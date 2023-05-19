Best Diets for Women Over 50 - Good Diet and Weight Loss Program for a Woman Over 50

Women over 50 face many challenges they did not need to worry about earlier on in their lives. Unexpected weight gain is one of them. Not surprisingly, a lot of women in their 50's decide a change in diet may be a good thing.

Is changing your diet the best way for losing weight after 50? The answer to that question may be yes.

However, although weight gain is an obvious problem, many of the other issues aging women face are not. The best diet for women over 50 needs to address these additional issues as well.

There are 3 approaches and principles to losing weight - a healthy diet, an exercise routine and a quality natural diet supplement.

Best Diet Pills for Women Over 50

Below are 3 natural supplements that have been around for over a decade, they are completely natural and highly recommended to be used with an effective diet plan. The Mediterranean diet combined with PhenQ is arguably the best way for women over 50 to lose weight safely and permanently.

#1 - PhenQ - natural fat burner and appetite suppressant

PhenQ's natural formula suits older women's needs. Ingredients like calcium carbonate maintain bone health during weight loss, while caffeine provides energy.

Chromium picolinate helps control blood sugar and reduce cravings. Capsimax powder includes ingredients to safely boost metabolism and fat burning for women with age-related hormone changes or mobility issues limiting intense exercise.

PhenQ aids weight loss through realistic lifestyle changes sustainable long term. Its balanced approach supports health and confidence for aging women to overcome obstacles at their own pace.

There are many real PhenQ reviews from real people all over the world that have lost weight using this natural supplement. There is a long money back guarantee and free worldwide delivery.

#2 - Capsiplex Trim - thermogenic fat burner

Capsiplex Trim uses capsaicinoids from chili peppers to stimulate metabolism and reduce appetite safely for aging women.

Its natural formula boosts calorie burn while avoiding excess caffeine that can stress the body. Iron and folic acid address nutritional needs during weight loss and hormonal changes post-menopause.

Capsiplex Trim is a female-friendly formula that can be used in combination with virtually any diet or weight loss plan.

#3 Zotrim - herbal hunger reducer

Zotrim's herbal formula reduces appetite and enhances satiety. Its natural formulation is great for women at an age.

Women in their 50's and Weight Gain

Now we will take a look at some of the diets that can help women fight weight gain and other age-related changes. We will also take a look at the relationship between the natural aging process and female weight gain and some of the other changes that women in their 5th decade of life may need to address.

Which Diet Is Best for a Woman Over 50?

The Mediterranean Diet is the best weight loss program for women over 50. In fact, it's the best diet for women (and men) of all ages. Researchers realized this when they discovered people living in the Mediterranean regions have longer than average lifespans and are more likely to retain their health and vitality in later life.

However, there are a few other diets that may also have merit for women who have very specific health worries or goals.

The Mediterranean Diet (Best Diet Overall)

The Mediterranean Diet consists of plenty of fruits and vegetables, along with nuts, seeds, and cereal. In place of red meats, this diet places extra focus on fish and poultry.

Olive oil is another key component of the Mediterranean diet. It's a good source of antioxidants and monounsaturated fats. People in Mediterranean countries love it so much they often dip their bread in it.

That's no bad thing because olive oil is known to be good for the heart, provides many other benefits, and may provide protection from Alzheimer's disease.

Equally important, olive oil has no association with obesity or weight gain. [3]

Some diets are the result of careful planning. The Mediterranean diet is not. It consists of all the foods that are readily available and commonly used in Mediterranean countries.

Processed foods are not commonly used in the Mediterranean diet. These options are generally high in fat, salt, and/or sugar and may also contain chemical preservatives.

The dominance of fresh food over processed options further contributes to this diet's beneficial effects.

The Mediterranean Diet is one of the best diets for the heart. Research shows it also reduces the risk of metabolic syndrome, obesity, cancer, type 2 diabetes, and neurodegenerative diseases. [5]

Due to menopausal changes, women over 50 are more vulnerable to all of these issues. So, although the Mediterranean Diet can support weight loss, it does a lot more.

DASH (Best Diet for Women with High Blood Pressure)

DASH is an acronym. It stands for Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension.

The DASH diet is structured towards lowering blood pressure so it's very low in sodium. It permits just over half a teaspoon of salt per day. So, as you can imagine, processed food options are not allowed.

The DASH diet places more favor on food choices that are high in calcium, magnesium, and potassium because these minerals help regulate blood pressure.

These minerals also rank among the best nutrients for improving bone strength. Women over 50 face an increased risk of osteoporosis, so this is another point that works in the DASH diet's favor.

DASH is another diet plan that gives fruits, vegetables, whole grains, poultry, and fish, extra prominence. It has many similarities with the Mediterranean diet but, due to the high calcium content, allows dairy products in higher amounts.

Mind Diet (A Diet that Aims to Fight Mental Decline)

The Mind Diet is geared towards supporting healthy cognitive function. It is a cross between DASH and the Mediterranean Diet. "Mind" is an acronym for "Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay."

Many women over 50 begin experiencing memory problems and other symptoms of mental decline, so the Mind Diet can be an attractive option and lead to a healthy weight.

Two-thirds of Alzheimer's patients are women, so there are strong arguments for following a diet plan that is rich in nutrients that support healthy cognitive function. [6]

In common with the two diets that inspired its creation, the Mind Diet provides plenty of fruits and vegetables. However, just as DASH gives certain minerals extra prominence, the Mind Diet focuses on vitamins, flavonoids, and carotenoids that may enhance mental health and wellbeing.

Unfortunately, researchers have yet to confirm the diet's ability to improve mental function but endorse its value for weight loss. [7]

Keto Diet (Best Low-Carb Diet)

Often discounted as a "fad", the Ketogenic, or "Keto" diet is very popular and has become one of the trendiest options for people who want to lose weight.

This diet is very low in carbs and places extra emphasis on dietary fats. Its ability to deplete glucose causes the liver to convert fat into ketones and use them for energy instead.

The Keto Diet can be a good option for women in their 50's who need to lose weight because, in addition to supporting fat loss, research shows going keto may lower blood pressure too. [8]

As we have already pointed out, high blood pressure is a common problem among women who have been around for five decades or more.

However, although research shows the Keto Diet can be a safe option for up to 10 weeks, it remains controversial. Many experts believe using the Keto Diet long term may be bad for your health.

As a short-term solution that provides rapid weight loss, the Keto Diet is certainly a fair option. Unfortunately, women who are over 50 and wish to make ongoing dietary changes will be better off choosing one of the other diets instead.

Flexitarian Diet (A Flexible Diet for Good Health and Weight Loss)

Flexitarian! That's a word you don't come across every day. It's a combination of the words "flexible" and "vegetarian."

As the name suggests, this diet places a strong emphasis on plant-based foods. However, it also permits occasional dietary deviances into animal-based products such as meat, fish, dairy, and eggs.

For would-be vegetarians lacking in commitment and people who only want to limit their exposure to non-plant-based foods instead of removing them, the Flexitarian Diet can be a pretty good option. It's very healthy too.

The Flexitarian Diet was not designed to function as a weight loss protocol, but it still offers a lot of value to women who are over 50 and have excess fat to burn.

As with standard vegan or vegetarian diet plans, the Flexitarian Diet is rich in nutrients and dietary fiber. Thanks to the occasional availability of meats and fish, women following this diet will be somewhat less likely to experience issues due to the lack of vitamin B12, which has no plant-based sources.

Diets that are rich in fiber can be very filling because fiber takes some time to digest. This increases satiety, naturally suppressing hunger.

Because fiber is hard to digest, the body has to work harder to process it. This requires additional calorie expenditure that causes a slight increase in metabolism.

Why Women Over 50 Gain Weight

Regardless of sex or age, weight gain can only happen if you consume more calories than your body requires to maintain life along with your current level of activity.

When the body gets too many calories, it stores the excess as fat.

However, there is a lot more to this story because other factors can come into play. Many of them are due to the hormonal changes that occur due to menopause.

Slower Metabolism

Your metabolism governs the way your body handles its supply of calories. The basal metabolic rate (BMR) refers to the number of calories you will burn while you are resting. These calories are used to power essential life functions such as respiration, cardiovascular function, food digestion, and even mental activity.

When you get up and move around, the action requires energy so metabolism increases and rises above BMR. The more active you are, the more calories you burn. That's why exercise activities such as jogging and swimming are so good for assisting weight loss.

Research suggests women in their fifties become prone to weight gain due to changes in estrogen caused by menopause. Low estrogen can slow down metabolism. Because of this, even if levels of activity do not change much, women over 50 may start burning fewer calories and begin gaining weight.

To make matters worse, lower levels of estrogen can result in increases in appetite and may further contribute to weight gain by causing the body to use starches and blood sugar less efficiently.

Reduced Activity

Women in their fifties often become less active, which results in further reductions in calorie expenditure.

This reduction in activity can contribute to body fat storage in a couple of ways.

Obviously, one of the things it does is increase the likelihood of a calorie overload. However, when women exercise less, they start to lose muscle mass too.

Muscle burns more calories than fat so losing muscle slows down metabolism. [1]

Due to the way lack of activity can influence weight gain, women over 50 need to try and get regular exercise as well as adopting healthier diets.

Comfort Eating

The changes menopause brings about can also make women in their fifties more prone to depression and comfort eating. [2]

Once you become aware of this and the many other factors that can influence calorie intake and usage as women get older, it becomes easier to appreciate why menopausal weight gain is such a common problem.

Additional Issues that Affect Women Over 50

Weight gain is just one of the problems a fifty year old woman needs to contend with. Menopause also increases the risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, weak bones, and impaired mental function.

In addition to having to contend with poorer memory function, post-menopausal women also become more susceptible to Alzheimer's disease. [3]

However, women's lifestyle choices can reduce the risk of these and many other mid-life changes. Choosing an appropriate diet is one of the best tactics women 50 and older can do to maintain their health and vigor and lower the danger of weight gain.

Best Foods for Women Over 50

For women over 50, the best diets focus on whole foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein which provide nutrients for healthiest eating patterns. A balanced diet including all food groups - grains, legumes, dairy, and healthy sources of fat - is the best diet for women seeking to maintain body weight and healthy muscle mass as they age.

Emphasize heart-healthy fats from fish, nuts and seeds. Choose low fat dairy products for bone health. Whole grains like quinoa and farro are high in fiber, B vitamins and complex carbohydrates important for lasting energy and avoiding unwanted weight gain.

Focus on the anti-inflammatory benefits of berries, leafy greens, tomatoes and fatty fish which support brain health and mobility. Limit red meat and avoid excess sugar or low carb diets which lack key nutrients.

Staying hydrated and maintaining a healthy diet with lean proteins, high-fiber starches, and healthy fats may reduce heart disease and support vitality. Making sustainable lifestyle changes and balanced meal choices from all food groups will nourish long term health for women over 50. Aim for simple nutritious home-cooked fare using natural unprocessed ingredients whenever possible for the benefits they impart.

Though aging brings natural changes, conscious nourishment and self care provide the foundation for wellbeing across a lifetime. An optimal diet varies at different stages of life but always depends on wholesome minimally-processed options available to support your unique needs and priorities each day. Focusing on nutritious whole foods will enhance health for years to come.

Make sustainable choices that nourish body, mind and soul through the decades ahead still left to shape and cherish together what may come. Life's meaning depends on living fully through each moment, still our own to share and build upon.

In summary, a balanced nutritious diet high in natural whole foods, lean proteins and heart-healthy fats provides the best nutrition for active and vibrant living after 50. Key is making sustainable choices that satisfy in the long run by complementing your body's natural transition while still providing essential fuel for purpose and meaning awaiting your discovery each new day. Think nourishment, flexibility and being good to yourself above all else. The rest will follow as it will.

Best Diets for Women Over 50 Summary

Women in their 50's often start gaining weight and want to do something about it. Avoiding processed foods and similar poor choices offers obvious benefits. All the best diet plans tend to do this, but weight loss is not the primary aim of most of these diets.

However, although many 50 year old women fail to realize it, the changes that have made them susceptible to weight gain bring about other problems as well.

Most of these problems are due to menopause and hormonal changes. Unfortunately, many of them can be working against women in private. Is it highly recommended that menopausal women use a probiotic supplement to treat the symptoms.

Unless they discover their bones have become weaker by experiencing breakages, women are unlikely to spend time worrying about osteoporosis.

Issues like high blood pressure may be revealed during medical consultations, but other cardiovascular problems may not.

Although weight loss is a common goal for many women 50 and above, it should not be the only goal while planning a diet. This article provides information about five diets that offer multiple health benefits in addition to weight loss.

Of the five options, the Mediterranean Diet stands out as being the best one to select. It imposes fewer restrictions than the other four diets and can be easily modified for vegan or vegetarian use.

