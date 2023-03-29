Best Diabetes Medication for Weight Loss - Which Diabetes Drugs Are Best For Losing Weight in 2023

There are several diabetes medications that are being used for weight management in 2023. You have almost certainly read about Ozempic and Wegovy - the two weight loss injections that suffered global supply constraints at the start of 2023 due to the incredible demand.

This article details the best diabetic treatment that can be used to control body weight. We will also list two of the best natural and cheaper alternatives to diabetes drugs for weight loss.

Best Alternatives to Using Diabetes Medications for Weight Loss

Bearing in mind the serious health dangers GLP-1 diabetes medications can present, there are strong arguments against using them for weight loss. Many natural supplements can provide a similar or greater level of support without presenting health risks.

In 2023, the best options are PhenQ and Zotrim.

PhenQ (Best Choice Overall)

PhenQ is a diet pill that offers multiple weight management benefits. Appetite suppression is one of them. It also boosts metabolism, making it possible to burn more fat than you would with diet and exercise alone.

Taking things further, PhenQ boosts energy and enhances mood so your diet does not leave you lacking in vitality or feeling depressed. It even blocks fat cell creation.

PhenQ achieves these things by providing a blend of natural ingredients including extracts taken from nopal cactus and cayenne pepper. Even acting alone, the capsaicin cayenne can suppress hunger, boost metabolism, and support body mass index reduction in several other ways. [7]

More than 190,000 people have already lost weight with PhenQ, it has a 60-day money-back guarantee and is much cheaper to use for losing excess body fat than any of the popular diabetes medications. There are also many

Zotrim (Suppresses Appetite Like Diabetes Medications)

Zotrim is a popular diet pill that's been helping people to lose weight for more than two decades. It's not as versatile as PhenQ but neither are the diabetes medications so many people are keen to use for body weight reduction.

Like GLP-1 receptor agonists, Zotrim suppresses appetite by delaying gastric emptying. However, instead of injecting it, you take Zotrim by mouth.

Zotrim's hunger-reducing ability is due to a special combination of South American herbs. Research proves the combination's ability to prolong gastric emptying, and deliver significant body weight reductions in 45 days. [8]

Zotrim has no known side effects. What it does have are excellent customer reviews and a 100-day money-back guarantee. And, as with PhenQ, it's much cheaper to use Zotrim to lose body weight than it is to use diabetic medication.

Diabetes Drugs and Injections for Chronic Weight Management

Several diabetes medications are associated with weight loss. Some of them have even become FDA-approved obesity treatments. But how good are they treating obesity, and which one is the best diabetes medication for losing weight?

The truth is there probably isn't much to choose between them, but here are the top four options:

Wegovy (Semaglutide) Trulicity (Dulaglutide) Mounjaro (Tirzepatide) Victoza (Liraglutide)

In all cases, weight loss is a side effect due to the drug's ability to cause loss of appetite.

However, although loss of appetite could be seen as a favorable side effect to treat diabetes, if you are trying to lose weight, all the medicine for diabetics that affect the body in this way can also cause many less desirable reactions and are distributed with warnings about cancer and organ harm.

Most Effective Diabetes Medications for Weight Loss

All the diabetes drugs and treatments that work best for weight loss have something in common. They are glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1 receptor agonists).

#1. Wegovy (Semaglutide)

Wegovy provides the drug Semaglutide via a once-weekly injection, just under the skin. Although there are a few other possible injection sites, people who use Wegovy generally inject it into the stomach area. The same is true for all GLP-1 receptor agonist drugs.

Semaglutide is also distributed under the brand name Ozempic. The main difference between Wegovy and Ozempic is the higher dose amount. Ozempic users take a maximum dose of 2 mg per week. Wegovy has a maximum dose of 2.4 mg per week.

The other difference is the intended user group. Although some doctors prescribe Ozempic "off-label" as an obesity and treatment option, it's not FDA-approved for this role. The FDA has only approved Ozempic as a treatment for type-2 diabetes.

However, Wegovy is FDA-approved for weight loss but not for type-2 diabetes. It is best suited for obesity and for patients with at least one weight related health condition such as high blood pressure or heart disease.

We rank Wegovy as the #1 diabetes drug to treat obesity because of its FDA approval as a weight loss aid.

#2. Trulicity (Dulaglutide)

Trulicity is the most popular brand of Dulaglutide. Like Ozempic, it's an FDA-approved type-2 diabetes treatment. It's also an approved treatment for reducing the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events in type-2 diabetics patients who have been diagnosed with cardiovascular disease or have multiple risk factors for cardiovascular issues.

Although it does not have FDA approval for use in this way, some doctors and healthcare providers prescribe Trulicity off-label for weight loss.

As with, Wegovy, Trulicity is injected just under the skin, once per week, more often than not, in the stomach area.

#3. Mounjaro (Tirzepatide)

Mounjaro provides the anti-diabetic drug Tirzepatide. It has FDA approval as a second-line treatment for type-2 diabetes but not for weight loss. Nevertheless, doctors often prescribe patients the drug Mounjaro as a weight loss injection.

In addition to being a GLP-1 receptor agonist, Tirzepatide is a glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) receptor. It's the first drug ever to function in these dual roles.

As an obesity medication, Mounjaro's main value is likely to be as an appetite suppressant.

Some research suggests Tirzepatide's influence on GIP may speed up metabolism but there's still a lot to learn.

In common with the previous two options, only one injection is necessary per week, generally under the skin that covers the stomach.

#4. Victoza (Liraglutide)

Victoza is another medication a doctor or healthcare professional sometimes prescribed off-label as an anti obesity injection. However, in this case, people need to have one injection per day instead of injecting themselves once per week.

Seven injections per week instead of one? It's hard to understand why anyone would consider going this route but many people do.

Victoza provides insulin with the drug Liraglutide to lower blood sugar and, as with all the other GLP-1 receptor agonists people use insulin for diabetes and reducing body fat, it's a very controversial medication.

In 2012, a US advocacy group petitioned the FDA, demanding its removal from the market. The group pointed out the risks of pancreatitis and thyroid cancer, stating the dangers outweigh any benefits the drug may provide. [1]

Rightly or wrongly, the FDA decided otherwise.

How GLP-1 Receptor Agonists Work

GLP-1 receptor agonists are synthetic versions of a hormone the gut produces in response to the presence of food. When the hormone enters the blood, it influences insulin secretion, helping to prevent blood sugar levels from becoming too high - keep blood sugar control or lower blood sugar levels under control.

GLP-1 receptor agonists also slow down gastric emptying, slowing the release of food from the stomach into the gut.

By doing this, they also slow down the rate at which glucose (sugar) passes through the intestinal walls into the blood. This helps prevent high cholesterol, blood pressure and blood sugar levels from becoming too high (spiking).

Slowing gastric emptying also forces food to stay in the stomach for longer. This maintains satiety, naturally suppressing appetite.

GLP-1 Receptor Agonists and Weight Loss

Appetite suppression is a useful health benefit and GLP-1 receptor agonists like Wegovy and Trulicity, etc. offer this benefit for many overweight people who use them. Research is also supportive of using GLP-1 receptor agonists in this way. [2]

Regardless of whether it is delivered by an injection, jab or shot to the stomach area or via diet pills, anything that helps control hunger can make losing body fat easier and faster.

However, good results always require a commitment to low-calorie dieting, along with regular exercise (presuming you do not have health or mobility issues that limit physical activity anyway).

Why should You Take a Weight Management Treatment

Being overweight and having diabetes can put one at risk for a variety of health issues such as:

High blood pressure

Heart disease

Chronic kidney disease or kidney failure

Stroke

Kidney disease and failure

Blindness or other eye complications

Nerve damage and nerve pain (neuropathy)

Amputations are severe enough, due to decreased blood flow to extremities.

Is It Safe to Use Diabetes Drugs for Losing Weight?

All the diabetes drugs people use for losing weight have FDA approval. If not for chronic weight management, they have approval as anti-diabetics so it would be easy for patients to presume they are safe.

However, GLP-1–based therapies are very controversial. Their use has been linked to malignant diseases including pancreatic carcinoma, kidney disease and thyroid cancer.

Even though the food and drug administration believes the benefits these drugs provide are great enough to make the risk worthwhile, it still insists GLP-1-based diabetes drugs be distributed with black box warnings that state the risks involved.

Also known as a boxed warning, Black box warnings are only applied to drugs and medical devices that present a risk of serious side effects including injury and death. [3]

Although early research indicated the risk may be exaggerated and require further study, recent studies present a graver picture.

In 2013, Diabetes Care published a study exploring the connection between GLP-1 receptor agonists and pancreatitis and cancer.

The study conclusion stated it was impossible to decide either way, stating: "[The evidence] is not convincing enough to be seriously considered when making treatment decisions regarding the choice of antidiabetic medications." [4]

That was a decade ago. In 2021, researchers performed an analysis of cases of thyroid tumors reported in the European pharmacovigilance database and stated, "We have found evidence from spontaneous reports and clinical trials that GLP-1 analogs are associated with thyroid cancer in patients with diabetes." [5]

Then, in November 2021, Diabetes Care published the results of a study exploring the link between GLP-1 receptor agonists and cancer. Here is the conclusion: "In the current study we found an increased risk of all thyroid cancer and medullary thyroid cancer with the use of GLP-1 RA, in particular after 1–3 years of treatment." [6]

