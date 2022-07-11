Best Carb Powder Supplements of 2022

Carbohydrates happen to be the main source of energy for the body, fueling your organs as well as the central nervous system. They also form one of three macronutrients your body needs every day, with the other two being proteins and fats.

The different types of carbs include:

Starches

Fiber

Sugars

Starches, AKA complex carbohydrates, are included in foods such as potatoes and corn.

Sugars are simple carbohydrates, contained in processed foods as “added sugars” in syrups, sodas, and candies. You can also get them in natural foods such as fruit, veggies, honey, and milk.

Fiber is contained in nuts, veggies, legumes, and whole grains, assisting in the digestion process while keeping you satiated. Carbs are stored in the liver and muscles, and kick in when your body is in deficiency. There are many negative side effects that come with deficiency, including fatigue and headaches.

If you are a weight trainer, you can supplement with carbs to improve gains. This works by sustaining energy and ensuring faster recovery. When using carbs before your workout or during your workout, glycogen fuels your muscles and makes it immediately available so you can replenish that lost glycogen after working out.

Not all carb supplements are the same, though. Here are the top five carb supplements available today. Let’s go over the benefits of carb supplementation, as well as factors to keep in mind when selecting a carb supplement.

Benefits of Carb Supplementation

Many people think carbs make you fat. This isn’t true. Research reveals no difference between low and high carb diets when your caloric intake is the exact same. Carbohydrates, our primary source of energy, fuel our organs, muscles and central nervous system.

When it comes to strength and conditioning, taking a carbohydrate powder as well as a protein powderhelps you increase muscle mass and gives you an energy boost.

Your body also needs glycogen for fuel, so supplementing with carbs will ensure the glycogen can replenish what you lose during physical exercise. Your body can also store carbs that get released when you don’t get what you need from your regular diet.

On top of your fitness goals, if you go into carbohydrate deficiency, you could have side effects such as headaches, fatigue, and difficulty focusing. Carbohydrate supplementation can help ease these side effects.

Top 5 Carb Powders

XWERKS Motion - Top Pick

Jacked Factory Carb Surge

Transparent Labs Carb Powder

Steel Supplements Hyperade

Performance Lab

Full Reviews

XWERKS Motion features a 2:1:1 ratio of the main three BCAAs: valine, leucine, and isoleucine. You should take this during and after your workout. With this carb powder, you get electrolytes for added hydration as well as a boost of energy. Motion comes in two flavors (Watermelon and Raspberry Lemonade) and is considered a premium carb powder. If you’re looking for a high-quality carb powder for during and after your workout, this is the best.

Each package gives you 30 servings and will cost you $49. Each serving of XWERKS Motion works out to about $1.63, which is less costly than a Gatorade bottle.

Type Powder Ingredients Valine, Leucine, Isoleucine, Sodium, Calcium, Magnesium Flavors Watermelon and Raspberry Lemonade Cost/Servings $49/30 servings

If you want to boost your athletic performance- whether you’re an amateur or a professional- you will want to try Carb Surge powder by Jacked Factory. It has both Cluster Dextrin and Carb10, two very powerful components. It contains slow- and fast-absorption carbs with little effect on insulin secretion and production. You can take it before, during, or after a workout, whether you’re looking to improve performance or recover faster.

Jacked Factory Carb Surge will cost you $34.99 per 30 servings, with three flavors: Unflavored, Peach Mango, or Blue Raspberry.

Type Powder Ingredients Carb10 and Cluster Dextrin Flavors Unflavored, Peach Mango and Blue Raspberry Cost/Servings $34.99/30 servings

Transparent Labs Carb Powder has 25 grams of clean complex carbs, with no sugar. This will replenish glycogen in your muscles, increase ATP production, and augment protein synthesis. It has Cluster Dextrin as the carb, which you can easily dissolve in water. Plus, it’s easy to digest. You can take it before, during, or after a workout. Mix one scoop with between 12 and 20 ounces of water. Transparent Labs Carb Powder is only 100 calories.

It comes in three flavors: Unflavored, Blue Raspberry and Tropical Punch. Each bottle has 30 servings and will cost you $40. This is a mid range option in terms of price.

Type Powder Ingredients Complex carbs and Cluster Dextrin Flavors Unflavored, Tropical Punch, Blue Raspberry Cost/Servings $40/30 servings

Hyperade by Steel Supplements has all nine essential amino acids, glutamine and electrolytes. It has a good amount of Cluster Dextrin, with four flavors: unflavored, Orange, Bohemian Bliss, and Lemon Lime. Each container has 40 servings and costs a bit more than others at $65.

Type Powder Ingredients Amino acids, electrolytes, glutamine, Cluster Dextrin Flavors Orange, Lemon Lime,Unflavored and Bohemian Bliss Cost/Servings $65/40 servings

Performance Lab Sport Carb is absorbed quickly but will consistently replenish energy. This is one of the best carb powders you can buy. It contains: KarboLyn, Coconut Water Powder, Cinnamon, and Pink Himalayan Sea Salt. It’s vegan friendly, gluten-free, non-GMO, and soy-free. You will pay $79 for a tub, which gives you a one-month supply. One tub has 20 servings. This supplement costs you the most.

Type Powder Ingredients KarboLyn, Pink Himalayan Sea Salt, Cinnamon, Coconut Water Powder Flavors Unflavored Cost/Servings $79/20 servings

How Did We Select the Top 5 Carb Powders?

As with any other supplement, there are many carbohydrate powders being sold today. These are the factors we considered:

Carbs/serving

Price

Flavor

Digestion

Added Ingredients

Carbs per serving

We only chose supplements that offered a good amount of carbs per serving. Based on a 2,000 calorie diet, 45 to 65 percent of those calories must come from carbs. So you would need 225 to 325 carb grams a day.

Flavor

Everyone has different preferences when it comes to flavor. Some like flavored supplements, while others don’t because they want to add it to their protein shakes. This list gives you a variety of options to cover all preferences.

Price

Everyone is on a different budget. This list contains many price points on our list, offering expensive options for higher quality ingredients as well as more budget-friendly options.

Digestion

No one wants digestive issues when taking a supplement. That’s why we chose carb powders that are easily digestible. We made sure the proposed supplements had ingredients like cluster dextrin, which are easily digestible when released into the bloodstream. This helps it reach the muscles faster.

Added Ingredients

Supplements have additional vitamins and minerals that bring benefits to your body, but more isn’t always better. That’s why we included multiple products containing carbs, protein, and a few vitamins and minerals. We have you covered either way on this list.

We avoided adding products with harmful ingredients arising from artificial ingredients, for example.

Cost of Carbohydrate Powders

Carbohydrate powders cost between $15 and $80 per tub. But you will want to focus more on the cost per serving, ranging from $0.45 to $4. Remember, just because a supp has a high price tag doesn’t mean you’ll get the best results. Also, just because a product is cheap doesn’t mean it doesn’t work. Think about your personal goals to determine ingredients that will help you reach those goals.

What to Consider Before Buying a Carb Powder

If you want to use a carb powder, start with one of these. Try another one if that doesn’t work, until you hit on the perfect product for you. Here’s what to consider when purchasing a carb powder:

Personal needs

Budget

Flavor

Personal Needs

When choosing a carb powder, you must determine if you’re in carbohydrate deficit. If you don’t get enough carbs in your regular diet, you won’t be able to concentrate well and you could get headaches.

In that case, choose a supplement that has the most carbs per serving. You will also want to eat sweet potatoes and other whole foods to get the carbs you need, in addition to the carb powder.

If you use a carb powder to meet your fitness goals, think about the carbs you get from your diet to ensure you select a supplement that meets your overall goals.

Budget

In general, the more expensive carb powders are made from whole, clean foods or have a long ingredient list. The cheaper options do have fewer ingredients, but they can still be effective. Consider how much you want to spend on a carb powder. You are sure to find one that fits your budget.

Flavor

Most people want a smooth texture with a pleasant flavor. If you don’t want a flavor because you prefer to mix it with your smoothie or protein shake, go with an unflavored product.

In Conclusion

Carbohydrates, an essential macronutrient, are required by your body every day so you get enough energy. Carbohydrate powders are good if you have a carb deficit or want to replenish carbs you burnt off during a workout.

These top five powders are beneficial for all people, whether you’re a beginner or an expert athlete. If you want to boost your carb consumption, these powders will all help. Before shopping, consider your goals, budget, and flavor preferences.

FAQs about Carb Powders

Here are some of the most frequently asked questions regarding carb powders.

How can carb supplements help?

Carb supplements give you more energy so you can elongate your workouts, as well as replace glycogen lost during those workouts. They can even fill in the gaps in the case of a carbohydrate deficit.

Do carbs cause weight gain?

No. Carbs alone don’t cause weight gain. Weight gain results from a caloric surplus. Because carbs are the primary source of energy, they can help you lose weight. Why? You will have the energy to exercise for longer periods of time.

Does it matter which type of carb powder I buy?

Yes, because everyone reacts differently todifferent carb supplements. Cluster dextrin is a good one if you are concerned about digestion or require a carb powder that processes through your body more quickly.