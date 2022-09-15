Best Diet Pills for Women Over 50, Weight Loss Pills for Menopause Weight Gain

As a woman gets older and reaches the menopause, symptoms such as weight gain and lack of energy come into play. A major reason for menopausal weight gain and lack of energy is the slowing down of the metabolism. We have reviewed, compared and ranked the best diet pills for women over 50 that can help speed up the metabolic rate and help you lose weight and regain lost energy.

Best diet pills for women over 50 - Quick Look

PhenQ-best weight loss pill for menopausal women Leanbean HourGlassFit

The weight loss pills above are available over the counter or online via the manufacturers website. There is no prescription necessary.

#1 - PhenQ (best overall diet pill for women over 50)

PhenQ is a weight loss supplement developed by Wolfson Brands. The target market is just about anyone who is looking to lose weight, it has universal appeal. It is, however, particularly good for women over 50 who are experiencing menopausal weight gain, lack of energy and mood swings.

It is a multi action, multi benefit diet pill that can suit both women and men. PhenQ is for avid gym goers looking to use thermogenic fat burners or someone with a more sedentary lifestyle looking to reduce their expanding waistline via appetite suppression, fat burning and fat blocking.

The PhenQ marketing campaign focuses strongly on its ingredients, one is called a-LACYS RESET, an ingredient that has shown to be highly effective at increasing the metabolic rate and burning body fat.

Capsimax powder (capsicum, chili pepper extract) is another ingredient that is a powerful fat burner and present in virtually all of the leading fat burning diet pills for women available today.

There is also piperine in the formula - piperine (black pepper basically) is HUGELY underestimated and under appreciated (not by us). Piperine is vital, as it helps all the other ingredients with absorption.

PhenQ is available exclusively from the official website. It is a best seller In both the US, Canada and Australia. Delivery times are very quick (and FREE) to anywhere in the world as there are distribution points in many countries,

There are special offers currently running with the best deal a Buy 3 and Get 2 Free - this will replace any coupon code - BUT if there is a coupon code the official website will always display the latest valid coupon code.

What are the Claims Made for PhenQ?

Wolfson states a single PhenQ capsule can provide a level of benefit that would normally require the use of several weight loss pills. Potential users are urged to "ditch the other diet pills" because all they really need is PhenQ.

The PhenQ capsules are designed to provide five benefits:

Appetite suppression Mood enhancement Fat burning Fat blocking Energy Boost

A multiphase approach to weight loss such as this is more likely to deliver the desired results. The weight loss pills target many different issues that women over 50 face. PhenQ is not by any means the only diet pill that has been designed to offer such a combination of features, there are weight loss supplements available that offer many mechanics of actions - we are yet to review one that rivals PhenQ's speed of results and sustainability.

What are the Ingredients used in PhenQ?

The promised five-way approach to weight loss relies on seven ingredients.

a-LACYS RESET: A trademark protected ingredient that contains alpha-lipoic acid and cysteine. The test subjects who took part in the pilot trial showed a 3.44% reduction in weight, a-Lacys Reset is responsible for helping your body to burn fat more efficiently.

Capsimax Powder: A branded blend of black pepper extract, vitamin B3, and capsicum. Black pepper can help other ingredients be absorbed, and vitamin B3 is necessary for a healthy metabolism, but capsicum extract is the driving force of the Capsimax blend. It is a powerful ingredient that can kick the metabolism into overdrive and accelerate calorie burning by up to 12 times. This is a real boost for a women in her 50's and going through the change of life.

Chromium Picolinate: Chromium's fat burning potential was revealed during laboratory tests conducted in the 1950s. It soon became a common inclusion in weight loss formulations and its popularity continues to this day.

L Carnitine Fumarate: An amino acid that is often used as a performance enhancer, but is more probably included here due to its ability to stimulate important neurotransmitters and trigger an improved state of mind.

Calcium Carbonate: A number of studies suggest calcium carbonate may have the ability to affect biological changes that prevent the body from storing excess food-provided calories as body fat.

Nopal: More commonly called Prickly Pear, nopal is a diet pill regular that suppresses the appetite naturally and can further assist weight loss by disrupting the body's ability to digest dietary fats.

Caffeine: A powerful stimulant that can improve concentration abilities and provide an energy boost, very useful for a women going through the menopause. These are abilities that are appreciated by coffee drinkers the world over and are also the reason for caffeine's inclusion in so many energy-providing drinks like Red Bull.

Is PhenQ Easy to Use?

One capsule is required each morning, followed by a second at lunchtime. They are not unusually large in size and customer feedback is not suggestive of a pill that is hard to swallow.

Does PhenQ Have Good Customer Reviews?

Many customers are quick to extoll the product's virtues. There are many real PhenQ reviews and impartial testimonials.

A few sample reviews read:

"These weight loss pills pack a mighty punch and knock your hunger cravings into touch without leaving you feeling tired or depressed. I've already lost 12 lbs and just started my second bottle today."

" I have tried prescription weight loss drugs but they caused many side effects. I stopped using them. I love the fact that PhenQ is made from natural ingredients. I feel so energized using PhenQ, this weight loss pill has made my weight loss journey bearable."

"I'll really need to lose weight for my son's wedding, I placed my order and didn't really have any expectations but PhenQ really works. I've lost a total of 11 lbs so far and never feel the need to snack or load a second helping of food onto my plate."

"I have tried prescription weight loss pills from my doctor but didn't like the nausea they gave me. PhenQ is natural and gives me exactly what I need to lose body weight and stubborn belly fat."

"Does PhenQ really have the power of multiple weight loss supplements? I have no idea, all I know is it works and I've used multiple weight loss supplements that did not. My stomach deflated considerably during the first month, and I love all the extra energy the pills provide, so top marks from me :-)"

Are there any Side Effects?

No side effects have been reported, but PhenQ is not suitable for women who are pregnant or nursing a child. People who have existing health issues should consult their GP before commencing supplementation.

Is There a Money Back Guarantee?

The manufacturer offers customers a 60-day money back guarantee. Many competing products are not backed by any guarantee at all, while others are sold with a 30-day guarantee that fails to allow buyers sufficient time to evaluate the product. This is a clever trick because it places customers in a dilemma.

If results are not apparent after 20 days, they may feel they have not allowed the product in question enough time to work, but if they stick with it and finish the product the guarantee will be void. The fact that Wolfson are prepared to give customers time to use a full bottle of pills, and then have another four weeks to claim a refund if they are not happy, shows a lot of confidence and suggests there may be a lot more to PhenQ than all that marketing hype suggests.

Does PhenQ Really Work for Women Over 50?

Many past customers say PhenQ works very well indeed, but this is not surprising because the formulation contains enough good ingredients to support the claims Bauer makes for PhenQ.

The 60 day money back guarantee on offer really compounds the confidence that the manufacturers have in their product - we have confidence and so should you.

Highly Recommended

What are the Buying Options for PhenQ?

PhenQ is available in multiple currencies including US$, AUD$, CA$ and €, and £.

Single bottles cost around $69 for a month supply.

PhenQ costs are reduced if you take advantage of the buy 3 and get 2 free offer and can only be purchased from the manufacturer's website.

Shipping is free and bulk-buy incentives are available.

Payment options include credit card, debit card and PayPal.

#2 - Leanbean Fat Burner for Women

This LeanBean review will cover what is in the formula, its potential results and how to buy including any valid LeanBean coupon codes.

We also list some customer comments and success stories.

Lean Bean is one of the best fat burners for women to use - of any age. There is no shortage of those these days and, as is normally the case with such products, the label on the bottle has a lot of pink. Women lose weight differently to men so it stands to reason that a dedicated diet pill for women would be more beneficial. Leanbean is also effective for correcting symptoms of the change - such as menopausal weight gain, loss or energy and mood swings.

The pills are manufactured in the USA, but the company distributing them is based in the UK. It's called Ultimate Health and Lean Bean appears to be the flagship product.

According to the marketing material, LeanBean can target fat in stubborn areas and help get rid of cellulite.

Other key benefits include:

Tone your arms and legs

Get a firmer, flatter tummy

Increase your confidence and self esteem

Vegetarian friendly diet pill

Claims :To tone arms and legs, help you get a flatter tummy

Pros: Great looking brand, respected company, good ingredient profile with a long 90 day money back refund policy

Cons : Could be argued that it is a tad light on some ingredients.

There is not currently a LeanBean coupon code for 2020 due to the current price promo

How the Weight Loss Formulation is Intended to Work

Lean Bean is primarily intended to work as a fat burner, so it contains some ingredients that can speed up the metabolism. A faster metabolism burns more calories per day.

When people are eating a calorie restricted diet, a speedier metabolism can help create a situation where all the available calories (from food) have been burned. The body will then be forced to start burning fat to get the energy it needs.

Calorie restricted diets are hard, so Lean Bean also contains some hunger suppressing ingredients that may make it easier for dieters to persevere and keep up the hard work. Ultimate Health also claims the formulation can promote healthy estrogen levels.

Key Ingredients and Blend Potential

Four capsules provide:

Vitamin B6 (3.72mg): B vitamins are known to support an efficient metabolism. Vitamin B6 is also necessary for a good memory and for maintaining a healthy nervous system.

Vitamin B12 (6.4ug): This B Vitamin serves many functions in the body and is particularly important for the red blood cells and DNA.

Chromium (120ug): A very common diet pill inclusion that can help prevent the blood sugar spikes that can trigger the desire to eat.

Green coffee (600mg): The chlorogenic acid provided by green coffee bean extract assists weight loss by slowing the absorption of dietary fat and boosting the metabolism. It also suppresses the appetite, so green coffee beans are a good ingredient to have.

Acai berry (800mg): A fruit extract that is rich in nutrients and antioxidants. Acai has value as a diet pill ingredient because it suppresses hunger and boosts the metabolism.

Green tea extract (200mg): An ingredient that packs a lot of punch, green tea is a proven fat burner and is also packed full of antioxidants that can help provide good health.Green tea has data to suggest it promotes weight loss in women with polycystic ovary syndrome [Sciencedirect August 2022]

Turmeric powder (200mg): An Asian spice that contains a powerful antioxidant called curcumin, which can be beneficial for relieving inflammation. Ultimate Health states it can counteract the effects of estrogen imbalance.

Glucomannan (500mg): A plant extract that is taken with water and expands in the stomach to create a feeling of fullness. It's ability as an appetite suppressant is endorsed by the European Food Safety Authority

Garcinia cambogia (400mg): Garcinia works by suppressing the appetite and preventing body fat storage. It also appears to enhance fat burning abilities

Cayenne pepper (60mg): A chili extract that has proven hunger curbing capabilities and is also recognised as an effective fat burner.

Black pepper (20mg): The piperine alkaloid locked in black pepper's fiery core has the ability to boost the absorption of other ingredients.

Raspberry ketones (8mg): A phenolic compound that is naturally occurring in raspberries. It's good as an appetite suppressant and even better as a fat burner.

Usage Guidelines

Four capsules are required per day. One at breakfast, one at lunch, another during the afternoon, and a final one in the evening. Best results will only be obtained if Lean Bean weight loss capsules are used alongside diet and exercise.

Leanbean Customer Comments

There are many verifiable customer testimonials and real Leanbean reviews on the official website.

Leanbean Side Effects & Health Considerations

Ultimate Health says there are no side effects and points out Lean Bean is only intended for adults. Potential users who have existing medical conditions or are using medicines are advised to seek a doctor's advice before commencing supplementation. Women who are pregnant or nursing a child would do well to seek medical approval as well.

Guarantee

There is a money back guarantee, but it is only offered to first-time buyers who purchase three bottles of pills.

In order to secure a refund they will need to supply information that shows they have taken the pills on a daily basis for 90 days, used them alongside diet and exercise, and still failed to lose weight.

Customers have four months to apply for a refund and, if they are successful, the refund will be less shipping costs and a £35 processing fee.

The Verdict

Highly Recommended

Where to Buy Lean Bean

You can only buy Lean Bean from the official website and the cost per bottle is very reasonable considering the benefit. Customers who order three bottles receive a fourth one for free. They also get a free ebook workout guide.

There are many currency options to satisfy overseas purchases (CAN$ US$ AUD$ euro) - there are also 2 shipping options.

There is currently no LeanBeancoupon code due to the buy 3 and get a 4th free (the offer varies to Canadian customers)

Leanbean FAQ

Is Leanbean Better Than Fat Burners Made for Men?

A lot of fat burners made for men work very well—for men. Some of them may also help women to lose weight, but they won't offer the same level of support or deliver the same kinds of results as Leanbean. Leanbean offers hormonal support for women over 40 and 50.

It's a fat burner that's been specially formulated for women and contains ingredients that can regulate estrogen levels and provide women with help in other ways that diet pills made for men will not be able to do.

What Can I Eat While Using Leanbean?

The pills are designed to support a healthy lifestyle, not replace it. So, although most things are fine in moderation, it's best to cut-back on food that is high in fat or sugar.

Lean meats are always a good option because the protein they provide can be very filling and will also help build nice, firm muscles. Foods that contain slow-release carbohydrates are also good because they fill the stomach and can help maintain energy levels for a number of hours. Oatmeal is a good example, but its best to avoid mixing it with full-fat milk or sugar.

Do I Need to Ask My Doctor Before Using Leanbean?

Most women in their fifties won't need to ask their doctor before using Leanbean weight loss supplements because it only contains safe and natural ingredients that are kind to the body but tough on its stores of fat.

However, women who are pregnant or nursing a child should never use any kind of supplement that has not been approved by their doctor.

Women who have diabetes or other ongoing health problems will also need to get their doctor's approval before starting to use the pills or making any serious efforts to lose weight.

Why Is Estrogen Balance Important?

A healthy estrogen balance is essential for weight loss and is equally important for helping to make sure the weight that is lost stays off.

Unhealthy estrogen levels (estrogen dominance) are known to be a contributing factor in toxic fat gain, bloating and many other undesirable health problems. This is especially true for a woman over 50.

According to hormone expert, Dr Natasha Turner ND, women suffering from estrogen imbalance often struggle with fat around their hips and find it more difficult to lose weight.

Is It a Good Fat Burner for Vegans?

Yes! Neither the active ingredients nor the capsule casing contain any compounds that come from animal or fish sources.

Will Leanbean Work for Me?

Customer reviews show Leanbean has an excellent success rate and has already helped an incredible number of women to lose weight. If it can deliver good results for them there is no reason why it should not do the same for you too.

The manufacturer certainly has a lot of confidence in its ability to deliver good results because they are offering a 90-day money back guarantee.

How Many Pills Are There in a Bottle?

A bottle of Leanbean contains 120 capsules and, at the recommended dose of four capsules per day, each bottle will last for a month.

Does It Have to Be Cycled?

Although many diet pill formulations contain harsh ingredients that are unsuitable for long-term use, Leanbean does not.

That means women can continue to use it for as long as they need to do so, without the need for pausing the treatment for a few weeks and being put in the situation where they are taking two steps forward and one step back.

In fact, after they have reached their target weight, some women continue to use the product on an "as and when required" basis to prevent further weight gain.

Is Leanbean Available from the Pharmacy or in the Shops?

No. The manufacturer has decided against dealing with shop and pharmacy chains.

They prefer to deal with customers on a one-to-one basis, so all sales are handled via the official website.

However, orders are dispatched quickly and usually arrive within a few days.

At times it may appear that it is available via Amazon and eBay and, although the prices may be tempting, weight loss pills being marketed via either of these sites or any other third-party retailer should be avoided.

Leanbean is 100% exclusive to the manufacturer’s site and products being sold elsewhere are likely to be fake. There are no current LeanBean coupon codes.

How Are Parcels Shipped?

All orders sent out in discreet packaging via tracked delivery services provided by DHL Express, UPS and Royal Mail.

Is One Bottle Enough?

Women who only need to lose a few pounds may find one bottle is enough, but the average woman who needs to lose weight is likely to have bigger problems to deal with and may be better off taking advantage of the Leanbean bulk-buy deals and adding one or two extra bottles to her order.

Many women may find buying the Bikini Body Bundle is the best way to go because it will allow them to buy four bottles of Leanbean for the price of three and get a free workout guide that provides some of the workout secrets used by fitness models.

#3 - HourglassFit

Hourglass is an "intelligent diet pill for women" manufactured in America for Propura Ltd.

The company is based in London and, although they also market a testosterone booster called Prime Male, Hourglass appears to be their first venture into the world of weight loss.

It contains an astonishingly good formulation of ingredients, and is backed by 90-day money back guarantee, so they're off to a good start.

The formulation contains nine natural ingredients that have been blended together to provide weight loss support in several ways and the promised benefits include:

Maximum fat burning

No jitters, irritability or other side effects

Suppresses hunger

Neutralizes carb cravings

Energizes the body

Works hand-in-hand with you to achieve your goals

All that sounds pretty good, but talk is cheap. It results that count and diet pills are only as good as the ingredients they provide, so the next thing we need to do is take a look at what's under the hood.

Claims: To burn fat, suppress appetite, designed for active women. An excellent female workout supplement

Pros: Made by a reputable company, good formula. Very positive customer reviews and comments

Cons : Not especially made for women in her 50’s or above or having menopause symptoms.

Hourglass Ingredients

Customers taking three capsules per day will receive:

Glucomannan (1500mg): A versatile water-soluble fiber that is used for suppressing hunger and lowering cholesterol. Both these abilities have been scientifically proven.

Green Tea Extract (500mg): A generous dose of a well-researched fat burning ingredient that has been shown to be capable of boosting the metabolism for up to 24 hours.

Capsimax (100mg): As the name suggests, Capsimax is a branded capsicum extract. Some studies prove the capsaicin it provides reduces the appetite. Other research shows it's a thermogenic fat burner

Vitamin B6 (4mg), Vitamin B12 (10mcg): Two popular energy drink ingredients that help the body extract energy from food. Their presence here should delay/prevent the onset of diet-related fatigue.

Vitamin D3 (1000IU): A versatile vitamin the body uses in many ways. Vitamin D deficiency has become very common and has been linked to depression, increased risk of osteoporosis, weight gain, and many other health problems.

Guarana (100mg): The steady release of caffeine delivered by guarana provides a long-term energy lift. Caffeine also boosts the metabolism and encourages fat burning, so guarana is a good inclusion to have.

Chromium Picolinate (125mcg): An ingredient that improves blood glucose control. Its added to diet pills because it prevents the sugar spikes and subsequent insulin-induced crashes that trigger urges for high-calorie food.

Bioperine (5mg): A patented black pepper extract that contains piperine, which has been shown to increase the potency of many supplements and drugs.

Customer Praise and Complaints

Nobody appears to have a bad word to say about Hourglass. All the reviews we found were surprisingly good.

A few average customer reviews read:

"My sister is going through the menopause and recommended these to me because they were working for her. Now they're working for me as well and they are so cheap to buy it's amazing. I used to pay double the amount for my previous brand and they barely did a thing."

"None of the other pills I tried worked, but Hourglass does. I've already dropped a dress size and I never feel hungry between meals even though I'm eating less."

"Wow! These pills work so well. I was already losing weight but now I'm losing a couple of pounds more every week."

HourGlass Side Effects and Health Warnings

No side effects have been reported but women who are pregnant or nursing a child should always play it safe, and check with a doctor, prior to using supplements of any kind.

The same advice is offered to potential users who have existing health problems or are using medication(s).

How to Use

One capsule is required with breakfast, another with lunch, and a final one with dinner.[/info]

Guarantee

Customers are given a 90-day money back guarantee.

The Final Appraisal

Hourglass turned out to be a pretty simple diet pill to review.

The ingredients are good, customer reviews also suggest it's a fat burner that works, it's cheap to buy and has a long money back guarantee.

It ticks all the right boxes and we are happy to recommend Hourglass to any woman who needs to lose weight. In fact, we recommend it for men too because we feel it should offer a similar level of support.

Buying Options and Value for Money

Each bottle of Hourglass contains 90 capsules and should last for 30 days.

That's pretty much the norm for a bottle of diet pills these days, but there is nothing normal about the price.

Hourglass is a lot cheaper than most other brands of diet pills.

However, customers hoping to shave a few pennies off the price by shopping around will be disappointed because it's only possible to buy Hourglass from the official product website.

The only way to obtain even better value is by taking advantage of promotional offers.

These are likely to change from time to time but, at the time of this review, it was possible to buy four bottles of Hourglass for the price of three.

You can get up to date information about pricing and any special deals that may be available by visiting the Official website.

Best Diet Pill for Women over 50 Summary and Conclusion

If you are going the change and worried about menopausal weight gain, lack or energy or mood swings we highly recommend PhenQ.

PhenQ is a weight loss supplement made from natural ingredients and can rival the positive weight loss effects given by prescription diet pills but without the side effects.

It is a thermogenic fat burner, appetite suppressant and fat blocker rolled into one. It also has ingredients to provide extra energy and improve the mood.

So, if you are a woman over 50 and looking for a diet pill, look no further.