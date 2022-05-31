Best Appetite Suppressant Pills Over the Counter to Control Hunger

Hunger and cravings are one of the greatest obstacles most dieters need to overcome. It's very easy to give in to these urges. Especially when they continue day after day.

Fortunately, there are some very good supplements that can make life easier by reducing hunger and controlling cravings. If you are presently struggling with these issues, your journey to slimness may be harder than it needs to be.

Best Appetite Control Pills to Reduce Cravings

PhenQ – Best appetite suppressant supplement for Overall Weight Loss Support Leanbean – Best appetite suppressing supplements for Women Zotrim – Best Herbal Appetite Suppressant PhenGold – Best appetite suppressants for Busy People Instant Knockout – Best appetite suppressant for Athletic Men and Women

What Is the Best Diet Pill for Controlling Appetite and Cravings?

PhenQ is easily the best diet pill for controlling hunger and cravings. It has equally good credentials as a fat burner, but there are few other options that are almost as good.

Depending on your particular requirements, you may want to try one of them instead.

These are the top five appetite suppressant weight loss supplements:

#1. PhenQ – Best Pill for Overall Weight Loss Support

If your hunger is so strong you fear it may get the better of you, PhenQ will help you to get it under control.

If you are troubled by food cravings or find it difficult to avoid the temptation to snack, PhenQ is the ideal weight loss supplement and it offers an unbeatable level of overall weight loss support.

PhenQ has already helped more than 190,000 people maintain their low-calorie diets and lose weight. It has excellent customer reviews and the manufacturer offers a 60-day money-back guarantee. The real PhenQ reviews from real customers who have lost weight are very positive.

A Look at the Appetite Suppressant Support You Can Expect

PhenQ supports weight loss by offering five key benefits:

Controls hunger and cravings

Accelerating metabolism and fat loss

Actively burn stored fat cells

Boosts energy

Enhances mood

Blocks body fat creation

As you can see, this appetite suppressant supplement does an awful lot more than simply helping you to reduce the amount of food you are putting into your mouth.

In addition to causing hunger and cravings, dieting often causes fatigue as well and may also make you feel down. If you have tried to lose weight and failed in the past, you may have already experienced one or both of these problems.

If they have scuppered your weight loss efforts in the past, PhenQ can prevent them from doing it again.

By providing ingredients that increase metabolism, and working alongside your diet, PhenQ helps you to burn more calories and fat per day. If you were already burning fat without its help, PhenQ will help you to burn even more.

PhenQ's ability to do these things is largely due to an exciting proprietary ingredient called a-Lacys Reset but it is not working alone. The PhenQ formulation contains some of the best natural weight loss aids in the world, including nopal and Capsimax.

Both these ingredients have proven hunger-fighting capabilities. The formulation provides chromium picolinate, as well. A lot of the best diet pill formulations do.

Although some evidence suggests chromium picolinate may inhibit genuine hunger, that's not the area where it excels. The main thing it does is regulate blood sugar and insulin to cut off the reason for cravings at the source.

#2. Leanbean – Best Pill for Women

We are ranking Leanbean slightly lower than PhenQ because it doesn't offer quite the same overall level of support. However, the decision was a tough call.

Leanbean is designed to support the weight loss needs of women, not men. So, although it does boast one ability that PhenQ does not have, it's only going to be advantageous to women.

Regardless of the various pros and cons, some women may prefer Leanbean just because it's tailored to support the needs of women. In reality, the only real advantage Leanbean has over PhenQ is its ability to regulate estrogen.

Many women gain weight due to the estrogen fluctuations that occur due to menstruation. The estrogen changes that happen at menopause can cause women to gain weight as well.

Because Leanbean contains an ingredient that can help keep estrogen levels on an even keel, it will certainly be the best option for women whose weight issues are hormonal.

Leanbean is also stimulant-free so, in that respect, it beats PhenQ as well but only for people who want to lose weight without stimulants.

A Look at the Kind of Support You Can Expect

Leanbean supports weight loss in several ways:

Controls hunger and cravings

Regulates female hormones

Boosts metabolism and fat loss

Speeds up the fat burning process

Fights diet-related fatigue

Combats weight gain

Leanbean provides several ingredients that suppress hunger but glucomannan is the most important one. It's a water-soluble fiber that expands in the stomach, increasing satiety and reducing the desire to eat.

Like PhenQ, Leanbean provides chromium to control blood sugar and insulin. However, in this case, chromium gets a helping hand. The formulation also contains green coffee bean extract.

Green coffee beans provide chlorogenic acid. Some research supports using it as a fat burner. Other research does not, but there are no doubts about its ability to regulate insulin and prevent the blood sugar crashes that cause cravings for sugar and carbs.

#3. Zotrim – Best Herbal Appetite Suppressant supplements

Well deserving of a place on any list of best appetite suppressants, Zotrim is a powerful hunger reducer that owes much of its ability to a trio of herbs.

Although the formulation provides some B vitamins and caffeine to boost energy and fight fatigue, its hunger squashing prowess is due to extracts from yerba mate, guarana, and damiana.

These three wonders of nature appear to have a special synergy that allows the combo to be very tough on hunger. Research shows this is so but, more importantly, Zotrim has outperformed three prescription drugs in clinical trials.

This is very impressive so you may be wondering why we are not placing Zotrim higher up the list of appetite suppressants. The reason is simple. Although Zotrim is easily one of the best appetite suppressants ever created, both PhenQ and Leanbean offer a greater level of weight loss support.

Zotrim is mainly a hunger suppressant. It has value as an energy booster as well but that's pretty much as far as it goes.

A Look the Expected Weight Loss Support

Controls hunger and food cravings

Helps you resist snacking

Although Zotrim hunger suppressants only really suppress appetite, it does it exceedingly well and the manufacturer offers a 100-day money-back guarantee.

The other thing that sets Zotrim apart from other over-the-counter (OTC) appetite suppressants is its long pedigree. It's been supporting people's weight loss needs since 2001. None of the other top natural appetite suppressants have been around for nearly that long. Zotrim has withstood the test of time and is still going strong.

When it comes to burning fat, you may not do it as rapidly with Zotrim as you would with the other four top options but it will get you there in the end. More importantly, it will help you to lose weight without hunger and food cravings. That's what it's all about.

#4. PhenGold – Best Option for Busy People

With most weight loss pills, good results require you to take two or more doses per day. PhenGold is different. You only need to take it once. That makes it the perfect choice for people who have such hectic schedules they find it hard to fit in a second or third dose during the day.

PhenGold is a relative newcomer to the weight loss market. Compared to the other options on our list it's a spring chicken but it works so well nine of 10 users go on to recommend it to their friends. The impartial reviews on PhenGold are very positive.

Like PhenQ and Leanbean, PhenGold does much more than suppress hunger and cravings. It's an impressive product. We almost ranked it higher than Zotrim but it would have been wrong to rank Zotrim any lower because of its proven successes in clinical trials.

A Look at the Weight Loss Process

PhenGold offers the following benefits:

Curbs cravings and sugary food hunger

Increases energy and focus

Enhances mood and motivation

Boosts metabolism and lowers body weight

Helps you to burn more calories and body fat 24 hours a day

PhenGold uses green coffee beans to curb cravings instead of chromium but there is nothing wrong with that. Both ingredients do the same thing.

Most of the supplement's appetite suppressing capabilities are due to cayenne pepper and it's paired here with green tea extract. That's an incredibly powerful fat burning combination.

Each dose of PhenGold also provides caffeine. In addition to being an energy booster and body fat burner, caffeine also has a modest appetite suppressing effect that will support the more potent abilities of cayenne.

At 225 mg per dose, the caffeine content is perhaps a bit high. That's another reason why PhenGold did earn a place higher up on our list.

However, you'd get a similar caffeine hit by drinking a couple of coffees. Nobody can say the dose is ridiculously high.

#5. Instant Knockout – Best Appetite Suppressants for Athletic Men and Women

Instant Knockout is the best appetite suppressant supplement for athletic individuals. It's one of the best options for boosting energy levels and metabolism as well but that's not surprising, Instant Knockout was developed especially for boxers and people involved in other fighting sports.

With this option, you need to take four doses per day. That makes it a little harder to fit into your routine. However, getting four daily top-ups is very good for knocking hunger and cravings on the head. The regular top-ups also help prevent you from running out of steam during training.

The manufacturer makes a big deal about this supplement's abilities as a fat burner. Its abilities as a hunger suppressant get pushed into second place but, with each dose providing a generous helping of glucomannan, Instant Knockout is as good at hammering hunger as it is at burning fat.

Expected Results on Your Weight Loss Journey

The main thing Instant Knockout does is help you to get a toned and ripped physique. It does this by providing the following benefits:

Appetite control and reduces calorie intake

Increases in thermogenesis and burns body fat cells

Faster metabolism

Around the clock improvements in fat burning

More energy to train

When you train hard, it's easy to work up an appetite. Most supplements that are aimed at athletic individuals don't provide any help in this area. Instant Knockout is one of the few that does and the fact that it does could be one of the reasons the supplement is so popular.

The formulation also provides Vitamin D. Many people don't get enough of this important nutrient, leading to low testosterone. That's the last thing you want when your goal is to be fighting fit.

If you want to train harder without the distraction of hunger, Instant Knockout is the best appetite suppressant supplement to have working your corner.

Appetite Suppressants Introduction

If you seriously want to lose weight, appetite suppressant supplements are arguably the best way to do so.

Appetite suppressants tackle the problem head on. They help reduce your daily calorie intake and help you lose weight by accustoming your body (and brain) to want less food.

Most of the best weight loss supplements don't only function as appetite suppressants, they help you to lose weight in other ways as well. Helping to control your hunger cravings is just one of them. Increasing the speed of your fat loss is another.

Many appetite suppressant supplements will also be highly effective fat burners or carb blockers as well.

This page lists five of the best weight loss pills for controlling appetite and cravings. Four of them also regularly appear on lists of best fat burners.

Before we introduce our top 5 appetite suppressant diet pills, it may be helpful if we explain the difference between hunger and cravings because many dieters mistakenly believe they are the same thing.

Thousands of years ago, the Chinese philosopher Sun Tzu offered the advice, "know thine enemy." He was offering advice to warriors hoping to become more skilled in the "art of war," but it's equally prudent for those who are fighting to get thin.

It's much easier to overcome hunger and food cravings once you understand what they are and why they occur.

What Is Hunger?

Hunger is the sensation that tells you it's time to eat. Everyone knows that so it's very easy to explain.

Your brain switches on the hunger sensation in response to chemical messengers sent from the digestive organs. This is hunger in its truest sense. You could think of it as an empty belly demanding the brain order some food.

You may also have heard the term "satiety." This sensation is the opposite of hunger. It's the sensation of "feeling full" that tells the brain there is no longer a requirement for food. The best appetite suppressant diet pills control hunger by increasing satiety.

What are Cravings and Why Do They Occur?

Cravings are a little different. They often occur after eating, when the stomach is already full. Cravings have nothing to do with an empty belly or a genuine need to eat.

When we "crave" food, the foods we want most tends to be loaded with simple sugars or carbs. Ever notice that?

We crave these foods because blood sugar is low and the brain knows sugar and carbs can increase blood sugar levels fast.

At this point, you may be wondering how anyone's blood sugar can become so low when they have just eaten. If you are, we don't blame you. It's a pretty strange idea. However, it's the result of a pretty strange state of affairs.

After a meal, blood sugar levels can rise rapidly and become much higher than normal. Eating high-calorie foods and/or overly large portions increases the risk of this happening.

When the brain senses the elevation in blood sugar, it signals the pancreas gland and instructs it to release insulin.

Insulin is very good at lowering blood sugar levels. So good, it can cause blood sugar "crashes."

The brain responds to blood sugar crashing by initiating cravings for sugar and carbs.

If you give in to these cravings you will be pumping additional calories into your body – calories it does not need. In a best-case scenario, this may only slow or halt your weight loss. However, responding to cravings is far more likely to result in further weight gain.

This is why all the best appetite suppressant diet pills provide ingredients that control cravings as well as genuine hunger.

Appetite Suppressing Supplements Vs Prescription Appetite Suppressant Pills

Regardless of whether your weight loss aim is to get slimmer and lose weight or to get a ripped lean physique, hunger and cravings are a hurdle it's best to move out of the way.

A lot of people who try to lose fat but give up do so because the desire to eat was too strong. The best appetite suppressant pills are very good at turning things around.

Some people doubt the abilities of natural supplements, believing their ability to control hunger and cravings cannot match that of weight management drugs. Nothing could be further from the truth.

The best natural appetite suppressant supplements can work just as well as the prescription options do and are often even stronger. Most of the top options are also more versatile because they provide fat loss support in additional areas and the prescription options do not.

The best natural appetite suppressants are also less likely to cause side effects. All the prescription options have many known side effects. That's one of the reasons their use requires the correct medical supervision. A lot of people fail to realize that.

The Best Ingredients for Curbing Hunger and Cravings

Although several natural ingredients can control hunger and cravings, some of them work better than others.

If you spend any time examining supplement ingredient profiles you will notice certain options, such as nopal and glucomannan, turn up again and again. There is no great mystery about this. They keep turning up because they are the best.

Nopal

Nopal (Caralluma fimbriata) is a species of cactus. In some countries, it's a popular food and is also used for manufacturing vegan-acceptable leather.

In India, nopal has a longstanding reputation as a hunger suppressant. Research shows its reputation is built on solid ground.

The results of one study shows the participants who received daily doses of nopal extract experienced less hunger and lost significantly more weight than the members of the placebo group. The members of the nopal group also showed reductions in waist circumference.

Glucomannan

This ingredient often appears on diet pill labels as "konjac" because that's the name of the plant that it comes from.

Glucomannan is a natural fiber that's taken from the plant's roots. In some parts of Asia, flour made from the roots is a key ingredient in low-calorie noodles.

In the West, most people only know glucomannan as an appetite suppressing supplements ingredient.

Glucomannan is incredibly absorbent. It can soak up 50 times its weight in water and it does it quite fast. It can really accelerate your weight loss journey.

As the fibers hydrate, they swell and become a jelly. When this process occurs in the stomach, the presence of the jelly increases satiety and reduces hunger.

Glucomannan can only form the appetite suppressing jelly if it has access to sufficient water. For that reason, it's important to take glucomannan supplements with at least one to two glasses of water.

Glucomannan's ability to suppress appetite has been well studied and it's proven to work. The results of one study suggests it may further support weight reduction by increasing fecal energy loss.

Capsicum Extract

Capsicum is a red pepper extract that often appears on diet pill labels as "cayenne."

The fruit provides a compound called capsaicin. It is this that provides the fruit with its heat. If your tongue has ever felt that distinctive chili burn, you will have already experienced capsaicin at work. A great ingredient to help you lose weight.

If you have ever eaten a spicy meal and then started to sweat, that's due to capsaicin as well. It increases thermogenesis, causing your body to lose extra energy as heat. Many of the top fat-burning supplements list capsicum among the key ingredients. Capsicum can boost metabolism and burn excess fat cells.

Thanks to a mountain of study that proves that it helps you lose weight, capsicum's fat-burning ability tends to get a lot of attention.

However, research says capsicum suppresses appetite as well. For some reason, this ability is often treated as if it has lesser importance.

Some supplements provide capsicum as Capsimax. This is a branded ingredient that combines capsicum with other helpful ingredients.

Garcinia Cambogia

Garcinia cambogia is a tropical fruit. The extracts that are used in appetite suppressant supplements and other dietary supplements come from its rind.

The rind is rich in a plant chemical called hydroxycitric acid (HCA). It's very good for reducing hunger and cravings but that is not all it does.

HCA further supports weight loss by interfering with the body's ability to store excess calories as fat.

Chromium & Green Coffee Bean Extract

Chromium and green coffee bean extract are both popular appetite suppressant ingredients. We may as well deal with them together here because they do the same thing.

Both ingredients regulate blood sugar and insulin, helping to prevent the scenario that results in cravings for sugar and carbs.

Black Pepper Extract

Black pepper extract does not control hunger. Nor does it help with cravings yet many of the best natural appetite suppressant supplements provide it. So do many other supplements, many of which have no relationship with weight loss. This is because it's so useful.

Black pepper provides a compound called piperine. It could be seen as a helper ingredient because it improves the bioavailability of other ingredients, helping your body to absorb them more efficiently.

Although some supplements use standard black pepper extracts, many more use a patented version called Bioperine. It's extremely powerful and has a piperine potency of at least 95%.

How to Get the Best Results from Appetite Suppressant Supplements

The best appetite suppressant supplements work best in combination with a sensible and healthy diet.

Although they help you to eat smaller portions at mealtimes and avoid the temptation to snack, eating less isn't enough. You need to make wise food choices too.

Some foods are more calorie dense than others. Foods that are high in sugar or fat are particularly bad. If they contain high levels of both that's an even worse recipe for diet distress.

Calorie density refers to the number of calories that are present in a given weight of food. A pound of doughnuts provides around 2000 calories. That's a high-calorie density and high calorie intake.

On the other hand, a pound of blueberries only has 512 calories. That's a much lower calorie density and there are no prizes for guessing which option is better for your health.

When your meals contain too many calorie-dense foods, it can slow or halt your progress. It may even make the scales begin moving the wrong way.

If you want to get the best results from any brand of appetite suppressant supplement, it helps if you are aware of how many calories are entering your mouth. The best way to track this is to use a food journal or calorie-counting app.

With some food options, such as tins of tuna, the calorie information will be on the label. With other options, such as cucumbers and fresh fish, it will not but you will be able to find the information online.

Of course, the calorie information will refer to specific weights or measures so you may also need to invest in a set of digital scales.

How Much Do the Best Appetite Suppressant Supplements Cost?

All of the best natural appetite suppressant pills cost around $50 to $70 for a 30-day supply. If you take advantage of discounts and special deals, the cost per bottle can be cheaper still.

For instance, some manufacturers allow you to buy three bottles for the price of two or five for the price of three.

Who are Appetite Suppressant Supplements For?

Pills that reduce appetite and food cravings are the best solution for people who need to burn fat but find it difficult to eat smaller food portions and/or eat less frequently.

Some people successfully lose weight without undue misery due to hunger but they are few and far between. Most people struggle to eat less and, although some are happy to grin and bear it, many more are not and seek out good appetite suppressants instead.

Who Shouldn't Use Appetite Suppressant Pills?

Although appetite suppressants are the perfect solution for most people who struggle to keep their hunger under control, some people may need to seek medical advice before using them.

Others, such as women who are pregnant or nursing a child, probably shouldn't be thinking of using appetite suppressants at all. Certainly not without their doctor's approval.

People who have existing health conditions, such as diabetes or heart disease, will also need to seek medical approval before using appetite suppressant pills. As will anyone who would need to use them alongside medication.

If you have any doubts about using this or any other type of supplement, the best thing to do is discuss your intentions with a suitably qualified medical professional first.

Depending on your circumstances, certain options may be better for you than others are as well.

For instance, if you normally have to avoid drinking coffee because it makes you feel jittery or unwell, you will need to seek out an appetite suppressant, such as Leanbean, that is stimulant free.

If you are vegan or vegetarian, you will need to choose an appetite suppressant pill that does not contain any animal extracts.

Best Appetite Suppressants FAQ

What is the strongest appetite suppressant over the counter?

You will have no shortage of options if you want to buy appetite suppressants over the counter (OTC). Although there are several brands that can lay claim, we believe PhenQ is the hunger suppressant pills that are currently setting the bar. It is well formulated and real customer reviews back this up.

Is there a pill that stops your appetite?

Yes, there are several pills to control hunger available. Some are prescription only - such as Phentermine (Adipex) and some are available over-the-counter such as PhenQ and LeanBean.

What is the best natural appetite suppressant?

This is subjective. Water is a very effective natural appetite suppressant. Sometimes if you feel hungry all it takes is a glass of water to quell the hunger pangs. There are also pills that can prevent the feelings of hunger ( appetite suppressants) - these are naturally formulated with ingredients such as green tea extract, green coffee, chromium picolinate and glucomannan.

Do any appetite suppressants really work?

Appetite suppressants are designed to help people control their eating habits by reducing hunger and cravings. There are many different types of appetite suppressants on the market, ranging from prescription medications to over-the-counter weight loss supplements. While some studies have shown that certain appetite suppressants can be effective in curbing hunger and losing weight, there is still much unknown about how well they work and what potential side effects they may cause. As a result, it is important to speak with a healthcare provider before taking any type of appetite suppressant or weight loss pill. When used as directed, appetite suppressants can be a helpful tool for managing weight. However, they are not a replacement for healthy eating and exercise habits.

Best Appetite Suppressant Supplements - The Bottom Line

There are literally thousands of appetite suppressants on the market. Unfortunately, many of them are not as good as their manufacturers would have you believe.

Even if they work, certain options can produce nasty side effects. If a pill makes you feel too ill to eat, that could be seen as effective. In a perverse kind of way. But who wants to get results like that?

This page lists five of the best appetite suppressant supplements for controlling cravings and reducing hunger. None of them have a reputation for causing side effects. All of them have excellent customer reviews.

Each of our top pick appetite suppressants provides ingredients that have proven their worth in clinical trials. None of them carry any dead weight or have unnecessary binders and fillers. They are high-quality dietary supplements through and through.

Despite the use of so many high-quality ingredients, none of the best appetite suppressant pills are ridiculously expensive. They are competitively priced and deliver excellent value for money.

Depending on your requirements, you may find certain options more appealing than others. However, if you want an appetite suppressant that offers the broadest range of additional benefits, we suggest you go with our #1 choice of best appetite suppressants – PhenQ. There is lots of positive feedback and the formula is perfectly tailored to control appetite and reduce hunger.