Best at Home Teeth Whitening Kit with Before and After Pics and User Reviews

An alluring smile is a powerful tool that goes beyond aesthetics, influencing how we are perceived and boosting our confidence. Yet, achieving that radiant, white smile can sometimes be a costly and time-consuming endeavor. Luckily, advancements in dental technology have brought forth an array of at-home teeth whitening kits, empowering you to brighten your smile at your convenience, without breaking the bank.

However, with so many options to choose between, finding the best product for whitening your teeth at home can entail a lot of confusion. If you get it wrong, it may also lead to untold frustration.

But don't worry. This article provides information about Nubeam - the best home teeth whitening product created so far. It's easy to use, very effective, and can brighten your smile in record time.

NuBeam: A Kit That Makes Your Teeth Dazzle in 3 Easy Steps

NuBeam is an exciting new teeth whitening brand that's on a mission to help people get professional-level results from the convenience of their own homes. Its Supersmile Teeth Whitening Kit is a 2-part system that can make your teeth up to 12 shades lighter in only 14 days.

Safe and effective, and very easy to use, the Supersmile Teeth Whitening Kit works well for teeth of all kinds. It's gentle on sensitive teeth yet still powerful enough to remove those unsightly coffee stains that can ruin a smile.

Nubeam Reviews from Customers

"I've always been insecure about my yellowish teeth. But after using NuBeam for just 2 weeks, my smile is noticeably whiter and brighter. This product really works wonders! I'm more confident and actually love smiling for photos now." - Amanda S., New York, NY

"As a chronic coffee drinker, I thought I was doomed to stained teeth forever. NuBeam proved me wrong! It made my teeth whiter than they've been in years after just 14 days. I'm so thrilled to show off my new beautiful smile." - Ryan W., Chicago, IL

"I tried whitening strips before but they irritated my sensitive teeth. NuBeam whitened my teeth without any pain or sensitivity at all! It's quick, easy to use, and gave me a smile I can't stop beaming about." - Sophia K., Austin, TX

"I was amazed at how fast NuBeam worked to whiten my teeth. After years of red wine stains, my smile looks crisp and bright again. I love that it's convenient to do at home too. NuBeam is my secret to picture-perfect teeth now." - Olivia S., Seattle, WA

"As a bride-to-be, I wanted dazzling white teeth for my wedding photos. NuBeam transformed my smile from dull to radiant just in time for my big day! My teeth now look stunning in all my wedding pics thanks to this fab product." - Jessica P., San Diego, CA

At Home Teeth Whitening Kit Before and After Pictures

What's Included in the NuBeam Teeth Whitening Kit?

The Supersmile Teeth Whitening Kit provides a shade guide, a 14-day supply of mint-flavored teeth whitening strips, and a special LED booster light that enhances the effects of the teeth whitening strip treatment.

NuBeam Shade Guide

Similar to the ones dentists use, the NuBeam shade guide is a useful tool that will help you to monitor the teeth whitening process.

It provides a visual reference that allows you to compare your existing tooth color to 20 different shades. Before you begin the teeth whitening treatment, it's best to make a note of your initial tooth shade. Doing so will enable you to see what a big difference the treatment has made when checking the shade again after a couple of weeks.

NuBeam Supersmile Teeth Whitening Strips (14-Day Supply)

In addition to teeth whitening compounds, the strips also contain ingredients that help them to adhere to the teeth. Each strip has a peel-off backing that you need to remove before use.

You have to apply one strip to the top teeth and another to the lower teeth and level them in place for an hour.

Each strip is infused with a next-generation hydrogen peroxide, called PVP, that initiates a chemical reaction that gently dissolves stubborn stains and whitens your teeth.

Going a step further, PVP provides a blocking action that prevents new stains from forming on your tooth enamel.

NuBeam LED Booster Light

A very important part of the teeth whitening system, the booster light emits blue light frequencies that enhance the effects of the process by encouraging the PVP from the strips to sink deeper into the tooth surface.

This causes stains on the teeth to dissolve faster, setting the teeth whitening process into overdrive.

The light comes with a wireless controller that allows you to switch it on with the press of a button after you have placed it inside your mouth.

How to Use the NuBeam Teeth Whitening System

The system is nice and easy to use. However, to get the best results it's a good idea to try and use it at a similar time every day so that you get 24 hours between treatments.

The most appropriate time will depend on your lifestyle and daily routine. Many people use the system just before going to bed.

There is nothing complicated about using this teeth whitening system. All you need to do is follow three simple steps.

Peel the backing from the back of the strips. Place the strips on your teeth and leave them in place for an hour. Remove the strips and use the booster light for five minutes.

There is no need to sit still during the treatment or allow the whitening process to become boring. Read a book, listen to some music, or find some other fun way to occupy your time.

10 Reasons to Entrust Your Smile to NuBeam

Irritation-free formula

Dissolves stains in just 60 minutes

Gentle on super-sensitive teeth

Erases even the worst stains

No damage to tooth enamel

Residue-free, easy cleanup

Clinically proven smile transformation

Cruelty-free, vegan-friendly formula

Dentist-recommended teeth whitening product

Guaranteed to brighten your smile

Where to Buy the NuBeam Teeth Whitening System

Unfortunately, you won't find this teeth whitening kit in any of your local stores. You can only buy it from the official website. However, at less than $100 the price is very reasonable, there are no additional charges for shipping, and the manufacturer offers occasional discounts that can deliver even greater value for money.

Understanding the Importance of Teeth Whitening

Having a bright, white smile can go a long way in enhancing your appearance and boosting your self-confidence. However, teeth whitening has become popular for several reasons, and understanding its importance can help you make an informed decision about whether to pursue this cosmetic dental treatment.

Here are some key points to consider:

Enhanced Appearance: Whiter teeth immediately enhance your overall appearance, making you more attractive and approachable. Studies have shown that people with whiter teeth are often perceived as more confident and successful, leading to improved social interactions and professional opportunities.

Greater Self-Confidence: A bright, white smile can have a significant impact on your self-esteem. It can give you the confidence to smile freely, express yourself without hesitation, and feel more comfortable in social settings. Feeling good about your smile can positively influence various aspects of your life.

Professional Advantages: In today's competitive world, personal presentation plays a crucial role in various professional settings. Having a dazzling smile can leave a lasting impression on colleagues, clients, and potential employers, potentially opening doors to new opportunities.

Youthful Appearance: Teeth whitening can help you achieve a more youthful look. As we age, our teeth naturally darken and show signs of wear and discoloration. By brightening your teeth, you can reverse these effects and regain a more vibrant, youthful smile.

Improved Oral Hygiene: Teeth whitening can also serve as a catalyst for better oral hygiene habits. Many individuals who undergo teeth whitening become more conscious of maintaining their newly improved smile. This often motivates them to adopt better brushing and flossing practices, leading to improved overall oral health.

Positive Psychological Impact: Feeling good about your smile can have a positive impact on your overall mental well-being. Studies have shown a correlation between a confident smile and reduced stress levels, increased happiness, and improved overall quality of life.

There are many advantages to having whiter teeth. Fortunately, these days, there is no need to pay upwards of $1000 for expensive teeth-whitening laser treatments.

Professional Teeth Whitening: Pros and Cons

Professional teeth whitening treatments offer a range of benefits but also come with certain considerations. Here are some pros and cons to help you make an informed decision:

Pros

Effective Results: Professional whitening treatments performed by experienced dentists can deliver more significant and noticeable results compared to at-home kits. The higher concentrations of bleaching agents used in professional treatments can effectively remove stubborn stains and discoloration.

Expert Supervision: Undergoing professional teeth whitening provides the advantage of being supervised by a dental professional who can ensure the procedure is safe and tailored to your specific needs. They can also address any concerns or sensitivities that may arise during the process.

Customized Approach: Dentists can customize the treatment to suit individual preferences and dental conditions. They can take into account factors such as sensitive teeth or previous dental work to ensure a comfortable and effective whitening experience.

Efficiency: Whitening procedures carried out in a dentist's office often yield faster results compared to at-home methods. With the use of advanced techniques and equipment like laser or light technology, you can achieve a brighter smile in a shorter amount of time.

Cons

Higher Cost: Professional teeth whitening procedures tend to be more expensive than at-home options. The cost can vary depending on factors such as the location, the dentist's expertise, and the complexity of the treatment.

Sensitivity: While rare, some individuals may experience temporary tooth sensitivity or gum irritation after having their teeth made whiter in a dentist's office. This sensitivity is usually short-lived and can be managed with the guidance of your dentist.

Time and Appointments: Professional whitening typically requires multiple appointments to achieve optimal results. This may be inconvenient for people with busy schedules or those seeking immediate whitening.

Maintenance: To maintain the results of professional teeth whitening, some lifestyle adjustments may be necessary. This may include avoiding certain foods and beverages that can stain the teeth and also adopting better oral hygiene practices.

It's important to consult with a dental professional to determine if professional teeth whitening is suitable for you. They can evaluate your oral health, discuss any concerns, and recommend the most appropriate treatment option based on your individual needs and preferences.

5 Factors to Consider Before Choosing a Teeth Whitening Kit

When choosing a teeth whitening kit, it's important to consider several factors to ensure you make the right decision. Here are some key considerations to keep in mind:

#1 - Severity of Tooth Discoloration

Start by assessing the level of discoloration on your teeth. Different whitening kits may be more effective for specific types of stains. For instance, some kits work best for mild discoloration, while others are designed for more severe stains.

#2 - Potential Irritation

Take into account the sensitivity of your teeth and gums. Some teeth whiteners contain harsh chemicals that can cause irritation.

To avoid discomfort during and after the whitening procedure, look for kits that are gentle on sensitive teeth and gums.

#3 - Type of Kit

Teeth whitening kits come in various forms, such as strips, trays, pens, or LED devices. Consider your preferences and convenience when choosing a kit. If you prefer a hands-free approach, whitening strips or a tray-based kit might be most suitable for you.

#4 - Effectiveness and Speed

The concentration of active ingredients, such as hydrogen peroxide, influences the effectiveness and speed of whitening. Keep in mind that higher concentrations tend to yield faster results but may also increase the risk of sensitive teeth.

Find a balance between effectiveness and comfort based on your individual needs.

#5 - Budget

Teeth whitening kits can vary significantly in price. Before making a purchase, set a budget and compare different options. However, remember that cost should not be the sole determining factor. The quality and effectiveness of the product are equally important. You can get an idea of these things by reading customer reviews.

Top Benefits of Using a Teeth Whitening Kit at Home

Using a teeth whitening kit at home offers numerous benefits that can help you achieve a brighter and more confident smile.

Here are some of the top advantages:

Convenience: One of the primary benefits of using a teeth whitening kit at home is the convenience it provides. You have the flexibility to whiten your teeth whenever it suits your schedule, without having to make appointments or visit a dental office.

Cost-Effective: Teeth whitening at dental clinics can be expensive. By opting for a home whitening kit, you can achieve similar results at a fraction of the cost. It's a more affordable option that allows you to maintain your dental aesthetics without breaking the bank.

Ease of Use: The best teeth whitening kits are designed to be user-friendly and easy to use. Clear instructions are provided, making it simple for beginners to apply the whitening gel or strips accurately. You can conveniently follow the step-by-step process in the comfort of your own home.

Gradual and Controlled Whitening: Home whitening kits typically offer gradual and controlled whitening results. This allows you to monitor the progress and adjust the treatment according to your desired level of whiteness. You can achieve natural-looking results without an abrupt change in tooth color.

Maintain Results: After undergoing professional teeth whitening, it's important to maintain the results. By having a teeth whitening kit at home, you can perform touch-up treatments as needed to keep your smile bright and vibrant. This helps prolong the effects of the initial whitening treatment.

Privacy: Some people prefer the privacy of whitening their teeth at home rather than in a dental office. With a home whitening kit, you can maintain your oral care routine discreetly in the comfort and privacy of your own space.

Using a teeth whitening kit at home is a convenient, cost-effective, and user-friendly option that allows you to achieve and maintain a whiter, brighter smile. However, it's essential to follow the instructions provided and consult with a dental professional if you have any concerns or specific oral health conditions.

A Look at the Types of Teeth Whitening Kits Available

When it comes to teeth whitening, there are various types of kits available to suit different preferences and needs. Here are some common types of teeth whitening kits:

1 - Whitening Strips

Whitening strips are thin, flexible strips coated with a bleaching agent such as hydrogen peroxide or carbamide peroxide. You apply them directly to the teeth and leave them in place for a specified length of time, usually around 30-60 minutes. Whitening strips are convenient and easy to use, making them one of the most popular choices.

2 - Whitening Trays

Whitening trays involve the use of custom-fitted trays that you fill with a bleaching gel. You place the trays over your teeth for a designated amount of time, typically ranging from 30 minutes to overnight. These trays allow for better coverage and contact with the teeth, ensuring more effective whitening results.

3 - Whitening Pens

Whitening pens are compact, portable devices that contain a whitening gel. The gel is applied directly to the teeth using the pen's brush tip. Whitening pens are convenient for touch-ups or targeting specific areas of discoloration. It's quite common to use a teeth whitening pen alongside other products that brighten the teeth.

4 - LED Whitening Kits

LED whitening kits incorporate the use of an LED light or mouthpiece that emits a specific wavelength of light to activate the whitening gel or strips. The light aids in accelerating the whitening procedure, potentially enhancing the results.

5 - UV Whitening Kits

UV whitening kits utilize a UV light device that is placed near the mouth while the whitening gel or strips are applied. The UV light activates the whitening agents in the gel, helping to break down stains and discoloration. UV whitening kits are effective but may carry a higher risk of tooth sensitivity.

6 - Natural Whitening Kits

Natural teeth whitener kits contain ingredients derived from natural sources such as activated charcoal, coconut oil, or baking soda. These kits aim to whiten teeth using non-chemical methods. While the effectiveness of natural whitening kits may vary, they provide a more gentle approach for those with sensitive teeth.

The Science Behind Teeth Whitening Kits

Have you ever wondered how teeth whitening kits work their magic? If so, get ready to learn the answer.

Teeth whitening kits typically contain bleaching agents such as hydrogen peroxide or carbamide peroxide. These chemicals penetrate the enamel that covers the teeth and initiate a chemical reaction known as oxidation.

Hydrogen peroxide and carbamide peroxide break down into oxygen molecules, which enter the tooth's enamel and dentin. They then react with the color compounds, or "chromogens", present in the teeth, breaking them down and reducing their appearance. This process helps to remove stains and discoloration, resulting in brighter, whiter, cleaner-looking teeth.

The active ingredients in the kits work by oxidizing the organic pigments that accumulate in the inner layers of the teeth over time. This oxidation process breaks down the pigments into smaller, less visible particles, leading to a whiter appearance.

To protect the gums and other soft tissues in the mouth, teeth whitening kits often come with custom-fitted trays, strips, pens, or LED devices. These delivery methods help to ensure that the whitening agents are applied directly to the teeth and remain in contact with them for the correct duration of time.

It's worth noting that teeth whitening kits vary in strength and concentration of bleaching agents, so following the instructions provided is crucial to avoid any potential side effects. Additionally, consulting with a dental professional before using a teeth whitening kit is always a good idea, especially if you have any underlying dental conditions or sensitivity concerns.

Tips to Maximize the Results From Teeth Whitening Products

Here are some steps you can take to protect your smile and get the most out of your teeth-whitening products:

1 - Follow the Instructions

Every teeth whitening product comes with specific instructions on how to use it effectively. It's important to carefully read and follow these instructions to ensure optimal results.

Whether you are using whitening strips, gels, or trays, sticking to the recommended usage time and frequency is essential.

2 - Maintain Good Oral Hygiene

Brushing and flossing regularly before and after using teeth whitener products can help remove any plaque or debris that may hinder the effectiveness of the whitening agents. A clean surface allows the whitening compounds to penetrate the teeth more effectively and deliver better results.

3 - Limit Staining Foods and Drinks

Certain foods and beverages, such as coffee, tea, red wine, and dark-colored berries, can stain your teeth. To maintain the results of your teeth whitening treatment, try to limit your consumption of these teeth-staining foods and beverages or rinse your mouth with water after consuming them. Using a straw can also help minimize contact between drinks and your teeth.

4 - Avoid Smoking and Tobacco Products

Smoking and using tobacco products can cause severe tooth discoloration over time. If you're looking to maximize the results of your teeth whitening treatment, it's best to avoid smoking or using any other tobacco products.

5 - Maintain Regular Dental Check-ups

Regular dental check-ups and cleanings are essential for maintaining good oral health and prolonging the effects of teeth whitening.

6 - Consider Touch-Up Treatments

Teeth whitening results are not permanent, and over time, the effects may diminish. Consider touch-up treatments periodically to maintain a white smile.

NuBeam makes this easy for its customers by making its whitening strips available outside of its kit.

7 - Manage Tooth Sensitivity

If you experience sensitive teeth after using teeth whitening products, try using a toothpaste designed for sensitive teeth or apply a desensitizing gel recommended by your dentist. This can help minimize discomfort and allow you to continue your whitening routine.

By following these tips, you can maximize the results of your teeth whitening products and enjoy a brighter, more confident smile.

Teeth Whitening Home User Kits FAQs

Do Home User teeth whitening hurt?

Teeth whitening may cause sensitivity to the teeth and gums. Some patients may experience little to no sensitivity, while others may have temporary discomfort.

Are there ways to make teeth whitening results last?

To maintain teeth whitening results, it's recommended to brush after every meal, avoid heavily dyed beverages such as wine, tea, or coffee, and maintain regular dental check-ups.

How long does home user teeth whitening last?

When done by a professional, teeth whitening can last 2-3 years.

Some over-the-counter (OTC) home whitening products may only provide temporary results, while others can keep your smile bright for a long time. High-quality products offer longer-lasting benefits.

Is tooth whitening bad for my enamel?

When done correctly, tooth whitening procedures do not harm enamel. However, the risk increases if you choose cheap, low-quality OTC teeth whitening systems.

Can crowns, veneers, or fillings be whitened?

Products that whiten teeth primarily work on the natural enamel that covers the teeth. They generally do not have the same effect on dental restorations such as crowns, veneers, or fillings.

How long does it take to see results with home teeth whitening kits?

The timeframe for noticeable results with this type of OTC whitening device can vary depending on the kit and the starting shade of the teeth. Some kits may show results in as little as a few days, while others may require several weeks of consistent use.

How do home teeth whitening kits work?

At-home teeth whiteners usually contain a bleaching agent (such as hydrogen peroxide or carbamide peroxide) that helps lift stains from the tooth surface.

The kits typically include custom-fitted trays or strips that hold the whitening agent against the teeth for a specified amount of time.

Conclusion: Finding the Best Teeth Whitening Kit to use at Home

Teeth whitening kits are an effective and convenient way to get brighter teeth. However, with a wide variety of options available, it's important to find the best teeth whitening kit for your needs. Consider factors such as effectiveness, safety, convenience, and cost when selecting a product that's right for you.

If you are not sure which option to choose or simply want to go for the best right from the start, make the NuBeam website your first port of call. In addition to being the best option overall, its kit is cheaper than many other OTC teeth whitening systems and, due to the whitening strips being available to buy separately, it's easy to repeat the treatment if it becomes necessary further down the line.