans voted Baker Street Funding the best U.S. legal funding company.

· 98% of clients would recommend Baker Street Funding to a friend.​

Baker Street Funding Services

Baker Street Funding offers its clients the following products:

Pre-Settlement Lawsuit Loans

Baker Street Funding offers low rates on lawsuit loans (pre-settlement funding), for cases that have not yet reached a settlement agreement. Advanced money on pre-settled claims makes it possible for you to meet your financial obligations throughout your entire case. The loan amounts range from $1,500 to over $2mm, depending on your expected lawsuit award, at monthly interest rates of only 2.95% - 3.4% - simple interest.

Additional Advances

Baker Street Funding allows you to take out additional funding, i.e., a second and even a third lawsuit loan. The company will also match or improve the rates of your existing loan to a lower quote by giving you a new loan and buying out your old loan from your current funder. This makes sense financially as the rates are consolidated into lower rates for the life of the loan. This is convenient if you want to save money on your settlement.

Attorney and Law Firm Financing

Baker Street Funding offers a wide range of litigation financing options for law firms. If you are an attorney, you and your law firm can get 72 hour legal financing to cover case costs at a flat rate of 2%. Even a law firm’s clients can receive funding to cover living expenses while the lawsuit is ongoing.

Litigation Finance for Businesses

Baker Street Funding has readily available capital to provide law firms, institutional plaintiffs, and businesses with tactical litigation funding solutions. Some of cases they take include patent disputes, whistle blower, securities and shareholder claims, and anti trust litigation. However, their minimum funding requirement for commercial disputes is $1 million.

Personal Injury Loans

With Baker Street Funding, you can expect transparent pricing, capped interest rates, and no hidden fees or markups on personal injury lawsuit financing. Their easy-to-fund method gives you the ease of mind when applying for a risk-free settlement advance related to personal injuries that takes 1 business day to approve. Most injured borrowers use the money to pay medical bills, living costs and other emergencies. Baker Street Funding’s personal injury loan amounts range from $1,500 to $2mm+, with monthly rates from 2.95% - 3.4%. However, Baker Street Funding does not fund injury claims with soft issue injuries.

Medical Lien Funding

Baker Street Funding offers exceptional long-term service performance for uninsured/underinsured personal injury lawsuit plaintiffs that need surgery resulting from a no-fault accident. It is an extension of legal funding, also known as medical lien funding or surgery funding. This funding solution is favorable because it covers the full cost of the surgery before the procedure is performed. An advantage to this is that the procedure would cost much less because it is paid in cash, rather than putting it on lien, where the doctor would get paid after the case settles.

Post-settlement Funding

Baker Street Funding offers post-settlement loans to plaintiffs and their attorneys who have a settlement agreement but have yet to be paid after the lawsuit. The company helps you throughout the funding process, with advances often paid out the same day, making your case loan quick and stress-free.

Workers’ Compensation Loans

Baker Street Funding will offer you a loan if you are waiting for a workers’ comp case to be settled, enabling you to cover the necessary medical bills, missed paychecks, etc., resulting from a work injury or an occupational illness. The company’s workers’ comp loan comes with zero risk, low-interest rates, and a payout on the same day as your application’s approval. However, they only find these claims in 6 states.

Reviews of Baker Street Funding

Most Baker Street Funding reviews are positive, with heartfelt testaments of clients’ exceptional service, whether for COVID relief, urgent medical care, or saving their homes.

Here is an outline of the pros and cons of Baker Street Funding based on client experiences:

Advantages

Clients love that they can contact Baker Street Funding and speak to knowledgeable and helpful representatives that go above and beyond to assist them with their needs. Some clients expressed that they didn’t feel like they were talking to someone with a ‘pitch,’ but rather a person that genuinely wanted to help resolve the client’s issue and was able to answer all their questions.

Baker Street Funding’s advertised promise for fast approvals and loan payouts is also legitimate, as experienced by most reviewers online. Clients describe the process as being ‘quick’ and ‘straightforward,’ with all approvals and payments being made within a maximum of two working days.

Regarding fees, clients feel that Baker Street Funding is ‘competitive,’ ‘reasonable,’ and ‘fair.’ All related costs were communicated clearly and were some of the lowest rates in the industry.

After an initial legal loan, a few clients were approved for second and even third loans with Baker Street Funding. These additional loans also came with more affordable interest rates than competitor financing companies.

On a more personal level, several clients described their experience with Baker Street Funding as ‘professional,’ ‘secure,’ and ‘comfortable,’ making a stressful process much more manageable and convenient.

Disadvantages

Baker Street Funding has minimal negative reviews from clients. The company actively addresses most poor reviews online by shedding more light on the situation by offering legitimate counterarguments or declaring that the reviewer is not an official client of Baker Street Funding.

One such review was based on a client disappointed at not being approved for a second loan, even though their circumstances urgently required it.

Baker Street Funding responded that the client in question was denied additional funding. However, the company communicated to the client that they were required to meet specific progress points in their legal case before approval could be granted. Rather than settling these prerequisites, the client took the potential for aid as a guarantee.

It is worth reading Baker Street Funding’s website carefully, ensuring you understand its terms and conditions. For example, Baker Street Funding clearly states on its platform that they reserve the right to discontinue any of its products to a client without notice. They also list the specific cases they fund and the states where they offer financing to plaintiffs.

Baker Street Funding Ratings

The following are published ratings for Baker Street Funding:

· Trustpilot: 4.9/5 (76 reviews)

· Birdeye: 4.8/5 (189 reviews)

· Bank Standard: 4.5/5 (9 reviews)

· Facebook: 5.0 (15 reviews)

· Google: 4.5/5 (85 reviews)

Conclusion

Overall, clients (plaintiffs and attorneys) have been happy with Baker Street Funding’s services. Although a few encountered specific challenges, these were all addressed by the company and thus not a true reflection of Baker Street Funding’s service and product quality.