Best Blood Sugar Supplements 2023 - Top Natural Supplements to Lower Blood Sugar Levels OTC

With diabetes reaching almost pandemic proportions there is a growing need to manage blood sugar levels and enhance insulin sensitivity. 2023 has seen the emergence of many new injectable diabetes drugs and medications such as Ozempic (semaglutide) and Mounjaro (tirzepatide).

Although effective, the preference for many adults suffering from high blood sugar levels is to use natural blood sugar supplements. Thankfully there are several brands of natural blood sugar control pills and supplements that are proven to be effective and can be purchased over the counter or online.

Best Natural Supplements for Lowering Blood Sugar Levels

The brands above are natural remedies and can lower blood glucose levels and reduce sugar cravings.

#1 - BeLiv

BeLiv is the number 1 rated natural blood control formula. Every bottle of BeLiv comes with a full 60-day guarantee. You can try it out and see its restoring effects on your blood sugar with absolutely no-risk.

There are no stimulants, no GMO ingredients and no fillers, just natural plant based ingredients. BeLiv has been on the market for several years and has many success stories and glowing testimonies to its efficacy.

There are 8 clinically proven ingredients in the formula, each with several studies and research data validating its claims connected to lowering blood sugar levels.

Benefits of BeLiv

Manages healthy blood sugar levels

Reduces insulin resistance

Promotes appetite suppression

Reduces the risk of heart diseases

Non addictive

Ingredients of BeLiv

Maca root

Guarana

Grape seed

African mango

Ginseng

Gymnema

Astragalaus

Coleus

#2 - Altai Balance

Altai Balance is a natural dietary supplement created to control blood sugar and glucose levels. It contains the highest concentration of blood sugar balancing ingredients compared to any other product or brand on the market.

After one month of continuous usage should see your blood sugar and insulin levels return to normal. Just one capsule a day is required without any special diet or exercise.

Altai Balance is a simple product with a

Benefits of Altai Balance

Manages and regulates blood glucose

Reduces insulin resistance

Promotes healthy weight loss

Reduces the risk of heart diseases

Relieves aching joints

Ingredients in Altai Balance

White Mulberry Leaves Extract

Bitter Melon Extract

Licorice Root

Alpha Lipoic Acid

Vitamin E

Juniper Berries

Banana Leaf Extract

Vitamin C

Taurine

Chromium

Cayenne Pepper

Cinnamon Bark

#3 - Limitless Glucose 1

Limitless Glucose 1 is another pill form natural diabetic supplement that can manage blood sugar levels and reduce high blood sugar.

It is available to order from the manufacturer and contains a range of natural ingredients.

Limitless Glucose 1 Benefits

Regulates blood sugar

Lowers bad cholesterol

Reverses insulin resistance

Supports weight Loss

Limitless 1 Ingredients

Ceylon Cinnamon

Banaba leaf

Thiamine

Zinc

Chromium

Diabetes Management (Blood Glucose Levels and Insulin Sensitivity)

Type 2 diabetes is a chronic condition that occurs when the body cannot produce enough insulin, or when the body fails to properly use the insulin it produces.

The pancreas is responsible for producing insulin and when it does not function properly, glucose builds up in the bloodstream instead of entering cells.

Uncontrolled levels of blood sugar can cause damage to the kidneys, nerves, eye tissue, heart and arteries. In an attempt to offset effects of type 2 diabetes and high glucose levels in the bloodstream, supplemental insulin may be administered as an injection or through a pump.

In addition to taking insulin, most people with type 2 diabetes require lifestyle modifications to help control their conditions such as exercising regularly and choosing healthy foods. Making these changes along with taking insulin treatments can help individuals manage their type 2 diabetes.

Natural Ingredients to Manage Blood Sugar Levels

While diet, exercise, and diabetes medication are important in the fight against and to treat diabetes, there is also a growing movement to use natural dietary supplements to lower blood sugar naturally and glucose levels.

Some of the most effective ingredients found in these natural supplements include Gymnema Sylvestre, Asparagus Racemosus, Syzygium cumini, and Pterocarpus marsupium. Each has a unique effect on blood glucose and is often synergistic with traditional pharmaceuticals.

Maca Root

Maca Root is an exceptionally nutritious root vegetable with a wide range of health benefits. One of the main properties that make this root so useful is its ability to help regulate blood sugar levels and reduce the potential for developing diabetes.

This is because Maca Root contains various compounds such as sterols, fatty acids, saponins, and alkaloids which all work together to reduce insulin resistance and keep blood glucose levels in check.

In addition to its beneficial effects on insulin sensitivity, Maca Root also activates pathways in the body that produce higher amounts of adiponectin - a hormone responsible for helping cells process glucose (glucose metabolism) more efficiently thus further helping with regulation of blood sugar levels.

Maca root is included in many of the most effective natural diabetic supplements to reduce blood sugar levels.

Gymnema Sylvestre

Gymnema sylvestre is an ancient herb that has been used in traditional medicine for over 2,000 years. Known as the “destroyer of sugar,” this plant has been shown to help control blood sugar levels, reduce appetite, and improve weight loss.

The main ingredient in Gymnema sylvestre, gymnemic acid, can bind to sugar receptors on the tongue, which decreases your ability to taste sweetness. It also reduces your cravings for sweet foods.

In addition to lowering your blood sugar, Gymnema sylvestre has been shown to increase antioxidant activity and decrease oxidative stress. This may help prevent chronic conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and fatty liver disease.

Although Gymnema sylvestre can reduce high blood sugar levels, it should not be taken in combination with diabetes medications without the approval of your doctor. It can also cause liver toxicity in some people, so it is best to avoid taking it while pregnant or breastfeeding.

Asparagus Racemosus

Asparagus racemosus is a plant that is commonly used in traditional Indian medicine. This is a herb that can help to lower your blood sugar levels, and it also has several other uses as well.

This herb is often used to treat upset stomach (dyspepsia), constipation, indigestion, and diarrhea. It can also help to relieve pain, anxiety, and cancer.

It is also used to help ease alcohol withdrawal symptoms. It can be helpful in many ways and is a great addition to your diet.

It also has a number of other health benefits, including boosting breast size and helping to regularize female hormones. It is also known to help reduce cholesterol and improve heart health. It can also help you to relax and sleep better.

Syzygium cumini

Syzygium cumini, also known as Jamun, is a plant from the family Myrtaceae. It is native to India and has been used in Unani and Ayurvedic systems of medicine for centuries.

Various parts of the plant, including bark, leaves, seeds, and fruit, have been utilized to treat a variety of health problems. It has been reported to be an effective treatment for diabetes mellitus, dysentery, and other stomach disorders.

Bioactive compounds present in different parts of the plant exhibit therapeutic potentials involving antioxidant, antimicrobial, antidiabetic, CNS activity, chemopreventive, anti-inflammatory, antiallergic and hepatoprotective activities. These properties are mainly attributed to the presence of alkaloids, tannins, phenols, lipids and flavonoids such as quercetin, myricetin, rutin, kaempferol and ellagic acid.

Pterocarpus marsupium

Pterocarpus marsupium is an important medicinal plant that has long appeared in the Ayurvedic armamentarium. It has a wide range of health benefits, and can be a useful tool for managing blood sugar levels.

A recent animal study1 shows that the water-soluble extract of Pterocarpus marsupium lowers blood glucose and HbA1c levels in diabetic rats. The results are significant, as diabetes affects a large population of people worldwide.

In addition, this dietary supplement can help increase insulin production (insulin secretion) in the body. These findings suggest that Pterocarpus marsupium is a potential drug for treating type 2 diabetes.

How to Lower Blood Sugar Levels Naturally

If you're trying to prevent diabetes or simply need assistance in controlling your blood sugar, there are numerous natural methods available that can help you lower it.

Dieting, exercising regularly, getting enough sleep and staying hydrated are all effective ways to reduce elevated blood sugar levels. We'll also cover how to monitor them and when medical assistance may be necessary for those experiencing problems due to low sugar.

1. Eat a Healthy Diet

One of the most effective ways to naturally reduce blood sugar is through nutrition. This means choosing foods that are high in nutrients and low in calories.

Foods that are high in calories but low in nutrients can cause weight gain, increasing your risk for health problems like heart disease and diabetes. On the other hand, nutritious foods contain essential vitamins, minerals, and fiber which support optimal body functioning.

A nutritious diet should consist of high-nutrient-density foods that are low in saturated fat, trans fat, added salt and sugar. It should also include whole grains, fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, seeds, fatty fish and lean meats.

Avoid refined carbs and replace them with whole, complex ones. Examples of such food include whole wheat, barley, oats, quinoa and other intact grains that take longer to digest. Eating these slower-digesting carbohydrates helps you reduce your overall intake of carbs and insulin.

Addition of protein or healthy fats to your carbohydrates can help regulate healthy blood sugar levels and suppress appetite. For instance, adding 1/4 cup pistachios to a salad is an ideal way to incorporate both fiber and protein into the meal.

Eating your meals in the right order can help regulate blood sugar. According to a 2015 study, people with type 2 diabetes who ate their carbohydrates last, followed by proteins and veggies, experienced less of a rise in their glucose levels than those who consumed carbohydrates first.

If you have diabetes or prediabetes, eating a balanced diet and getting plenty of exercise will help improve your wellbeing, improve your mood, and lower the likelihood of developing health issues.

2. Exercise Regularly

Exercising helps your body break down and utilize carbohydrates, particularly glucose. It also encourages insulin production which allows glucose into cells for energy and muscle contraction - both of which may help lower blood sugar levels.

Exercising regularly has many advantages, such as reducing your risk for type 2 diabetes, heart disease and stroke; it also improves general wellbeing. Exercising gives you more energy; boosts moods; improves sleep quality and lowers cholesterol levels.

Start slowly by increasing the time and intensity of your exercise sessions. The first few weeks can be particularly challenging since you may not be used to exercising, but it is essential for getting into a regular routine.

Be sure to stay hydrated before, during and after exercising. This will help maintain a healthy blood sugar level and prevent dehydration or fatigue from occurring.

Make sure your body is comfortable during exercise by wearing clothing that supports and fits properly. Selecting shoes suitable for the activity you are undertaking is also recommended, and using a pedometer to track progress is beneficial.

Choose a comfortable and relaxing setting for your workout. This could be a quiet corner of your home, an outdoor scenic path or your favorite city park.

Strive to complete at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise each week. You can break this time down into shorter sessions if it seems too difficult or you have a packed schedule.

3. Get Enough Sleep

Sleep plays a vital role in your health, impacting how you respond to insulin - the hormone that allows blood sugar into cells and burn it for energy production. This is especially pertinent if you have diabetes or prediabetes.

Sleep is an integral component of overall wellness and can have significant effects on your mood, energy levels, productivity and mental wellbeing. Getting enough shut-eye can improve alertness levels, sharpen decision-making skills and lower the risk of serious conditions like obesity, high blood pressure or depression.

Thankfully, getting enough sleep is achievable with some simple changes to your daily schedule. By creating a regular sleeping schedule and refraining from screen time an hour before bedtime and putting away electronics at least an hour before going to bed, you can begin reaping the rewards of quality snooze time.

Sleep is essential for the health of your heart and blood vessels - which transport oxygen and nutrients throughout the body. Not only does it reduce your risk for stroke and heart disease, but it also boosts your immunity by supporting proteins and cells that detect and destroy germs and infections, keeping you healthy and strong.

Diabetes patients are especially at risk of developing diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA), an extreme form of blood sugar overproduction caused by insulin resistance. DKA often results from not getting the recommended seven or eight hours of rest per night, making it even more essential to get adequate rest each night.

Sleeping enough each night can have a significant impact on both physical and mental wellbeing, helping you maintain a healthy weight and stay active. Additionally, it increases energy levels and gives you more motivation to exercise regularly - which in turn has an immediate effect on glucose levels.

4. Stay Hydrated

If you want to naturally lower your blood glucose levels, staying hydrated is essential. This will help flush out extra glucose from the body and may reduce the risk of diabetes and other health complications. Drinking water combined with a natural blood sugar lowering supplement is highly advised.

Many people struggle with keeping up with drinking water throughout the day, but there are ways to make it easier. For starters, set yourself a specific amount of water to drink each day; this will help focus on the task at hand and keep motivation high.

Another effective way to increase hydration is by including fruits and vegetables in your meals. This will allow you to get more water into your system without worrying about added sugars or additives.

Cucumbers and grapefruit, for instance, are packed with water and can be an energizing way to add more hydrating fluids into your day. You could also mix some berries or sliced grapes into your water for an extra special treat!

It can be beneficial to use a straw when drinking your water. This will enable you to sip faster and consume more liquid than if you simply drank straight from the bottle or glass.

You may also opt for healthier foods that are low in carbohydrates and high in fiber, which may help regulate your blood sugar levels. Examples include vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and beans.

Diabetics, especially type 2, must drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. Studies have indicated that dehydration can significantly impair your capacity to manage blood glucose levels.

5. Eat Nuts

Eating nuts can be an effective way for natural blood sugar control. They contain protein, healthy fats and fibre which help regulate sugars. Furthermore, nuts have a low glycemic index - meaning they won't cause sudden spikes in your glucose after consumption.

Almonds, pistachios and walnuts are all excellent choices for snacking on. According to the American Diabetes Association (ADA), these nuts contain healthy fatty acids which may help lower and control blood sugar levels. It is recommended to take in conjunction with natural supplement that reduce blood glucose.

Walnuts contain alpha-lipoic acid, which may have anti-inflammatory effects, according to nutritionist Melissa Mussatto. Furthermore, she adds, they help promote feelings of fullness and prevent unhealthy food cravings.

Another healthy option is cashews, which have a low glycemic load and are lower in carbohydrates than other nuts. Plus, these heart-healthy nuts boast healthy amounts of monounsaturated fats and magnesium - both of which may help regulate blood sugar levels.

Peanuts make for a nutritious snack, as they're low in carbs and high in protein. Furthermore, their higher fiber content slows carb absorption, making them less likely to spike blood sugar levels.

Nuts are high in calories, so it's best to consume them in moderation. Furthermore, if not done carefully, nuts may lead to weight gain.

Diabetes Medication Vs Natural Blood Sugar Supplements

There are several pharmaceutical diabetes medications that are available via prescription. Some of the most popular are:

Ozempic

Containing Semaglutide, an injectable insulin controlling drug for type 2 diabetics. Ozempic OTC alternatives offer natural, safer and cheaper blood sugar control.

Wegovy

Another medication containing Semaglutide. Wegovy FDA approved for weight loss. There are also several dedicated alternatives to Wegovy over the counter.

Mounjaro

Containing Tirzepatide is highly effective at controlling blood sugar levels type 2 diabetes. It is also effective for reducing body weight for people with obesity.

The biggest issues pharmaceutical medication lowering blood glucose levels are availability, price and safety.

Some of the popular brands such as Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro can cost over $1000 per month, are only available on prescription and can cause side effects.

Natural blood sugar lowering supplements are a fraction of the price, available over the counter or online and very safe to use.

Best Natural Blood Sugar Control Supplements Summary

Natural supplements for lowering blood sugar and glucose levels are very effective, safe and readily available. They can either be used as a sole solution or in tandem with prescription medicine.

Some of the superior natural blood sugar supplements such as BeLiv cost a fraction of the price of injectable medications and have a very high safety record.

If you have high blood glucose levels it is highly recommended to introduce a natural dietary supplement that improves insulin sensitivity.