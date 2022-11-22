Beginner Steroid Cycle, Best Steroids for Beginners Starting Bodybuilding

If you are a new bodybuilder just starting out and want to explore what steroids you should be using for your first cycle then this article is for you.

I will explain which are the best anabolic steroids to use if you are beginning bodybuilding, how to cycle, what the cautions are and where to buy legal steroids.

Anabolic steroids can help you to chisel out your perfect physique in record time. They can also hit you with a lot of nasty side effects. The risks steroids present are greater still for beginners who don't know what they are doing.

That's why it's highly advisable for beginners to monitor their steroid intakes carefully and begin with a proper first cycle.

Best Beginner Steroid Cycle - Quick Look

Some of the best steroids for beginners include:

Best Steroid Cycle Stack for Beginners

To get the maxim benefit from your workout it is highly recommended to combine steroids (stack). An ideal first steroid cycle stack would be a Bulking Stack. A stack would contain everything you need to bulk up and gain lean mass.

CLICK to view Bulking Steroid Stack

First Steroid Cycle

When it comes to steroids, it's very easy for a beginner to get so caught up in the benefits they forget they are interfering with their body's natural growth mechanisms. It's biohacking for bodybuilding and learning how to do it as safely as possible does not happen overnight.

Note the way we phrased the last sentence. We said, "as safely as possible." We did not say "safely." When you are using steroids for bodybuilding there is no way to do it safely, only ways to try and reduce the level of risk.

If you are a beginner considering doing your first steroid cycle, you need to get that into your head. The only way to be truly safe from the risks steroids present is to not use them at all and, with so many good natural alternatives available, this has become much easier to do.

This article lays out the best steroid choices for beginners. It also provides information about the steroid doses and cycles that are appropriate for beginners to use.

Sometimes it may appear as if we are knocking steroids and trying to paint them in an unfavorable light. At others, it may appear as if we are encouraging you to grow your muscles with steroids. Neither is true. We are only telling it like it is.

What are the Best Steroids to Use on a First Cycle?

As is the case with other types of drugs, steroids affect people in different ways. Many factors can influence the impact steroids have on the body. Sex, age, and genetics are a few of the most common examples.

There is no way for anyone to predict the way their body will respond to artificial forms of testosterone. The benefits may be fantastic, the side effects awful. The only way to find out is to use a variety of steroids and see how it goes.

If you are genuinely keen to find out which steroid(s) work best for results and which ones give you the worst side effects, where possible, we suggest trying them individually, over several cycles.

When you get your first steroid experience via a steroid "stack." It's difficult to know which drug is doing what.

In recent years, supplement manufacturers have succeeded in creating powerful safe steroid alternatives to all of the most popular steroids. So, if you want to get steroid benefits without the risk of side effects, the options are there.

1. Dianabol (Dbol) - First Steroid Cycle

Click to view legal Dianabol price

Also known as Dbol, Dianabol is an oral steroid. It's a branded form of the drug methandienone.

Although some beginners use the steroid on its own, Dianabol works best when it's used in a stack. So, if you want to break into the steroid scene slowly, we suggest you use the other three options first and then introduce Dianabol later on.

Although there can be no denying Dbol's ability to increase muscle size, some research suggests the gains may not be normal muscle tissue. [1]

Dianabol Dosage

A dose of 15-30 mg of Dianabol per day, over a 6-week cycle, is a pretty good starting point for beginners. Taking higher doses and/or extending the cycle over six weeks, could result in severe side effects.

Dianabol Benefits

Beginners who use this on their first steroid cycle, generally get the following benefits:

Improvements in nitrogen retention and endurance

Better muscle regeneration.

Increases in red blood cell count to extend workout capacity

Improvements in fat burning

Faster recovery post-workout

Decreased appetite.

Strength increases

Dianabol Side Effects

These are some of the most common Dianabol side effects:

Acne

Water retention

Increases in body hair growth

Liver damage

Gynaecomastia/Man breasts

Suppression of natural testosterone

Safe Dianabol Alternatives

If you want a safe alternative to Dianabol (Dbol), D-Bal is arguably the best of the oral steroids . Loved by bodybuilding beginners and old hands alike, D-bal does everything the steroid does but has no known side effects and a 60-day money-back guarantee.

The supplement's muscle-building potency is due to a combination of testosterone boosting nutrients and plants, including ashwagandha. Even when acting alone, this Indian herb has been shown to deliver significant increases in muscle gains and strength. [2]

2. Deca Durabolin (Deca) - Beginner Steroid Cycle

Click to view legal Deca Steroid price

Deca Durabolin provides the drug Nandrolone. It's one of the most commonly used bulking steroids and one of the best choices for beginners.

Back in the golden era of bodybuilding (the 1970s), Deca Durabolin was one of the steroids cycled by top bodybuilders such as Arnold Schwarzenegger. It's an injectable steroid that's often stacked with Dianabol for bulking.

Deca Durabolin Dosage

Beginners generally take this steroid in doses of 200 mg per week. This is delivered as two 100 mg injections during the first week, followed by weekly 200 mg injections in each following week of the cycle.

Deca Durabolin Benefits

The main Deca Durabolin benefits include:

Increased appetite

Enhanced muscle growth

Faster recovery post-workout

Greater endurance (due to increases in red blood cells)

Stronger bones (due to increases in mineral uptake)

Deca Durabolin Side Effects

Deca Durabolin has some pretty unpleasant side effects. One of the most famous ones is the dreaded Deca Dick. As you can probably guess, this is steroid-induced erectile dysfunction (ED)

Women taking the steroid may develop masculine traits and notice undesirable changes in the size of their clitorises.

Other Deca Durabolin side effects include:

Acne

Gastrointestinal upsets

Unfavorable changes in cholesterol

Enlarged prostate gland

Shrinkage of the testicles

Liver damage

Suppression of natural testosterone

Deca Durabolin Safe Alternatives

Beginners seeking a safe alternative to Deca Durabolin won't find a better option than Decaduro. Like all the best steroid alternatives, it boosts testosterone production within the body instead of testosterone suppression and has a 60-day money-back guarantee.

This popular steroid alternative works by providing a combination of amino acids and plant extracts. Interestingly, one of them is ginseng.

In addition to being one of the best natural ingredients for boosting testosterone and muscle growth, ginseng has an age-old reputation as an aphrodisiac. So, when you take Decaduro instead of Deca Durabolin, there will be no need to worry about ED. [3]

3. Testosterone Enanthate (Testosterone Cycle)

Click to view legal Testosterone price

Testosterone Enanthate (and Testosterone Cypionate) has an interesting claim to fame. It was the first performance-enhancing drug/steroid to be banned from use in professional sports. That hasn't prevented it from continuing to be one of the most commonly used bodybuilding steroids and it's easily one of the best options for beginners.

Also one of the most versatile steroids, Testosterone Enanthate works well for bulking and is an equally good choice for cutting.

Testosterone Enanthate Dosage

Beginners usually start with doses of 300 mg to 500 mg per week, delivered by intramuscular injection. Although Testosterone Enanthate is not as strong as some of the other bodybuilding steroids, it still delivers significant increases in muscle mass and strength within 6-12 weeks. [4]

Testosterone Enanthate Benefits

The benefits of using Testosterone Enanthate include:

Increased muscle mass and strength

Enhanced stamina and endurance (due to increases in red blood cells)

Increased red blood cell count to increase your endurance.

Improved fat-burning capabilities

Improved bone mineral density

Testosterone Enanthate Side Effects

Unfortunately, although it is one of the milder options, bodybuilders who use Testosterone can still experience side effects. These may include:

Acne

Nausea

Mood swings

Gynecomastia (man boobs)

Enlarged prostate

Heart attack

Testosterone Enanthate Safe Alternatives

Although there are a few supplements that are designed to replace this steroid, Testo Max is easily the best alternative to Testosterone Enanthate. None of the other options even come close to matching its muscle-building capabilities. It has excellent feedback along with a 60-day money-back guarantee.

The formulation provides several of the best natural testosterone boosters, including ginseng and D-aspartic acid. It also provides extracts taken from nettle leaves.

Nettle leaf extracts are a particularly interesting inclusion. The compounds they provide don't boost testosterone. Instead, they aid the maintenance of higher free natural testosterone levels by preventing it from binding with sex hormone-binding globulin (SHBG). [5]

4. Winstrol (Winny) - Winstrol Cycle for Beginners

Click to view legal Winstrol

Winstrol is another good starter steroid and, because it's androgenic rating is lower than a lot of the alternatives, it's also one of the best steroids for women

Also known as Winny, Winstrol is one of the top steroids to use for cutting. Bodybuilders using this steroid can lower their calorie intake by 50% with little fear of losing any of their existing muscle mass.

Winstrol Dosage

For those one their first steroid cycle for beginners who are using this steroid typically inject 50 mg per day. More experienced users often take 100 mg per day. Winstrol is one of the slower-working steroids so it’s usually stacked with faster-acting steroids such as Testosterone Enanthate. You can also combine with an Anavar cycle for quicker results.

Winstrol Benefits

Although Winstrol works slowly, it has advantages over many other steroids. One of the best things about Winstrol is it does not convert to estrogen. That means guys who are taking Winstrol don't need to worry about man breasts. Nor is this steroid likely to cause water retention.

Other Winstrol benefits include:

Enhances performance

Increases physical strength

Supports fat loss without loss of muscle mass

Improves muscle definition and vascularity

Winstrol Side Effects

The side effects of the steroid include:

Acne

Headaches

Insomnia

Nausea/vomiting.

Low libido

Changes in skin color or blotches

Winstrol Safe Alternatives

Beginners looking for a steroid alternative that works like Winstrol and is safer to use, have a few legal steroid alternatives available to them but Winsol is the best one by far.

It provides several well-chosen natural ingredients that deliver improvements in strength, performance, and physique.

Like all the best steroid alternatives, Winsol has no known side effects, excellent customer reviews, and a 60-day money-back guarantee.

What Are Anabolic Steroids and Why Do People Use Them?

Many beginners who are thinking of running steroid cycles are unclear about what anabolic steroids are. In the interests of clarity, let's put that right now. Anabolic androgenic steroids are drugs. More specifically, they are synthetic versions of testosterone.

Testosterone is the male sex hormone. It's responsible for driving the changes boys go through during adolescence. You know the changes we mean: suddenly sprouting whiskers and becoming able to grow a mustache, developing a deeper voice... that sort of thing.

There are 4 types of Testosterone

Enanthate Cypionate Testosterone Propionate Testosterone Suspension

Testosterone is also a steroid that's produced in the body. Not just in male bodies either. Women produce testosterone in their bodies as well. The big difference is men produce more of it than women do.

Higher levels of testosterone support improvements in protein synthesis and nitrogen retention. This results in greater muscle mass. It's due to their higher levels of testosterone that men are generally stronger than women.

When bodybuilders use anabolic steroids, they take on the role of testosterone and, due to the doses involved, it's the equivalent of giving the body a massive testosterone boost.

The presence of such a large amount of the synthetic hormone enhances muscle growth and repair. However, some options have greater potency than others.

Many anabolic steroids also increase red blood cell production. By doing so, they help the muscle get a better supply of oxygen.

Oxygen is a key player in energy production so, when steroids increase its availability by boosting the production of the blood cells, it results in serious improvements in physical stamina and strength.

Post Cycle Therapy (PCT): A Beginner's Guide

Steroids take over the role of testosterone. This causes your body to back off on testosterone production. What starts as a testosterone top-up quickly becomes a testosterone replacement.

Steroids are hard on the body. You cannot use them indefinitely. However, when you stop, your body doesn't suddenly begin increasing testosterone production. It can take time for things to get back to normal.

When the artificial imposter is no longer on the scene, unless appropriate steps are taken, bodybuilders will be hit with all the problems low testosterone normally presents. Problems like fatigue, fat gain, poor mental focus, and rapid loss of muscle mass.

So what's the appropriate step? A post-cycle therapy (PCT).

A PCT is an additional treatment that helps get testosterone production back to normal. Although some PCT treatments utilize natural ingredients, most bodybuilders use specialist drugs.

Here are the two drugs most commonly used for PCTs:

Clomid

Nolvadex

Like the steroid treatments they follow, both these drugs have side effects. Using them also presents additional costs.

Of course, beginners who use natural supplements that work like steroids won't need to worry about any of these things. Products such as Decaduro and Testo Max don't suppress testosterone, they increase it. When you stop using them, the worst thing that may happen is your testosterone levels will start to return to normal.

Recommended Beginner Steroid Cycle

If you have read this far, you should have a better understanding of the bad things steroids can do to the body. Some steroid side effects only present minor inconvenience but others can be unpleasant to downright dangerous.

The longer you use steroids, the greater the dangers become, that's why bodybuilders always use them in cycles.

Steroid cycles generally follow 4-8 week "on" periods, which can be resumed after the body has been given a few weeks to recuperate.

Here are a few popular steroid cycles for beginners:

Testosterone Enanthate Only Cycle (15 Weeks)

Take 500 mg of testosterone enanthate for 10 weeks.

Weeks 11 and 12 and steroid-free.

The final three weeks are for the PCT.

Dianabol Only Cycle (8 Weeks)

Take 30 mg of oral form Dianabol per day for five weeks. Then do a 3-week PCT.

Winstrol Only Cycle (8 Weeks)

Take 50 mg daily for the first 5 weeks. Then do a 3-week PCT.

Testosterone Enanthate and Dianabol Cycle (15 Weeks)

During the first four weeks, take 30 mg of Dianabol per day and 500 mg of Testosterone Enanthate each week.

Through weeks five to 10, drop Dianabol but continue to take 500mg of Testosterone Enanthate per week.

Weeks 11 and 12 are steroid-free. These are followed by a 3-week PCT.

Testosterone Enanthate and Deca Durabolin Cycle (17 Weeks)

This steroid cycle begins with 10 weeks of taking 500 mg of Testosterone Enanthate and 400 mg of Deca Durabolin.

Weeks 11 to 13 and steroid-free. Weeks 14 to 17 are for the PCT.

Latest Research Sources and Clinical Data on Steroids 2023

1. Effects of Methandienone on the Performance and Body Composition of Men Undergoing Athletic Training: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/7018798/

2. Examining the Effect of Withania Somnifera Supplementation on Muscle Strength and Recovery: A Randomized Controlled Trial: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26609282/

3. Effects of Korean Ginseng Berry Extract on Sexual Function in Men With Erectile Dysfunction: A Multicenter, Placebo-Controlled, Double-Blind Clinical Study: https://www.nature.com/articles/ijir201245

4. The Effect of Short-Term Use of Testosterone Enanthate on Muscular Strength and Power in Healthy Young Men: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17530941/

5. The Effect of Extracts of the Roots of the Stinging Nettle (Urtica Dioica) On the Interaction of Shbg With Its Receptor on Human Prostatic Membranes: https://europepmc.org/article/MED/7700987

Beginner Steroid Cycles Conclusions

Written with beginners in mind, this article provides information about the best starter steroids along with the doses to use and steroid cycles. It also provides information about the safe and legal alternatives.

If you are thinking of building your muscles with steroids, we are hoping you will reconsider and choose a natural alternative instead. The results may be a tad slower to appear but you will not need to worry about side effects or any long-term damage to your health. Good luck with your first steroid cycle.