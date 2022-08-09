This Ear Wax Removal Tool almost disappeared from the market when everyone discovered what it could do. Here’s what they saw.

Fads fade but VisuCleaner has come to stay…

Getting rid of the excess build-up of wax in your ear is obviously not something you would really consider a big deal right, well same here. Except you happen to be among an unfortunate 38% who according to a survey ended up with serious complications such as perforations and ear canal lacerations after visiting the hospital to get their ears unclogged.

Of course, that's not always the case but is it really a risk you would want to take? Everyone wants to take care of themselves but in the safest way possible. An activity as simple as cleaning out the ears doesn’t need to have so much risk attached to it.

This is why different innovative and safe ways to remove ear wax have been introduced. A number of these products easily make it among the Best Ear Wax Removal Tools but one of them has gone further to become one of the Best Ear Wax Removal Tool With Camera.

With the availability of this product, no one has to go on cleaning their ears blindly. This product comes highly recommended because it doesn’t just remove ear wax safely, it has a built-in camera that can be connected to your mobile device through an app and allows you to visualize your ear canal while cleaning.

Ear wax removal doesn’t get better than this. No matter how careful you are, nothing beats seeing what you are doing in real-time.

This ear cleaning tool is known as VisuCleaner and is reputed to be one of the Best Ear Wax Removal Tool wiith Camera.

It was initially thought to be a fad until it almost disappeared from the market. Those who really knew what this tool could do rushed in to grab theirs. Here’s why.

What Is VisuCleaner?

According to the official website, VisuCleaner is the first high-end ear hygiene tool designed to help the user see in real-time their ear canal while cleaning. With VisuCleaner you can be 100% sure that all the wax has been cleared out.

Also referred to as an ear otoscope, VisuCleaner is equipped with a camera lens, which allows you to see real-time images of tiny details inside your ear canal. The image can be viewed from the phone after downloading, installing the free app, and connecting to wifi.

The typical q-tips that each one of us uses can only work up to a certain point. Even if you try hard enough, there is no way to clean deeper areas of your ears just by using a q-tip.

VisuCleaner is an ear otoscope that anyone at home can use. Equipped with a high-quality camera, this device allows you to see and efficiently clean any area of your ear’s canal.

Designed by a company with years of experience in hygiene tools, VisuCleaner is the first product that you can use and have completely wax-free ears.

How Does VisuCleaner Work?

The way it works is quite simple and efficient while also being perfectly safe to use.

By connecting the endoscope to its dedicated app, you see all the areas you want to clean through a real-time video display on your mobile device. This way, you can remove any wax residue without leaving any traces behind.

The designers of VisuCleaner have done a stellar job by implementing modern technologies to aid ear wax removal and hence lower the risks associated with it.

And the best part? It’s pretty versatile as you can also use it to clean your nose, mouth, or any other part of your body that needs precision cleaning and removal of a foreign body.

The Visucleaner Ear Cleaner lets you clean your ears while streaming a 1080p, full HD resolution picture right to your phone. The camera is equipped with a 360° wide-angle lens that clearly streams a view of your ears like you’ve never seen them before.

With a better view of your inner ear, the Visucleaner Ear Cleaner lets you utilize the silicone ear spoon to comfortably remove wax from your ears.

An IP7 waterproof grade lens makes it easy to clean with water or wipe down with alcohol, and its versatile size makes it ideal if you need to check teeth, the nasal cavity, throat, scalp roots, or other hard-to-see body parts. And the 350mAh battery gives you up to 1.5 hours of continuous use.

Features of VisuCleaner [Best Ear Wax Removal Tool With Camera]

ON/OFF

Automatically turns on when you open the cover and turns off when you close it.

High-Quality Material

Aluminum alloy body for perfect heat dissipation.

3 mm / 6 LED

3 mm inner diameter is suitable for children.

Innovative Design

Stylish but subtle. Will adorn any bathroom.

360°Wide Angle & 1080P FHD Video Image

This Wireless ear scope has a 360°wide-angle professional-grade lens, creating a large coverage view to help you remove the earwax much easier. With high-quality 1080P, 3 mm camera lens, full HD resolution can provide a superior clear image.

Super Light Lens and Constant Temperature

The otoscope can reach the eardrum and deep parts of the ear canal. A protection ring is used to protect the ear of your baby. 6 LED lights can help you light up the canal and see the dark place clearly. The built- in system will also control it at constant temperature.

Wide Compatibility

This ear otoscope can work well with all of android and ios devices. Download the app and connect the wifi of the ear scope. It Is convenient for daily inspection of the ear, nose, mouth, and throat. You can take care of your family’s or friend’s health, even your pets.

Built-in Battery Work for 30 days

This Ear Endoscope comes with a built-in high-quality 350mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery.

Silicone Ear Spoons

VisuCleaner comes with a smooth Silicone material, neither too hard, nor too soft, with suitable angles of tilt, which cannot only clean earwax effectively but also not scratch auditory meatus. Do not use more than 30 times per Ear Spoon

Is VisuCleaner The Best Ear Wax Removal Tool With Camera?

This is a question that will be left for you to answer after seeing all that this ear wax removal tool with camera can do. VisuCleaner has proven to be a unique home improvement tool and here’s why.

Easy Connection with your phone: It is easy to connect a WiFi ear otoscope with almost any Phone. You simply need to download and install a free app. Connect your phone with the digital ear endoscope via a Wi-Fi signal. Open the app, and you will be able to see live streaming video on your phone. Compatible with IOS and Android.

Safe and High Definition: Is equipped with a 3 mm camera, which can be used with adults and children. The ear endoscope camera features a non-heating chip, so it can be scalded for disinfection. What is more, the device has integrated led lights, which enhances the brightness and sharpness of the image in the ear canal. It has never been easier and safe to remove earwax.

Multi-Purpose Use: Is suitable not only for earwax removal. You can use it for convenient daily inspection of the ear, nose, mouth, throat, and other health conditions. You can take care not only of your family's health but also your pets. A wireless endoscope is a high-end technology that is going to be an essential tool in every household.

How To Use VisuCleaner Ear Wax Cleaner

VisuCleaner is quite simple to use. Simply follow these instructions to get the best out of it.

Open the cover to turn on the endoscope automatically.

Download the free app on your phone and connect it to your VisuCleaner (a Wi-Fi network is needed).

Use the app to activate the camera of the ear otoscope.

Place your smartphone at a steady point.

Start cleaning your ears with the endoscope as you would typically do. By checking the Livestream video, ensure that you won’t leave any areas with wax.

What Makes VisuCleaner Unique?

VisuCleaner is the safest way to remove ear wax without exposing yourself to any risk. Here’s why this method is unique:

Perfectly safe

Whether you’re in your mid-70s or you want something to clean your kids’ ears, VisuCleaner is the go-to option as it is 100% safe for anyone.

Crystal clear video

Say goodbye to areas that you’ve previously left full of wax. With VisuCleaner, you can see in real-time the cleaning process, meaning that you’ll leave no traces behind.

Excellent durability

No need to worry about breaking after a while. Thanks to its robust aluminum body, you can be confident that it will last for as long as you want it to.

Easy to use

Even if you’re unfamiliar with modern technologies and phone applications, the process of using VisuCleaner can be pretty simple, as described above. No complex steps; just use it anywhere, anytime.

Sleek design

Who said that it could only benefit your hygiene? This ear otoscope has a stylish but subtle appearance, making it a great addition to your bathroom’s decor.

Is VisuCleaner safe For Use?

As per the official website, the endoscope provides you a clear view while cleaning earwax. It’s the first ear hygiene tool with which you can be 100% sure you have wax-free ears.

Seeing your ear canal as you clean is definitely a pro and would encourage usage of VisuCleaner. However, you have to consider the event that the app fails and you are not able to view real-time.

If this happens for any reason, you can restart the app and ensure it is working before using VisuCleaner. VisuCleaner is best if it works with the app, without that, using it blindly may be risky.

Where Can You Buy VisuCleaner?

Unfortunately, The Visucleaner Earwax camera cannot be bought at local convenience stores. However, this limited supply ear-cleaning device can only be purchased on their official website. Why?

There are numerous benefits to enjoy when you order from their official website, you get to order the original Visucleaner Earwax camera and not imitations from fraudsters, you get to enjoy a discount on sales of 50% per unit, not just that, you get a swift domestic shipping services.

VisuCleaner Price

VisuCleaner comes with a 50% discount off the regular price if you order from the VisuCleaner Official Website.

1 VisuCleaner - $54.99

2 VisuCleaner - $109.98

3 VisuCleaner - $164.97

You have the right to return the products you have purchased from the website directly within 30 days of receiving the item if you are not satisfied.

This means you have nothing to lose. 50% Discount Plus 30-day money-back guarantee.

What Makes This Ear Wax Removal Tool With Camera Better Than Traditional Cotton Swabs?

Cotton Swabs are not designed for ear cleaning, actually they do the opposite: ear wax is pushed further down the ear canal and not taken out.

Furthermore, they may damage your inner ear. The signs and symptoms of this condition include dizziness, ringing sensation in the ears, pain, and worsened hearing.

A far safer and better alternative to cleaning your ears is the VisuCleaner. Not only does it reach deeper than a cotton swab can, you can see whats going on in real-time.

Why Do You Need A Good Ear Wax Cleaner?

You need a good ear wax cleaner because using Q-tips in your ear can be harmful. Here are some of the problems caused by Q-tips that can be avoided by using VisuCleaner.

Earwax impaction

Using a cotton swab to try to clear earwax from your ear can push the earwax deeper in. This can prevent earwax from naturally clearing and cause it to build up inside your ear.

The accumulation of too much earwax can lead to unpleasant symptoms. These can include things like:

pain

a feeling of fullness in the ear

muffled hearing

Injury

Inserting a cotton swab too far into your ear can potentially injure the structures of your middle ear. One common ear injury related to cotton swab use is a ruptured eardrum.

Foreign body in the ear

In some cases, part of the tip of the cotton swab may come off inside your ear. This can lead to feelings of discomfort, fullness, or pain. In some cases, hearing loss can occur.

One study investigated objects that commonly accounted for emergency room visits for a foreign body in the ear. Cotton swabs were one of the most common foreign objects in adults.

Frequently Asked Questions [Best Ear Wax Removal Tool With Camera]

Does The Visucleaner earwax removal camera come with led lights?

Yes it does. The Visucleaner Ear-cleaning camera is packed with 6 LED lights that help give you enough illumination in your ear while you clean. These 6 LED lights are located at the top of the earwax removal tool, which makes the image brighter and more clear .

Do I need to download any app to access the Visucleaner Earwax camera on my mobile phone?

Yes you do. To be able to enjoy using the Visucleaner Earwax camera maximumly. There is a camera on the cleaner as you are aware, as you downloaded the app, and connect it to your wifi, it will reflect the image on your phone. so you can see inside of the ear.

How do you clean this ear cleaning kit?

The Visucleaner Earwax camera is a wireless digital ear wax removal, it comes with IP67 waterproof grade which makes it easy to clean with water or wipe with alcohol.

How long does it take to get a refund?

It takes 5-7 business days to issue a refund after the purchase is returned to our Returns center, and 3-20 business days for the refund to appear in your bank account (depending on the payment method).

Final Verdict - Best Ear Wax Removal Tool With Camera

If you have reservations about using cotton buds or Q-tips for cleaning your ears and probably asking yourself, “What Is The Best Ear Wax Removal Tool?”. This post has done the heavy lifting by helping to narrow down your search.

VisuCleaner is a high-end ear wax cleaner and goes further by helping you see your ear canal as you clean in real-time.

If you decide to eliminate the risk of damaging your ears by choosing to purchase this product, you can use any of the Links made available to get your discount.

