Best Anti Aging Supplement 2023 - Most Effective Supplements and Products to Slow Aging

It's strange how our perceptions change as we get older. Many children can't wait to grow up and often have big plans about the things they will do with their adult lives. However, as we approach middle age, most of us would give anything to stop the aging process or even reverse it.

We may not be able to stop the aging process, but it's certainly possible to regain lost vitality and feel younger. It's also possible to reduce or get rid of fine lines, wrinkles, and other skin-related signs of aging. There are even supplements and beauty products that can help you to do these things and, although the quality and potency can vary considerably from one brand to the next, some of them are incredibly good.

However, before going any further, we must point out that even the best anti-aging supplements cannot stop the aging process. Nothing can but the top options can greatly improve the way you look and feel by increasing vitality and supporting a more youthful appearance.

Why Do We Age?

"Aging" is the word we use to describe the physiological changes we experience during our lives.

There are two types of aging:

Intrinsic aging

Extrinsic aging

Intrinsic aging is predetermined. It's in our DNA. Our bodies are following a blueprint hidden in our genes.

Extrinsic aging is due to outside factors such as our lifestyle habits and the environment we live in. This type of aging is easier to control than intrinsic aging. All we need to do is make appropriate lifestyle changes such as improving our diets, getting more exercise, and limiting our exposure to tobacco smoke and other sources of free radical toxins.

Many aspects of blueprint-based intrinsic aging are due to reductions in hormone production. The lifestyle choices we make can influence this aspect of aging as well but the most effective supplements for aging prevention can have a greater positive effect.

However, if you want to retain your youth for as long as possible and/or look and feel younger, it's best not to solely rely on anti aging supplements. You will need to have a healthy lifestyle as well. If you don't you will be working against your chosen anti aging supplement and reducing the overall benefits. Work with it, and you will be surprised at how great a difference it can make.

What are the Best Anti Aging Supplements?

After reviewing the abilities of dozens of anti aging supplements, we eventually discovered the three options that work best:

GenF20Plus - best for healthy aging

Testo Prime - best for men

Kollagen Intensiv - best for women

The top two products are anti aging pills (supplement form). SkinCeption is a cream. It's a little limited in the things that it can do. All it does is rejuvenate and protect the skin. However, it works better than any of the other anti aging creams we reviewed so, although it cannot help you to feel younger, its ability to make you appear so makes it an excellent option for women who are trying to fight the signs of aging.

#1 - GenF20 Plus - HGH Releaser

CLICK to view GenF20 Plus website and see pricing and special offers

GenF20 Plus is an anti aging supplement that provides ingredients that stimulate the pituitary gland, causing it to produce larger quantities of human growth hormone (HGH).

Often referred to as the body's internal fountain of youth, HGH serves many roles in the body. One of the things it does is help us to look and feel young. It also aids the maintenance of lean body mass and supports healthy cardiovascular function.

HGH levels peak during adolescence and then progressively decline with age. By the time the average person has lived three or four decades, the effects of low HGH are generally beginning to show.

Arguably the best selling supplement to slow aging on the market, GenF20 Plus provides a combination of amino acids and other natural ingredients that help bring the pituitary gland back online.

Most people only associate amino acids with bodybuilding, because they are the building blocks that make muscle. However, amino acids serve numerous other important roles in the body as well. One of the things they do is encourage HGH secretion.

Research is highly supportive of using amino acid supplements as HGH boosters. [1]

In addition to providing several of the best natural HGH releasers, GenF20 Plus also provides Panax ginseng. There are several forms of ginseng but Panax ginseng (red ginseng/Korean ginseng) is known to be the best.

Although Panax ginseng is unlikely to increase HGH, it's renowned for its ability to increase vitality and enhance sex drive. It also has a reputation as a "life-giving herb."

In addition to having a strong formulation, GenF20 Plus also has a 67-day money-back guarantee.

GenF20 Plus Pros

Doctor-endorsed anti-aging supplement

100% natural ingredients

Provides proven HGH releasers

Includes a potent antioxidant

Anti inflammatory properties

Helps prevent age related diseases

Supports Immune function

No side effects reported by users

Discounts are available when you order 2 or more boxes

The manufacturer provides a money-back guarantee

GenF2o Plus Cons

Unsuitable for vegans and vegetarians

Only available via the official website

#2 - Testo Prime - Testosterone Supplement

CLICK to view Testo Prime website and see pricing and special offers

Testo Prime is a testosterone booster. It's popular with men from all walks of life. Some guys use it for bodybuilding and muscle growth, while others use it to enhance their sexual potency or to help them to overcome age-related problems such as poor concentration or fatigue.

Regardless of whether you want to improve your physique, perform better at work, or simply have extra energy to play with your kids, Testo Prime can help.

Like HGH testosterone is an important hormone that peaks during adolescence and then goes into gradual decline.

When testosterone is low, it can cause many problems such as loss of muscle mass, weight gain, and low libido. Low testosterone also interferes with cognitive function, makes us tire more easily, and can even contribute to erectile dysfunction (ED). [2]

Research shows that, in addition to making you feel older, low testosterone can also make you look older by reducing skin density and elasticity. [3]

Easily one of the best and safest testosterone boosters on the market, Testo Prime has excellent credentials as an anti aging supplement for men.

Each pill provides several of the best natural testosterone boosters known to science including fenugreek and ashwagandha. It also exploits the vitality-boosting abilities of Panax ginseng and contains several ingredients that increase energy.

Fenugreek and ashwagandha have excellent credentials as anti-aging compounds. Research shows fenugreek offers protection from skin aging, while ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) has been shown to promote longevity, improve mental alertness in elderly people and improve their quality of life. [4, 5]

Some research is also highly supportive of Ashwandha's reputation as a lifespan extender. The results of one study suggest the herb may extend lifespan by as much as 20%. [6]

Testo Prime Pros

Pros

Suitable for vegans and vegetarians

Science-backed formulation

Fights aging and helps improve quality of life

Improves body composition

No known side effects

Possible to get 3 bottles for the price of 2

The manufacturer provides a lifetime guarantee

Testo Prime Cons

Poor product for women

You can only buy it from the official website

#3 - SkinCeption Kollagen Intensive - Skin Health - Collagen supplements

CLICK to view Kollagen Intensiv website and see pricing and special offers

SkinCeption Kollagen Intensiv is an anti aging cream for skin elasticity developed by Dr. Dave David. He's a respected cosmetic surgeon who has appeared in Time Magazine alongside the world's leading aesthetic surgeons.

In addition to having a good pedigree, Kollagen Intensiv has excellent customer reviews. It also has a 67-day money-back guarantee.

Judging by the things customers are saying about this skin cream and their before and after photographs, claims via the guarantee are likely to be few and far between.

After application, Kollagen Intensiv increases collagen production, helping to firm the skin and banish crows feet and fine lines. It's a high-potency formulation that has been shown to reduce wrinkles by 354%.

Kollagen Intensiv also functions as a moisturizer to keep the skin looking healthy and youthful. It reduces dark circles under the eyes as well as skin tone and protects the skin from the UV radiation responsible for photoaging.

Kollagen Intensiv Pros

Developed by a respected cosmetic surgeon

Used by top models and celebrities

Clinically proven formulation

Promotes skin hydration

Contains Vitamin C and Vitamin E

Discounts applied to larger orders

67-day money-back guarantee

Kollagen Intensiv Cons

Doesn't increase vitality or provide other anti aging benefits

You can only buy it from the official website

How We Ranked the Best Anti Aging Supplements

We ranked the best anti-aging products based on the abilities of their key ingredients and the quality of their customer reviews. In the case of the products that made our top 3, the formulations are first-rate. As is customer feedback.

The same cannot be said for most of the other anti aging products we reviewed. A lot of the formulations were abysmal and we were not surprised to discover so many customers complaining they felt let down by their purchases.

We have to admit there were also a few near contenders but none of them were quite up to standard when compared to our top 3.

In addition to being effective, to make our list supplements needed to be sensibly priced. We consider a usage cost of $100+ per month unacceptably high. Even if you don't take advantage of multibuy savings or other discounts, all of the supplements that made the grade cost much less than $100 per month to use. However, we reviewed plenty of lower-standard anti aging products that carried much higher price tags.

We also needed to see money-back guarantees. It's easy to make promises but far harder to keep them. When manufacturers are willing to guarantee their products it shows how much faith they have in their supplement's abilities.

Above all else, what we wanted to see were anti aging supplements that offer unbeatable value for money.

Anti Aging Pills Vs Anti Aging Creams: Which Is Best?

So which should you choose, some pills or a cream? Although both options are good, anti aging supplements you take orally are generally the best option but there is nothing to stop you from using both.

Anti aging creams mainly reduce lines and wrinkles and make your skin look younger and healthier. There may be a few additional health benefits such as protection from photoaging, but all the benefits are cosmetic. Anti aging creams won't boost your energy levels, make you feel younger, or do anything else. They are very limited in the things they can do.

However, if you only want to look younger, the best anti-aging creams can help you to do it and SkinCeption is the best of the best.

While creams work from the outside in, anti aging pills do the opposite. They work from the inside out and can make you look and feel younger. What's the point of looking more youthful if you constantly feel like a clockwork toy with a broken spring? Thats what can happen when you choose a cream instead of a pill.

Wrinkles and other skin problems only account for a small percentage of the symptoms of aging. By the time you notice them appear, it's more than likely plenty of other symptoms will also be apparent even if you have not managed to make the connection and realized why you are feeling the way you are.

Due to their greater versatility, we suggest you choose anti aging pills instead of anti aging creams.

However, if your budget allows, consider using GenF20 Plus or Testo Prime alongside SkinCeption. Although the cream is more popular with women, men can use it too. Its ability to hydrate the skin and offer protection from UV radiation will allow it to work well alongside either of the other two top products.

How to Prevent Premature Aging

Regardless of whether you choose to use pills or creams, if you want to continue looking and feeling younger for as long as possible, you may need to modify certain aspects of your life.

Although the best anti aging vitamins and supplements can help you to carry your plans forward, habits such as smoking and overuse of alcohol will hold you back. Both flood the body with free radical toxins and place unnecessary strain on important organs. In the case of alcohol, it's the liver. In the case of smoking, it's the lungs and heart.

When free radical toxins build up in the body, it causes oxidative stress. This condition has been linked to many health issues including neurodegenerative diseases, and cancers. It's also believed to contribute to early aging. [7]

Free radical toxins are also present in many foods and the atmosphere around us. If you live in a big city, the level of contamination can be particularly bad.

Regardless of your living location, you will not be able to avoid sun exposure and free radicals entirely. However, actions such as stopping smoking and/or trying to avoid secondary smoking are good ways to limit your exposure.

Make Smart Food Choices for Healthy Aging

Avoiding processed food is another good way to reduce your exposure to free radical toxins. Most processed foods contain chemical additives that contribute to oxidative stress. Fresh foods are a much better option, but you may want to concentrate on fish and poultry instead of red meats.

Fresh fruits and vegetables are also important. In addition to being loaded with nutrients, they are also packed with antioxidants that fight free radical toxins and reduce oxidative stress.

Always wash your fruit and vegetables well before you cook or eat them in case they contain traces of insecticides or other chemical-based agricultural products. If you don't mind paying a little more, organic foods are the best options.

Keep Active to Stay Younger Longer

Regardless of whether you choose to walk more, take up tennis, or go to the gym; any form of regular exercise is good. Exercise increases blood flow to the skin, helping it to attain a better supply of nutrients.

Exercise also has the potential to reduce puffiness around the eyes by increasing the flow of lymphatic fluid.

Perhaps more importantly, some research suggests that exercise reverses the mitochondrial changes that can lead to fine lines and wrinkles. Exercise provides several other skin benefits as well. [8]

Anti Aging Summary

All the most effective supplements to prevent aging can help you to fight the visible signs of getting older. The two options you take orally can help you to feel younger and more energetic too.

However, if you want to get the best results from your chosen anti aging supplement, you will need to use it consistently and incorporate it into your normal daily routine.

It's also necessary to take a look at your present lifestyle. If it's already healthy, good for you. If it's not, try to improve it and take steps to lower your exposure to free radical toxins.

This type of battle plan won't make you immortal or help you stay young-looking forever but it will enable you to retain your youth and vitality for as long as possible and the best anti aging supplements will help you to do it.

Research Sources and Clinical Trials to Support Healthy Aging

1. Increased Human Growth Hormone Following Oral Consumption of an Amino Acid Supplement: Results of a Randomized, Placebo-Controlled, Double-Blind, Crossover Study in Healthy Subjects: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6732240/

2. Low Testosterone: https://diabetes.org/healthy-living/sexual-health/low-testosterone

3. Modulating Testosterone Pathway: A New Strategy to Tackle Male Skin Aging?: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3459575/

4. Ethanolic Fenugreek Extract: Its Molecular Mechanisms against Skin Aging and the Enhanced Functions by Nanoencapsulation: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8879298/

5. Efficacy and Tolerability of Ashwagandha Root Extract in the Elderly for Improvement of General Well-being and Sleep: A Prospective, Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Study: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7096075/

6. Withania Somnifera Root Extract Extends Lifespan of Caenorhabditis Elegans: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4117092

7. Oxidative Stress, Aging, and Diseases: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5927356/

8. The Scientific Reasons That Exercise Can Give You Better-Looking Skin: https://www.everydayhealth.com/skin-beauty/the-scientific-reasons-why-exercise-can-give-you-better-looking-skin/